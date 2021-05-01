Wasn't sure whether to start a new thread or put this here, but I think my mobile number has been cloned somehow?



I'd noticed the past few weeks how youtube adverts on my phone were all Wales-centric; and on my laptop in googlemaps - which is linked to my android of course - it kept defaulting to Rhyl.



Now I've just had a call from my friend who lives in Llandudno who got a call from a new friend she has made, but who's number came up on her landline as being mine.



This month I've noticed my data seems to be being used much faster than normal, and my last bill, although it doesn't give itemised calls, shows over 400 minutes of calls last month, almost seven hours. I'm pretty sure I've not made that many calls, so will it include incoming calls as well?



I'm confused and more than a little concerned now. I'm worried my phone might have been hacked