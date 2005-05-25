« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Down

Author Topic: What mobile phone?  (Read 649544 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,085
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8200 on: August 5, 2020, 01:10:29 PM »
Quote from: Red Raw Burp! on August  5, 2020, 12:56:32 PM
I would probably spend ~£300 on a new phone if I had to but would be happier nearer £200. I am not adverse to decent refurbs and have bought from cheap EU sites like Alza.co.uk (though not for phones).  I am minded to avoid Sony as I am a bit pissed off at them and Huawei due to access to store/updates etc. For new phones I looked at the Motorola G8 Plus/Power (huge), Samsung A20 (lots of installed crap), Pixel 3a (bit pricey/shit battery) and at refurbished Galaxy S8/S9 and older iPhone 7/8.

I know you said the pixel 3a is a bit pricy but £289.00 would be in your ballpark. Great software

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/GOOGLE-Pixel-3a-64-GB-Android-Mobile-Smart-Phone-Just-Black/113749198290
Logged

Offline Red Raw Burp!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,790
  • Klopptimistic
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8201 on: August 5, 2020, 02:13:23 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August  5, 2020, 01:10:29 PM
I know you said the pixel 3a is a bit pricy but £289.00 would be in your ballpark. Great software

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/GOOGLE-Pixel-3a-64-GB-Android-Mobile-Smart-Phone-Just-Black/113749198290
OK, thanks - £40 is a decent price drop from when I last looked. I was initially drawn to it because it was less than 6" but reluctant to spend £330 (from memory the Z3C was ~£170).

Most reviewers seems to love the 3a camera, although some of the purists seem to think that it is down to the software rather than the hardware.  I like a nice photo but have never expected a relatively cheap phone to do as well as a camera.

I did see some reviewers moaning about the battery (or it that just a power user thing) and others that it was a bit plasticky (might be a phone snobbery thing).  Does anyone find lack of SD card support a pain?
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8202 on: August 5, 2020, 02:18:22 PM »
The 3a comes with 64gb which should be enough for most. As for the plastic thing, it actually feels remarkably solid and well made, obviously being plastic theres no wireless charging though.

The battery life is okay. Got me through a full day, on charge by sound 7pm though. Im currently using an iPhone SE 2020 and the pixels battery life is better... just about.
Logged

Offline Red Raw Burp!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,790
  • Klopptimistic
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8203 on: August 5, 2020, 02:33:59 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August  5, 2020, 02:18:22 PM
The 3a comes with 64gb which should be enough for most. As for the plastic thing, it actually feels remarkably solid and well made, obviously being plastic theres no wireless charging though.

The battery life is okay. Got me through a full day, on charge by sound 7pm though. Im currently using an iPhone SE 2020 and the pixels battery life is better... just about.
Thanks, really useful to hear about peoples' real world experiences and interesting that the battey is better than the iPhone.  Only wondered about the memory because thats how I listen to most of my music at the moment rather than streaming - probably uses less battery than streaming (?)

Lack of wireless charging is certainly not a problem for me.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8204 on: August 6, 2020, 07:17:20 AM »
If the Mi Mix 4 is the Mi Mix Alpha that's my next phone

Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,993
  • * * * * * *
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8205 on: August 6, 2020, 03:00:51 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on August  6, 2020, 07:17:20 AM
If the Mi Mix 4 is the Mi Mix Alpha that's my next phone


This was announced in September last year and was slated for a Q2 2020 release.  Absolutely no sign of it and I'd be very surprised if it looks anything like the concept if/when it is released.
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8206 on: August 7, 2020, 06:58:17 AM »
Yeah, I remember ogling it as the Alpha
What I posted there is some alleged advertising from June. The back is different, on the Alpha it was a lot more screen:



Makes sense they'd scale back the amount of glass back. No real sign of it, but as changes go I think that's a realistic one. Really hope it comes out though!
« Last Edit: August 7, 2020, 08:10:33 AM by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,993
  • * * * * * *
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8207 on: August 10, 2020, 02:48:58 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on August  7, 2020, 06:58:17 AM
Yeah, I remember ogling it as the Alpha
What I posted there is some alleged advertising from June. The back is different, on the Alpha it was a lot more screen:



Makes sense they'd scale back the amount of glass back. No real sign of it, but as changes go I think that's a realistic one. Really hope it comes out though!
https://www.gsmarena.com/xiaomi_ceo_mi_mix_line_and_surge_chips_put_on_hold_but_will_make_a_return_someday-news-44682.php
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8208 on: August 11, 2020, 06:42:49 PM »
Quote from: Mark Walters on August 10, 2020, 02:48:58 PM
https://www.gsmarena.com/xiaomi_ceo_mi_mix_line_and_surge_chips_put_on_hold_but_will_make_a_return_someday-news-44682.php

oh I Was about to post that! saw:

https://www.androidauthority.com/xiaomi-mi-mix-series-1146161/

Won't be the Alpha design sadly but I don't need the back the Alpha has, I just love the curved design and the under-screen selfie camera

Here's hoping. I want the Mi 10 Ultra now I'm working BUT I keep phones for like 2 years and my Mi 9 is still brilliant....

Mi 10 Ultra has a bit of a good curved screen:

« Last Edit: August 11, 2020, 06:47:05 PM by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8209 on: August 12, 2020, 11:29:59 AM »
Apparently the Ultra ain't coming out if you're outside China

Way to grow the brand Xiaomi... Ah well, I used ebay for my Mi 9 to get a Chinese model and it works just fine
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8210 on: August 13, 2020, 02:44:44 PM »
Anyone recommend the Samsung note 10 lite or 10+?
Any sim free deals about?

Cheers
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline Stevie-A

  • Castration Obsessed Latin Grammar Pedant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
  • The Bronte ten bob eyes boxing club.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8211 on: August 13, 2020, 10:00:35 PM »
Quote from: nayia2002 on August 13, 2020, 02:44:44 PM
Anyone recommend the Samsung note 10 lite or 10+?
Any sim free deals about?

Cheers
Had a Note 10 plus for about a year. Awesome piece of kit for work and play. Battery is great,  which is a real bonus. The s pen is a great tool.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,582
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8212 on: August 15, 2020, 11:06:15 AM »
So I've had a p20 pro for a few years now and it's been brilliant hut the battery is starting to struggle. Any recommendations on what I should go for next. Don't want to spend more than 400 really. Don't want apple or anything without Google!
« Last Edit: August 15, 2020, 11:09:48 AM by smicer07 »
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8213 on: August 15, 2020, 11:16:45 AM »
Quote from: smicer07 on August 15, 2020, 11:06:15 AM
So I've had a p20 pro for a few years now and it's been brilliant hut the battery is starting to struggle. Any recommendations on what I should go for next. Don't want to spend more than 400 really. Don't want apple or anything without Google!

Similar boat here, although the battery on my p20 pro is still performing well.

The Huawei had been good, but can't do the p40 because of the Google issue. P30 pro New edition is an option though. Anyone got one?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,648
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8214 on: August 19, 2020, 06:44:13 PM »
Tech question:

My mum changed her phone and SIM and ported her number last month. My partner can call her, she can call me, but when I call her I get 'number not recognised.'

I'm on 3, I think she is too - any idea why that might be?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8215 on: August 20, 2020, 07:42:32 PM »
Thinking of getting the Google Pixel 4a (@Dim; what's it like? )

It seems reasonably priced...

But apparently they have a 5G version coming out in September so is it worth waiting for that?

Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8216 on: August 20, 2020, 08:20:18 PM »
I'm getting, from China, and on Paypal Credit (don't worry, used that for ages, and I'm working with a month already in hand!)

Xiaomi 10 Ultra Commemorative (meaning Transparent) Edition Cell Phone
12GB RAM 256GB

Liaow.com will install Play Store and set it to English for me and all. Umm, I might reflash it myself and put English on myself - you know how it is, para! But don't worry, I've done this before. Not the first Chinese phone I'm setting to English  ;D Not even the first Xiaomi!

Exchange rate
£868.04 GBP = $1,094.00 USD

Review:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/bensin/2020/08/18/xiaomi-mi-10-ultra-review-10th-anniversary-phone-is-worth-celebrating/
« Last Edit: August 20, 2020, 08:29:11 PM by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8217 on: August 20, 2020, 08:35:21 PM »
Tony, I dont think i want to spend grand on a phone!

But if you need all those features then fair enough...

I think the Google Pixel 4a looks fine..
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8218 on: August 20, 2020, 08:47:47 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on August 20, 2020, 08:35:21 PM
Tony, I dont think i want to spend grand on a phone!

But if you need all those features then fair enough...

I think the Google Pixel 4a looks fine..

:D I didn't post that to put pressure on anyone, haha. I know I'm mad, nobody has to copy me... but I know what makes me happy!

The Pixel 4A looks boss :) I really tust GSMArena, here's their review:
https://www.gsmarena.com/google_pixel_4a-review-2148.php

4 stars for that price?? I'm made up with what I've just done :D .. but you might be getting more bang for your buck technically.

As for 5G. Mmm, it's tricky, my gut says it depends on how long you want a phone for (2 years is average I'd say - 4g isn't painful done right though 5G will still have the same coverage issues which isn't a tech issue per se), and how you use it - for me, it's like, Corona hasn't half killed the amount of roaming I do. 5G isn't a top drawer feature yet, but... I think it'd be better to get over that hump if you can.

So... If you CAN wait for that version and it isn't going to do a number on the price I'd wait, in your shoes. And the infrastructure is coming... even if I think 4G was never all it was cracked up to be  :)
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8219 on: August 21, 2020, 05:28:54 AM »
No worries Tone. Thanks for the review. You can get this phone (64gb model) on Vodafone for £28/m @ mobiles.co.uk with 54GB of data

That aint bad.  Need to do more research.

As for 5g i doubt i'll need it to be honest and its just an added cost i.e the Google 5G phone will be about £500 when it comes out compared to £350 for the 4a
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8220 on: August 21, 2020, 08:48:43 AM »
I was looking at the coverage for 5G for my new phone in case I need to change networks some day and saw Vodafone were doing it in Liverpool (and Birkenhead!) first.  Interesting note :D

But yeah, I'm looking at it this way myself: am I happy with 4G and the coverage and speeds? Yes :) If it's really £150 extra they can go whistle
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,085
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8221 on: August 22, 2020, 12:55:27 PM »
Couple of things about 5G that is worth keeping an eye out (and not that it causes covid :P )

5G is fast, but you do need more line of sight to the masts to get that signal. It's not great inside and through walls.

If you are buying phones up front, check to see if your 5G phone is capable of 5G in the uk. Certain phones run on different band of the 5G frequency
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8222 on: August 22, 2020, 01:56:34 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 22, 2020, 12:55:27 PM
Couple of things about 5G that is worth keeping an eye out (and not that it causes covid :P )

5G is fast, but you do need more line of sight to the masts to get that signal. It's not great inside and through walls.

If you are buying phones up front, check to see if your 5G phone is capable of 5G in the uk. Certain phones run on different band of the 5G frequency

Good advice. Hell I spent a day checking what networks I could use 4G on... China especially uses different bands than us. GSMArena's phone page should always tell you, and I had a vendor good enough to give me the 5G bands straight, it's not too much to ask and indeed many online stores even tell you

Essential resources for anyone looking at importing:
https://www.gsmarena.com/
https://www.4g.co.uk/4g-frequencies-uk-need-know/
Check your bands!!
------

Good shout on 5G though. I've currently got pretty low interest in it (it seems offered on different tariffs altogether right now), but didn't know the immediacy of the mast thing! Still, early days for it. There's some more frequency band bidding early next year I believe, so what networks are best should take shape then
Logged

Offline Red Raw Burp!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,790
  • Klopptimistic
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8223 on: August 23, 2020, 11:56:02 AM »
Just ordered a Pixel 3a from Currys on Ebay (h/t gazzalfc/Hedley Lamarr).

Faffed around for a bit and went backwards and forwards a bit more between the Moto G8 Plus and Samsung A41 (which I hadn't realised is a bit smaller than the A40).  Then went back to the £289 Pixel 3a on Ebay (which I like for its modest size) and there is a code for an extra 5% off (PRODUCT5).  So £275.55 at the checkout feels like it is as good as it will get for a new phone.  Should be here before Friday.

Thanks for your help.  :thumbup
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,724
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8224 on: August 23, 2020, 12:43:15 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on August 20, 2020, 07:42:32 PM
Thinking of getting the Google Pixel 4a (@Dim; what's it like? )

It seems reasonably priced...

But apparently they have a 5G version coming out in September so is it worth waiting for that?

Only just got it, they sent the pre-orders out from google last week, so I got it Friday and got stuff copied over yesterday. So not used it much!

Like I said - my main motivation was camera. And took a few photos yesterday, and its night and day in comparison with the awful camera on my oneplus phone. So that looks very promising, will be using it a lot more this coming week.

I am not a heavy mobile user though. I know a lot of people use em as extenstions of their computers almost, but I dont. Apart from camera, the main uses itll get is for playing podcasts, some calls/texting/whatssap, using banking apps, and a few other bits n pieces. Sometimes Ill use it as a mobile hotspot when I am out and about.

This is one reason I have zero interest in paying ridiculous amounts on mobiles! So the $349 this is (or rather about $375 with tax), is more my level of cost. Its why Id been loyal to OnePlus for a good few years - cos of cost firstly.

So far so good! No idea 'bout 5g, Im not tech savvy enough or interested enough in that side of things to know why Id really need it - done without it so far  :P For what I use a phone for, this looks more than plenty.
« Last Edit: August 23, 2020, 12:52:44 PM by Dim Glas »
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8225 on: August 23, 2020, 03:51:45 PM »
Sounds good Dim. I don't need all the features on the high end models either. I'm probably going to get the Pixel 4a on a contract for £28/month  which is very reasonable in my estimation.
 
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8226 on: August 24, 2020, 06:00:08 PM »
I'm made up my new phone (which arrives Thursday) has an infrared blaster, so those Universal TV Remote apps work (as they do on my current blower).

Just hoping Everton get to a cup final next season, so when I'm in the pub..... off the telly goes ;)
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8227 on: August 24, 2020, 06:03:24 PM »
Can' t believe how much people spend on phones.

My last phone cost £30 and lasted around 10 years.

My current phone was given to me.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,582
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8228 on: August 24, 2020, 06:57:06 PM »
Just ordered a Poco F2 pro from Aliexpress. Hope it's decent.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8229 on: August 25, 2020, 08:11:42 PM »
Thought I'd ask on here as some people seem to know their stuff.

I've got a Huawei P20 Pro on an EE contract at £30 a month with 30gb of data. It's now at the end of the 2 year contract, so want to "upgrade" on a similar contract.

Love the Huawei, but obviously the P40 is out if I want Google services. However, the P30 Pro New Edition looks like an option. But don't want to get it and then be frozen out of Google services, as I use them extensively. Is the P30 a good option, or would people suggest something else that's of an equivalent spec?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,085
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8230 on: August 25, 2020, 08:33:04 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on August 25, 2020, 08:11:42 PM
Love the Huawei, but obviously the P40 is out if I want Google services. However, the P30 Pro New Edition looks like an option. But don't want to get it and then be frozen out of Google services, as I use them extensively. Is the P30 a good option, or would people suggest something else that's of an equivalent spec?

The P40 is still an Android phone (Android is Open Source) and will still get access to security updates. But you wont get Google services (Google play store, Google maps, Google Pay) out the box due to the current trade ban with the US.

There are certain workarounds to get some Google services back but it's a faff. Technically there is a Huawei app store that brings some of that functionality back (facebook, twitter whatsapp etc).

The P30 on the other hand was made before the trade ban so keeps all Google services and will not be dropped in the entire lifetime of your phone. It will be as if you had bought any other Android phone.
« Last Edit: August 25, 2020, 08:36:45 PM by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8231 on: August 25, 2020, 08:52:14 PM »
I rang mobiles.co.uk and they said the Google 4(A) is not out until Sept 10th and shipping in October.  I asked them to keep me informed
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8232 on: August 25, 2020, 09:40:52 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 25, 2020, 08:33:04 PM
The P40 is still an Android phone (Android is Open Source) and will still get access to security updates. But you wont get Google services (Google play store, Google maps, Google Pay) out the box due to the current trade ban with the US.

There are certain workarounds to get some Google services back but it's a faff. Technically there is a Huawei app store that brings some of that functionality back (facebook, twitter whatsapp etc).

The P30 on the other hand was made before the trade ban so keeps all Google services and will not be dropped in the entire lifetime of your phone. It will be as if you had bought any other Android phone.

Yes, but the P30 new edition has come out later, but they're circumventing the "ban" as it's an older phone with some updates.

Just worried that I get it, and then it's retrospectively added to the list.

I know the P40 is on android, but I need the Google services for my work, amongst other things. Used to mod my android phones (had the G1 and put out on a modded ROM as soon as I got it. Only about 5 years ago did I stick to the stock OS, but still use Nova launcher ahead of what the phones come with.

The Huawei hardware is excellent. Good screen, good battery life, great camera, etc. Would have gone for another Huawei without question, and struggling to find a comparative alternative, without spending a lot more.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8233 on: August 26, 2020, 08:47:40 PM »
my Mi 10 Ultra arrived!

It's gorgeous, amazing... everything I wanted.  :) :) :) :) :)
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,562
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8234 on: September 19, 2020, 02:52:42 PM »
So the Poco X3 looks a hell of a little phone, ~£200 as well  :o
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8235 on: September 23, 2020, 02:08:20 PM »
When buying second hand, how many years old should be the oldest I buy? For the sake of maximising the number of future updates and accessing support etc. I'm not bothered about the tech being outdated.

I have limited funds and a preference for screens under 5 inches - which is why I've never had a flagship phone before. But it seems I'll have to compromise on the screen size and go bigger. I've also never not had a Samsung in the smartphone era and am reluctant to change. I've waited for signs they would release something to compete against the 4.7" iPhone SE but I can't wait no longer. I'm not totally comfortable with second hand electronics of this price but I know I'll get twice as much phone for my money if get an old flagship model, and may as well do so if I have to buy a phone with a screen the size of the flagship ones anyway. But how old is too old?
Logged

Offline Red Raw Burp!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,790
  • Klopptimistic
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8236 on: September 24, 2020, 11:38:55 AM »
Quote from: kellan on September 23, 2020, 02:08:20 PM
When buying second hand, how many years old should be the oldest I buy? For the sake of maximising the number of future updates and accessing support etc. I'm not bothered about the tech being outdated.

I have limited funds and a preference for screens under 5 inches - which is why I've never had a flagship phone before. But it seems I'll have to compromise on the screen size and go bigger. I've also never not had a Samsung in the smartphone era and am reluctant to change. I've waited for signs they would release something to compete against the 4.7" iPhone SE but I can't wait no longer. I'm not totally comfortable with second hand electronics of this price but I know I'll get twice as much phone for my money if get an old flagship model, and may as well do so if I have to buy a phone with a screen the size of the flagship ones anyway. But how old is too old?
I had a very similar dilemma recently.  My last two phones were bought at about 2 years old and lasted me about 5 years before apps that I used a lot stopped working (mostly banking, email and navigation/maps) so I reckon on being able to use an Android phone for about 3-4 years after the OS is superceed.  If the apps you use/need don't require updates the phones themselve will probably go on longer.

With smaller models I was pretty much left with iPhone7/8 and Galaxy S7/S8 that were from 2016/17 which I thought were getting a bit long in the tooth.  The Samsungs both support Android 9 (Pie) while the iPhone seems to support the latest iOS 14 (although I don't know how well the new iOS runs on older devices).  I looked at a 2 year old S9 and an A40 which would have supported Android 10 but at 5.8/5.9" they were still a bit big for my taste and not especially cheap.

I am not an Apple fan so I bit the bullet and got a new Pixel 3a on advice from here as it had just dropped in price and I needed something for work. The model is about a year and a half old and at 5.6" is something of a compromise in terms of size but I have got used to it quite quickly and it will support the very latest Android 11 so hopefully I will get at least four years from it.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,775
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8237 on: September 30, 2020, 09:37:35 AM »
I received my Pixel 4a through the post this week. Delighted to revert back to a 'smaller' handset and be able to comfortably use it with one hand.

Build quality is good (so long as you don't have a problem with a plastic back), it is wonderfully light and performance is great - I've not noticed any stuttering but I'm not a gamer so haven't really put it through its paces.

Camera is up there with £1200 phones despite having a 12MP sensor (Google do a lot of software tuning on the image).

Would recommend.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8238 on: October 19, 2020, 03:31:35 PM »
I'm using Realme X2 Pro. Absolutely fantastic phone.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • Maths Mug!
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8239 on: Today at 06:27:03 AM »
If anyone was thinking of getting the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 - go for the standard one over the Ultra.
It's way cheaper, doesn't have a stupid camera lump or bendy screen sides, and is a lot more robust. A much better phone, especially for a clumsy bastard like me.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Up
« previous next »
 