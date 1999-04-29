How's life with the new phone? I have been looking at the One Plus 7T Pro but the x2 specs look great so may consider that too.



Main questions would be battery life and camera? How does the battery hold up with the 90Hz display?



Absolutely made up with it. I've got my phone set to permanent 90Hz which does drain it fast but it looks so much smoother set that way. But when I say drains it fast I mean hitting the high 20% by the end of the day with semi-moderate use (NFC and GPS on and screen brightness set to about 60%).But something I didn't mention was the 50W charger that comes with it that charges the phone 0-100% in 30 mins. That is beyond incredible. You can plug it in and it shows an animation of it charging in real time.I came home from work at 5 and my phone was at about 30%. Plugged it in by the time I left for the match at around half 5 it was fully charged and ready to go again.I'm probably not one to talk about the camera as I'm not massively into photography. But the camera has all the flagship specs you expect. 64MP photos, wide angle lens, 2x optical, 20x digital zooms, 4K 60fps video, motion stabilisation etc. Took a few at the match yesterday and I was more than happy with the results.Only thing holding it back right now is that it is still only Android 9 with 10 to come in March next year.But considering I paid £550 for my OnePlus 5T 2 years ago and was considering the £700+ cost of a top range OnePlus 7 (or T) and only paid £443 for this it really is a no brainer.