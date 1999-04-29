Thats true. Samsung stopped "innovation" after S6/S7 and instead was focussed on their competition - Apple, who was ironically far behind in their rearview mirrors back then.



I mean, I had the S8 given to me by a friend and I didn't find it special of the premium flagship tag. It was okay to be honest. After trying an S6 for 3 months in 2015, I was thinking if I would seriously consider Samsung. The answer was an astounding no so much so that I waited for Nokia android than look at Samsung as an alternative.



I liked the LG G-series but even there I feel there is no USP. Like nothing to motivative me to consider shifting or even if I did, nothing to hold me down to that brand. Asus, to me, as seen with the Zenphone, seems to have that. If I were to change my phone now, I would consider Nokia, Asus, LG and possibly Samsung, if they have a decent phone (In that order).



My prejudice with Chinese phones stem from the idea that what we store doesn't just get stored locally. As much as they are good phones, I cant seem to get over this prejudice. The Oppo X3 find pro that was released a week or so ago, is a lovely phone. But I am just not sure if I would be buying it ahead of the Nokia 7 or 8 series, Zenphone or G-Series.