Do you get ads on a Redmi phone? I was thinking of getting the Note 10s but someone mentioned that they get ads on their 9 Pro.
Do you get ads on a Redmi phone? I was thinking of getting the Note 10s but someone mentioned that they get ads on their 9 Pro.

Is it not like Poco? depends what country you are in? I thought adverts were not allowed in the UK for example
He is from India. But I am from Germany. I really liked the note 10 pro or note 10s but this makes me think twice.
Wasn't sure whether to start a new thread or put this here, but I think my mobile number has been cloned somehow?

I'd noticed the past few weeks how youtube adverts on my phone were all Wales-centric; and on my laptop in googlemaps - which is linked to my android of course - it kept defaulting to Rhyl.

Now I've just had a call from my friend who lives in Llandudno who got a call from a new friend she has made, but who's number came up on her landline as being mine.

This month I've noticed my data seems to be being used much faster than normal, and my last bill, although it doesn't give itemised calls, shows over 400 minutes of calls last month, almost seven hours. I'm pretty sure I've not made that many calls, so will it include incoming calls as well?

I'm confused and more than a little concerned now. I'm worried my phone might have been hacked
