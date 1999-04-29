Get a LG v40 thinq for 400.... Very good display, battery life, design...
Audio is out of the world with quad dac. If you have a decent pair of sennheisers or audio-technicas, the difference in sound quality is massive, especially with high bit rate music. Every note, chord and beat will be distinct and clear, with amazing separation. As an audiophile, this phone is my favourite now. The best part? No shitty USB type c headphones or even crappier bluetooth ones, this HAS a 3.5 mm port..
Camera is good and its API is accessible to third party apps so you can choose from a multitude of great apps if you don't like LGs default camera app. Processor is the Snapdragon 845, plenty fast for anything out there and more, even if it has been superseded by the Snapdragon 855 now. Also, it has expandable memory, another plus imo.
Only con is that LG is slow with software version updates. But it doesn't matter really. I use my Marshmallow LG v20 as a third phone now and i can install and run everything, no issues. That phone came out in 2016.
Also check out the Xperia 1 too. Expensive but top class phone. Display is 4K OLED, which is sharper than any other phone out there. It has the latest Snapdragon 855 too, which is even faster than the 845. Ordinary cameras though, which is a pity.
Don't buy apple!