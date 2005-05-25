When buying second hand, how many years old should be the oldest I buy? For the sake of maximising the number of future updates and accessing support etc. I'm not bothered about the tech being outdated.



I have limited funds and a preference for screens under 5 inches - which is why I've never had a flagship phone before. But it seems I'll have to compromise on the screen size and go bigger. I've also never not had a Samsung in the smartphone era and am reluctant to change. I've waited for signs they would release something to compete against the 4.7" iPhone SE but I can't wait no longer. I'm not totally comfortable with second hand electronics of this price but I know I'll get twice as much phone for my money if get an old flagship model, and may as well do so if I have to buy a phone with a screen the size of the flagship ones anyway. But how old is too old?



I had a very similar dilemma recently. My last two phones were bought at about 2 years old and lasted me about 5 years before apps that I used a lot stopped working (mostly banking, email and navigation/maps) so I reckon on being able to use an Android phone for about 3-4 years after the OS is superceed. If the apps you use/need don't require updates the phones themselve will probably go on longer.With smaller models I was pretty much left with iPhone7/8 and Galaxy S7/S8 that were from 2016/17 which I thought were getting a bit long in the tooth. The Samsungs both support Android 9 (Pie) while the iPhone seems to support the latest iOS 14 (although I don't know how well the new iOS runs on older devices). I looked at a 2 year old S9 and an A40 which would have supported Android 10 but at 5.8/5.9" they were still a bit big for my taste and not especially cheap.I am not an Apple fan so I bit the bullet and got a new Pixel 3a on advice from here as it had just dropped in price and I needed something for work. The model is about a year and a half old and at 5.6" is something of a compromise in terms of size but I have got used to it quite quickly and it will support the very latest Android 11 so hopefully I will get at least four years from it.