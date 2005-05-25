Thinking of getting the Google Pixel 4a (@Dim; what's it like? )
It seems reasonably priced...
But apparently they have a 5G version coming out in September so is it worth waiting for that?
Only just got it, they sent the pre-orders out from google last week, so I got it Friday and got stuff copied over yesterday. So not used it much!
Like I said - my main motivation was camera. And took a few photos yesterday, and its night and day in comparison with the awful camera on my oneplus phone. So that looks very promising, will be using it a lot more this coming week.
I am not a heavy mobile user though. I know a lot of people use em as extenstions of their computers almost, but I dont. Apart from camera, the main uses itll get is for playing podcasts, some calls/texting/whatssap, using banking apps, and a few other bits n pieces. Sometimes Ill use it as a mobile hotspot when I am out and about.
This is one reason I have zero interest in paying ridiculous amounts on mobiles! So the $349 this is (or rather about $375 with tax), is more my level of cost. Its why Id been loyal to OnePlus for a good few years - cos of cost firstly.
So far so good! No idea 'bout 5g, Im not tech savvy enough or interested enough in that side of things to know why Id really need it - done without it so far
For what I use a phone for, this looks more than plenty.