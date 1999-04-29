« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Down

Author Topic: What mobile phone?  (Read 670024 times)

Offline keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,138
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8320 on: February 27, 2021, 10:27:10 am »
Quote from: Graeme on February 27, 2021, 09:51:28 am
Going from iPhone 7 -> iPhone 12 Mini today. Id normally have upgraded long before now, but my employer has been providing my handsets for the last few years, so as I wasnt paying anything out I kept with what I was given. Work has gone over to Sony Android handsets now so if I wanted to stay iOS to buy my own.
First world problems! 😂

This is a good deal for the IPhone 12 if anyone is in the market for one soon - https://www.hotukdeals.com/deals/iphone-12-64gb-on-ee-50gb-5g-data-unlimited-minutes-and-texts-ps32pm-ps149-upfront-using-code-24-month-at-affordable-mobiles-3676482
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline HomesickRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8321 on: March 5, 2021, 05:57:22 pm »
Anyone seen / interested in something like the new Oppo?
Looks cool but dare I say, the made in China bit has put me off a bit. Am I wrong to think about avoiding Chinese products?

Oppo's expanding phone can grow and shrink on demand

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-56294489
Logged

Online pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8322 on: March 5, 2021, 07:09:09 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on March  5, 2021, 05:57:22 pm
Anyone seen / interested in something like the new Oppo?
Looks cool but dare I say, the made in China bit has put me off a bit. Am I wrong to think about avoiding Chinese products?

Oppo's expanding phone can grow and shrink on demand

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-56294489

Saw that earlier today. I've got an oppo find X2 lite....I've had it for about 2 months and it's great, not had any issues.
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 ---Violet 09/09/2020
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,149
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8323 on: March 11, 2021, 12:11:58 pm »
A mate of mine didn't want to go for the mainland Chinese phones. He bought an Asus Zenphone 3 months ago and I am quite impressed by the quality. He has the Zenphone 6. There have also been some recent upgrades with the Zenphone 7 and 7 Pro. A serious option for those who don't want to go for the Chinese makes but want a quality phone.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,054
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8324 on: March 11, 2021, 01:57:16 pm »
I've had oppo, Oneplus and Realme phones in the past.

All the same umbrella company. All uses the same parts as you'll find on your Samsung's. I've had European warranty and had repairs with them as well. Software updates are now much better as well.

If the price is right for you then I would choose them over the Samsung etc any time
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • blazed
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8325 on: March 12, 2021, 07:38:49 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 11, 2021, 01:57:16 pm
I've had oppo, Oneplus and Realme phones in the past.

All the same umbrella company. All uses the same parts as you'll find on your Samsung's. I've had European warranty and had repairs with them as well. Software updates are now much better as well.

If the price is right for you then I would choose them over the Samsung etc any time

Hardware is not really the issue, it is more the software. Many of these Chinese brands offer amazing hardware, but the software is quirky or buggy in many ways. RAM management is an issue in many models, with 8 GB phones kicking apps out of the active state despite only 3-4 open apps. Notifications not coming through, need to enable permissions from some obscure setting page, text messages getting delayed etc are some common issues i have found on phones by these brands, particularly Xiaomi and Huawei phones. 

Oneplus has the best software implementation out of all chinese brands and it works well.  It doesn't have all the gimmicky stuff, but it is efficient, fast and lean on resources.

I always prefer the likes of Samsung, LG, Sony and Nokia when it comes to the UI and software. The software almost always 'just works', with minimal bugs and odd behaviour of some apps.

If phones with great hardware and mediocre software work for you, great. I personally prefer a more stable software experience.

Not to say that the software is unusable in these Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme and simlar phones, far from it. 
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,149
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8326 on: March 12, 2021, 07:58:16 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 11, 2021, 01:57:16 pm
I've had oppo, Oneplus and Realme phones in the past.

All the same umbrella company. All uses the same parts as you'll find on your Samsung's. I've had European warranty and had repairs with them as well. Software updates are now much better as well.

If the price is right for you then I would choose them over the Samsung etc any time

Over Samsung? That's a first for me. I have not seen anyone prefer an Oppo/OnePlus or Realme over Samsung. I understand it might seem like a biased view but what about those worried about information security wrt Chinese phones? It was one of the main reasons why my friend has bought an Asus. He had LG, Samsung, Apple and Nokia as his choices. But Apple was expensive, LG hadn't innovated enough apparently. And between Samsung, Nokia and Asus, he preferred the Asus for its features and reviews. I have a Nokia and have had one since 2004. I am using their Android phones since 2017 and I am quite happy with it.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,054
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8327 on: March 12, 2021, 08:15:24 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 12, 2021, 07:38:49 am
Hardware is not really the issue, it is more the software. Many of these Chinese brands offer amazing hardware, but the software is quirky or buggy in many ways. RAM management is an issue in many models, with 8 GB phones kicking apps out of the active state despite only 3-4 open apps. Notifications not coming through, need to enable permissions from some obscure setting page, text messages getting delayed etc are some common issues i have found on phones by these brands, particularly Xiaomi and Huawei phones. 

Oneplus has the best software implementation out of all chinese brands and it works well.  It doesn't have all the gimmicky stuff, but it is efficient, fast and lean on resources.

I always prefer the likes of Samsung, LG, Sony and Nokia when it comes to the UI and software. The software almost always 'just works', with minimal bugs and odd behaviour of some apps.

If phones with great hardware and mediocre software work for you, great. I personally prefer a more stable software experience.

Not to say that the software is unusable in these Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme and simlar phones, far from it. 

Phone ROM development has come on massively over the past few years.

My Realme X2 Pro gets monthly updates to update the Android security patches and other bugs which is something Samsung really struggles with (if you want to see go to your settings, find your security settings and look for your google security update. Mine 2 year old phone still updates to Feb 2021).

I agree that Oneplus has the closest user experience in a phone to the Google Pixel (which is stock Android).

I did used to mess around with rooting and flashing ROMS onto my phones for that better experience but nowadays the software experience is about as close to stock as you can get.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,054
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8328 on: March 12, 2021, 08:57:20 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on March 12, 2021, 07:58:16 am
Over Samsung? That's a first for me. I have not seen anyone prefer an Oppo/OnePlus or Realme over Samsung. I understand it might seem like a biased view but what about those worried about information security wrt Chinese phones? It was one of the main reasons why my friend has bought an Asus. He had LG, Samsung, Apple and Nokia as his choices. But Apple was expensive, LG hadn't innovated enough apparently. And between Samsung, Nokia and Asus, he preferred the Asus for its features and reviews. I have a Nokia and have had one since 2004. I am using their Android phones since 2017 and I am quite happy with it.

Every time for me. My missus has been a Samsung phone user for years and it really is a lovely phone. But over the 2 year contract she has and the overall cost reaching nearly £2000. The cost of my Realme x2 Pro (which has all the equivalent hardware of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with a bigger internal storage, dual sim, HEADPHONE JACK etc) for less than half the price even over 2 years.

All these companies have EU bases and sell phones with UK plugs and have EU warranty. It's not like buying a phone from Aliexpress or Wish etc. No Chinese bloat and all the Google apps you want
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • blazed
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8329 on: March 12, 2021, 09:20:01 am »
Fair enough.

I am also currently using a two year old Realms XT as my second phone and I have to say the experience has been good so far.

Did notice some quirks such as needing to toggle otg setting on from the "additional settings" tab every single time I needed to connect a peripheral device (USB memory, gamepad, keybord+mice etc). Also, certain music apps continue playing in the background despite removing the app from the task switcher. A shit load of unnecessary notifications from "partner" apps was also annoying, but you can at least disable those.

Having said that, it's a fast phone with great battery and generally stable OS. Barely heats up too.

Samsung did ruin my S9 with a terrible software update that reduced my phone's battery performance by 50 percent and created heating issues. I hate software "upgrades" like this, half arsed and untested.

Now I am using an LG G8X and very happy with it. Got it for 250, which is a fantastic deal. Snapdragon 855 plus is plenty fast for anything out there.
 
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,149
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8330 on: March 13, 2021, 09:20:25 am »
Thats true. Samsung stopped "innovation" after S6/S7 and instead was focussed on their competition - Apple, who was ironically far behind in their rearview mirrors back then.

I mean, I had the S8 given to me by a friend and I didn't find it special of the premium flagship tag. It was okay to be honest. After trying an S6 for 3 months in 2015, I was thinking if I would seriously consider Samsung. The answer was an astounding no so much so that I waited for Nokia android than look at Samsung as an alternative.

I liked the LG G-series but even there I feel there is no USP. Like nothing to motivative me to consider shifting or even if I did, nothing to hold me down to that brand. Asus, to me, as seen with the Zenphone, seems to have that. If I were to change my phone now, I would consider Nokia, Asus, LG and possibly Samsung, if they have a decent phone (In that order).

My prejudice with Chinese phones stem from the idea that what we store doesn't just get stored locally. As much as they are good phones, I cant seem to get over this prejudice. The Oppo X3 find pro that was released a week or so ago, is a lovely phone. But I am just not sure if I would be buying it ahead of the Nokia 7 or 8 series, Zenphone or G-Series.
Logged

Online Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8331 on: March 16, 2021, 02:00:37 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on January 27, 2021, 01:09:06 am
I don't think Samsung does software and security updates for 5 years though. 3 is the max.
Recently read an article stating Samsung will have security updates for 4 years, so it seems like its going to work out in my favour. :wave

Quote from: jooneyisdagod on January 27, 2021, 04:32:10 am
I just bought a 256GB, 12GB Ram variant and it's a brilliant phone so far. The camera in particular is exceptional. In terms of specs, you would be hard-pressed to beat that. iPhones preserve their value longer than Android models but if you had to go with an Android model that would be able to last at least 3 years, the Samsung Galaxy range is likely your best bet. Based on my research the additional RAM comes in handy if you are using it for games. Otherwise, my phone seems to normally run between 6 and 7 GB max.
So, I weighed your suggestion and decided to go for it.
I ordered the 512 GB variant and was told that it will take about 4-5 weeks to arrive, because I chose samsung's custom colour (Phantom Brown). Came after 7 weeks and no reasons were given at all for the delay. The customer service from Samsung was also terrible. Dont think I will ever buy directly from their website again.
As for the phone itself, the first impressions are quite positive. All of your above points are valid for my case too. This phone is just brilliant.
The only issue I am facing right now is that it heats up quite a lot. Samsung have told me to give it a few days, so lets see.

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on January 28, 2021, 06:27:55 am
Haha yeah you'll have to get used to that, all companies will be doing it soon. The same way they did away with the headphone jack.

The software updates bit though, it just means that the S21 Ultra will get updated to Android 14 (it's on 11 now) and nothing beyond that. That doesn't necessarily mean apps will stop working or anything. I think (not 100% sure though) most apps need an Android 8 or higher right now, so if that trend continues, you could use it for 6 years, no problem.

The bigger worry will be battery capacity though, you'll have to get it replaced after maybe 2-3 years or so because they'll start holding less and less charge.
Quite miffed about the lack of brick and the headphone jack. Mostly because I had to pay more to get necessary accessories on an already expensive phone.

Will keep your advice in my mind on the battery issues that may arise later on.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8332 on: March 16, 2021, 06:42:50 pm »
The overheating thing, my old S20 also had that initially. When I reached out to Samsung here they said it's because it's downloading and applying a lot of updates, as well as learning your usage pattern. Not sure how true that was but it did stop heating up after the first few days
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8333 on: March 16, 2021, 08:01:47 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 16, 2021, 06:42:50 pm
The overheating thing, my old S20 also had that initially. When I reached out to Samsung here they said it's because it's downloading and applying a lot of updates, as well as learning your usage pattern. Not sure how true that was but it did stop heating up after the first few days
Thats good to hear. The heat it generates currently is making it difficult for me to hold the phone comfortably.

Will wait for a few days and see how it goes.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • blazed
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8334 on: March 22, 2021, 09:32:21 am »
https://www.gsmarena.com/asus_rog_phone_5_what_to_expect-news-48126.php

This thing has 18 GB(!!!) of RAM for the highest specced model. The base model has 12 GB.  18 fucking GB of RAM.  Its not like someone is going to run CAD or do video encoding on their phones..   Insanity. Even the heaviest android games will not take more than 4 to 4.5 GB of RAM.

My work laptop has 8 GB RAM and is fast enough for anything standard.

Smartphone manufacturers will be better served by focusing on technology that actually makes a difference, such as battery longevity and capacity, display optimization and cameras with big sensors.

I like the phone though, looks different from your regulation android smartphone.

Such a pity that even though the hardware is now powerful enough to run PC games of half a decade ago, we still have to wade into a sea of shite pay2win and freemium games designed to hook suckers.

I make do with emulators, with the hardware being powerful enough to emulate the likes of PS2, Wii and Xbox consoles. Connect a bluetooth controller and you are good to go.


Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,054
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8335 on: March 22, 2021, 09:41:51 am »
Putting all that hardware into a phone all sounds great. But the problem comes where corners have to be cut

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dqi9QGyRWGk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dqi9QGyRWGk</a>
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • blazed
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8336 on: March 22, 2021, 09:49:49 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 22, 2021, 09:41:51 am
Putting all that hardware into a phone all sounds great. But the problem comes where corners have to be cut

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dqi9QGyRWGk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dqi9QGyRWGk</a>

Well to be honest this is a high end phone with a matching price. The screen, memory, SOC, cooling solution, audio system and body seem to be all high end.  The Rog Phone 3 was a killer phone for the price and still holds up well.

Will be around 600 - 650 quid in the UK, which is not bad at all, given all you get.  Its Asus so quality is not an issue imo.

My issue with Android "gaming" phones is the paucity of good AAA titles worth playing. Even good games require endless spending to keep progressing.




Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,054
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8337 on: March 22, 2021, 10:09:04 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 22, 2021, 09:49:49 am
Well to be honest this is a high end phone with a matching price. The screen, memory, SOC, cooling solution, audio system and body seem to be all high end.  The Rog Phone 3 was a killer phone for the price and still holds up well.

Will be around 600 - 650 quid in the UK, which is not bad at all, given all you get.  Its Asus so quality is not an issue imo.

My issue with Android "gaming" phones is the paucity of good AAA titles worth playing. Even good games require endless spending to keep progressing.



Oh all the comments on the games are all valid.

My comment is based on putting all that amazing hardware into a chassis that is not fit for purpose. Biggest issues are having a split battery and a USB type C cut out on the side of the phone making it weak and probe to snapping
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,408
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8338 on: March 22, 2021, 01:55:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 12, 2021, 08:57:20 am
Every time for me. My missus has been a Samsung phone user for years and it really is a lovely phone. But over the 2 year contract she has and the overall cost reaching nearly £2000. The cost of my Realme x2 Pro (which has all the equivalent hardware of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with a bigger internal storage, dual sim, HEADPHONE JACK etc) for less than half the price even over 2 years.


Are you comparing like for like with your respective contracts? Looking at the stated price for that phone when it came out, I'd have paid about £200 more for my S10+ than one of those and while you have a model with more internal storage, there were various SKUs of both phones and in any case, things like a higher resolution display with a newer Gorilla Glass, support for wireless charging, an sd card slot and water resistance all add up.

Not sure about the new model of that phone, but I'd suspect if you redid the comparison with the S20 or S21 vs the equivalent Realme then it would be in a much stronger position as Samsung have dropped the ball horribly with the amount of stuff they have needlessly removed from those newer models.
« Last Edit: March 22, 2021, 01:58:09 pm by Skeeve »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,054
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8339 on: March 22, 2021, 02:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 22, 2021, 01:55:29 pm
Are you comparing like for like with your respective contracts? Looking at the stated price for that phone when it came out, I'd have paid about £200 more for my S10+ than one of those and while you have a model with more internal storage, there were various SKUs of both phones and in any case, things like a higher resolution display with a newer Gorilla Glass, support for wireless charging, an sd card slot and water resistance all add up.

Not sure about the new model of that phone, but I'd suspect if you redid the comparison with the S20 or S21 vs the equivalent Realme then it would be in a much stronger position as Samsung have dropped the ball horribly with the amount of stuff they have needlessly removed from those newer models.

I'm comparing a 2 year contract (samsung) with one bought outright + Sim only contract (Realme) over a 12/18 month period

I dont tend to keep my phones longer than that as it effects the resale value for new phones. I usually get £200-300 towards my next phone that way. My sim only contract is £9 a month with 50GB data and unlim mins and texts. 

Samsung make great phones. There is no doubting that. They are high quality and offer amazing user experience. But they are not updated very well and are incredibly expensive over a 2 year cycle.

My realme (coming up on 16 months old) has cost me in total £544 over that time (£34 a month). My partners phone costs her £56 a month for much less data and over 24 months costs nearly £1300.

The hardware I would say is equivalent, but I get 256GB internal storage (no sd Card but dual sim), a headphone jack and monthly software updates direct from Realme.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,408
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8340 on: March 22, 2021, 04:37:51 pm »
Not sure what model your wife has, but my S10+ is still getting monthly updates too and is on android 11, not being updated very well is an old issue for them.

Nowadays their issue is more about stupid decisions they have made with their flagship models, dropping too many features to idiotically match apple hardware downgrades and to make their top-end flagship seem like a better option. It is quite mad really, if they added wireless charging to the new ones in their A-series, they'd be better than the fecking flagships.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,866
  • Truthiness
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8341 on: March 25, 2021, 01:19:23 pm »
Bought a Realme 6 a few weeks ago, about 180 euros from China. 8MB, 128GB, Android 10, reallly good screen.  Took a while to arrive, but it's great.  My last couple of phones were Xiaomi but I'm really impressed with it. Haven't really given the camera much of a test drive as, you know, have to go outside and go places and stuff, but it looks the part.   
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,188
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8342 on: March 28, 2021, 08:45:10 pm »
Are Samsung screens made out of cheese.  About 2 months I've had my company s20, the screen is pitted and scratched quite badly, yet its tested the same was as my trusty old P20 Pro whose screen is still mostly perfect after 2.5 years.

Don't get me started on the in screen finger print reader either, what a load of gash. Amazed they haven't even updated that on the S21. Overall horrible phone, the only good thing about Samsung these days is long updates. My S7 had an update about a month before I handed it back which was pretty remarkable for an ages old Android phone.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8343 on: March 28, 2021, 10:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on March 28, 2021, 08:45:10 pm
Are Samsung screens made out of cheese.  About 2 months I've had my company s20, the screen is pitted and scratched quite badly, yet its tested the same was as my trusty old P20 Pro whose screen is still mostly perfect after 2.5 years.

Don't get me started on the in screen finger print reader either, what a load of gash. Amazed they haven't even updated that on the S21. Overall horrible phone, the only good thing about Samsung these days is long updates. My S7 had an update about a month before I handed it back which was pretty remarkable for an ages old Android phone.
As far as I remember some of the newer gorilla glass screens are less scratch resistant but less likely to break when dropped. Its  a thin line really, If the screen is harder it doesnt scratch but is more brittle where as some of the later versions are more plyable but because of it scratch easier.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8344 on: Yesterday at 05:53:39 am »
Quote from: Ben S on March 28, 2021, 08:45:10 pm
Are Samsung screens made out of cheese.  About 2 months I've had my company s20, the screen is pitted and scratched quite badly, yet its tested the same was as my trusty old P20 Pro whose screen is still mostly perfect after 2.5 years.

Don't get me started on the in screen finger print reader either, what a load of gash. Amazed they haven't even updated that on the S21. Overall horrible phone, the only good thing about Samsung these days is long updates. My S7 had an update about a month before I handed it back which was pretty remarkable for an ages old Android phone.

Fingerprint reader's a lot faster on the S21 series for sure though
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8345 on: Yesterday at 06:40:43 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:53:39 am
Fingerprint reader's a lot faster on the S21 series for sure though
Yup can confirm. The scanner is bigger than the S20 too, so it's easier to find the right place to scan your fingerprint.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • blazed
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8346 on: Today at 08:27:57 am »
In screen fingerprint readers suck in general. Dedicated readers work so much better, whether side or rear mounted.

Flagship phones are regressing in many ways.  Processing power and RAM has increased, but standard features such as a 3.5 mm jack, SD card slot and wired display mirroring have now become needlessly obsolete. Thanks to Apple, less has become more for flagships. Android flagship manufacturers have blindly copied Apple, removing features one by one in the guise of providing a better experience. If I wanted 'smartphone' with a gimped and closed OS like IOS and a superfast processor, I would stick to apple. 

Strangely enough, mid range phones still retain the headphone jack as well as SD card slots, with adequate processing power.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,149
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8347 on: Today at 08:40:47 am »
I agree with the SD card slots in flagship models. In the models where 128 or 256 or even 512 is the norm, I dont think an SD slot would make any sense. Atleast not in a flagship. WRT, the 3.5 jack, I dont know mate. I would still prefer a 3.5mm jack in a flagship. I would like to have an alternative method of listening to music when the battery of the pods or headset run out. With analog headsets, there is no need to worry about running out of juice. I prefer BT headsets, but I would still love to have a backup option.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • blazed
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8348 on: Today at 09:06:45 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:40:47 am
I agree with the SD card slots in flagship models. In the models where 128 or 256 or even 512 is the norm, I dont think an SD slot would make any sense. Atleast not in a flagship. WRT, the 3.5 jack, I dont know mate. I would still prefer a 3.5mm jack in a flagship. I would like to have an alternative method of listening to music when the battery of the pods or headset run out. With analog headsets, there is no need to worry about running out of juice. I prefer BT headsets, but I would still love to have a backup option.

Yep. Who wants to carry around a pesky adapter that you can easily lose?  I have a great collection of high end headphones and its a shame I cannot use them on flagships without an adapter.  No matter how much they try to convince you that wireless is the best way to listen to music, the sound fidelity, quality and integrity of music will never match a high end analog connection, not even close. Its physics.

I prefer SD cards because I tend to take a massive number of pictures and videos on a regular basis and 128 GB runs out quickly if you take high res ones.   Also,while traveling to places without proper connectivity, its always handy to have an sd card with movies and videos loaded that you can simply pop in. 

Its an easy feature to implement, so no reason for manufacturers to omit the feature in phones costing over 1K, especially when phones costing 1/5th have it.

Logged
Phuk yoo
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Up
« previous next »
 