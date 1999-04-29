« previous next »
Re: What mobile phone?
July 4, 2019, 07:24:02 PM
Many people got the Galaxy Note 9?

My contracts up next month, currently got an LG G6, just wondering if the Note 9 is much bigger and if it's just that bit too big to be manageable.
Re: What mobile phone?
July 11, 2019, 07:44:08 AM
Quote from: adruk87 on July  4, 2019, 07:24:02 PM
Many people got the Galaxy Note 9?

My contracts up next month, currently got an LG G6, just wondering if the Note 9 is much bigger and if it's just that bit too big to be manageable.

Will be a bit bigger, although not that much thicker than the G6.  And also a lot slippier.

Unless you absolutely need the stylus, better to get an S10E for 25% cheaper. 

Re: What mobile phone?
July 11, 2019, 08:58:57 AM
Need to upgrade my iphone 7, i honestly don't know whether to get the XR or go across to the Samsung S10+. My mate swears by them and his camera is phenomenal to be fair.

Shall I finally make the jump from fucking apple?
Re: What mobile phone?
July 11, 2019, 01:45:27 PM
Quote from: XabiArt on July 11, 2019, 08:58:57 AM
Need to upgrade my iphone 7, i honestly don't know whether to get the XR or go across to the Samsung S10+. My mate swears by them and his camera is phenomenal to be fair.

Shall I finally make the jump from fucking apple?

Absolutely! I don't get why Apple have a hold over so many people. Everytime I have to do something on an iPad or iPhone I absolutely hate it. The UI is awful. You won't regret it! They seem to release things on their latest model about 2 years after other phone manufacturers have done so but market it as the LATEST AND GREATEST FEATURES FOR YOUR AMAZING iPhone, and the sheep absolutely all jump to buy it.

Seems wherever you go everyone has their stupid iPhone out taking shit pictures of their meals and clinking glasses together with those annoying fucking boomerang things.
Re: What mobile phone?
July 11, 2019, 02:30:11 PM
https://www.fairphone.com/en/

Sustainably-sourced phone, in which all the bits are easily replaceable and up-gradable (and you can send the old bits back for recycling), so you don't need a whole new phone to get the latest specs. Can do you for years and years and you aren't giving your money to a bunch of thieving c*nts that source their materials from Congolese slave-mines and have them made by suicidal Chinese factor workers, with inbuilt mechanisms that cause your phones to quickly degrade meaning you feel you need a new one every one or two years.
Re: What mobile phone?
August 27, 2019, 05:36:56 PM
Due an upgrade, no idea what phone to get. Currently got iPhone 7. 8 doesn't impress me much and I'm think a change from iPhone.

I only use my phone for work/emails social media, music and occasionally to watch football on. Any recommendations? I've looked at Huewai P30, Samsung and Sony Experia and it confused me more.

They all seem very similar to me.
Re: What mobile phone?
August 27, 2019, 11:24:37 PM
Quote from: rakey_lfc on August 27, 2019, 05:36:56 PM
Due an upgrade, no idea what phone to get. Currently got iPhone 7. 8 doesn't impress me much and I'm think a change from iPhone.

I only use my phone for work/emails social media, music and occasionally to watch football on. Any recommendations? I've looked at Huewai P30, Samsung and Sony Experia and it confused me more.

They all seem very similar to me.

I've been using the Nokia 8 for the last 15 months, decent stock android phone with   no bloatware apps and I get regular updates. Not sure what the latest Nokia is but I've been really pleased with mine
Re: What mobile phone?
August 28, 2019, 11:34:06 AM
Not looked at Nokia. Will have a look.

Im currently torn between a Google Pixel 3 and the Huewai pro 30.

Re: What mobile phone?
August 28, 2019, 11:59:57 AM
Quote from: pazcom on August 27, 2019, 11:24:37 PM
I've been using the Nokia 8 for the last 15 months, decent stock android phone with   no bloatware apps and I get regular updates. Not sure what the latest Nokia is but I've been really pleased with mine

Latest Nokia is the X71 I believe...

https://www.gsmarena.com/nokia_x71-9652.php
Re: What mobile phone?
August 29, 2019, 10:54:03 AM
Get a LG v40 thinq for 400....   Very good display, battery life, design...

Audio is out of the world with quad dac. If you have a decent pair of sennheisers or audio-technicas, the difference in sound quality is massive, especially with high bit rate music. Every note, chord and beat will be distinct and clear, with amazing separation.  As an audiophile, this phone is my favourite now.  The best part?  No shitty USB type c headphones or even crappier bluetooth ones, this HAS a 3.5 mm port..

Camera is good and its API is accessible to third party apps so you can choose from a multitude of great apps if you don't like LGs default camera app. Processor is the Snapdragon 845, plenty fast for anything out there and more, even if it has been superseded by the Snapdragon 855 now.   Also, it has expandable memory, another plus imo.

Only con is that LG is slow with software version updates. But it doesn't matter really. I use my Marshmallow LG v20 as a third phone now and i can install and run everything, no issues. That phone came out in 2016.

Also check out the Xperia 1 too. Expensive but top class phone.  Display is 4K OLED, which is sharper than any other phone out there.  It has the latest Snapdragon 855 too, which is even faster than the 845.   Ordinary cameras though, which is a pity.

Don't buy apple!
Re: What mobile phone?
August 29, 2019, 11:35:55 AM
Quote from: rakey_lfc on August 28, 2019, 11:34:06 AM
Not looked at Nokia. Will have a look.

Im currently torn between a Google Pixel 3 and the Huewai pro 30.



Whats happening with Huewai anyway? Now they're saying they won't come with Google maps
Re: What mobile phone?
August 29, 2019, 12:45:04 PM
Quote from: [new username under construction] on August 29, 2019, 11:35:55 AM
Whats happening with Huewai anyway? Now they're saying they won't come with Google maps

They will be allowed to use Android OS (its open source). But wont have access to any Google apps (Maps, App store and YouTube). My guess is they with either come up with an OS of their own with similar features or a 3rd party app store to provide apps for their new phones. Only problem with 3rd party apps is that they wont get the same update support and will be prone to virus/malware.

Until the trade war between China and USA ends I would stay way clear of new Huewai phones (old ones should be keeping Google support)

Huewai also lock their bootloader so going down the root/ROM flash route is out
Re: What mobile phone?
August 30, 2019, 10:50:35 AM
Quote from: [new username under construction] on August 29, 2019, 11:35:55 AM
Whats happening with Huewai anyway? Now they're saying they won't come with Google maps

P30 was released before all the hassle so has full access to everything still. I think the newer models will be somewhat limited. Huewai P30 Camera is absolutely insane!

Anyways, I went with a google Pixel 3a in the end. Much cheaper  than the Huewai and it'll benefit me more with work and having a google account. Hopefully pick it up Monday.
Re: What mobile phone?
August 30, 2019, 02:38:25 PM
Quote from: rakey_lfc on August 28, 2019, 11:34:06 AM
Not looked at Nokia. Will have a look.

Im currently torn between a Google Pixel 3 and the Huewai pro 30.

Pixel 4 will be out shortly so prices on the 3 & 3XL will drop if you wait on those.
Re: What mobile phone?
August 30, 2019, 04:33:04 PM
Quote from: rakey_lfc on August 30, 2019, 10:50:35 AM
P30 was released before all the hassle so has full access to everything still. I think the newer models will be somewhat limited. Huewai P30 Camera is absolutely insane!

Anyways, I went with a google Pixel 3a in the end. Much cheaper  than the Huewai and it'll benefit me more with work and having a google account. Hopefully pick it up Monday.

Ooh I was looking at a 3a, you'll have to shout after a few weeks, let us know how it is :)
Re: What mobile phone?
August 30, 2019, 05:17:49 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on August 30, 2019, 02:38:25 PM
Pixel 4 will be out shortly so prices on the 3 & 3XL will drop if you wait on those.

Ill see how I get on, my contract will be 20gb a month, unlimited texts and calls, 100EU minutes and sky sports entertainment package for £33. £10 cheaper than my iPhone 7 where I only had 5gb.

Quote from: [new username under construction] on August 30, 2019, 04:33:04 PM
Ooh I was looking at a 3a, you'll have to shout after a few weeks, let us know how it is :)

Will do, Im quite excited. The store assistant had one and let me have a proper play on theirs and showed me a few hidden tops with it. First time away from iPhone for a long time.
Re: What mobile phone?
September 7, 2019, 08:30:47 PM
Got my phone. Well chuffed with it.

Can't download appvalley though, not used Android before and struggling with downloading it.

Re: What mobile phone?
September 8, 2019, 06:21:54 PM
Still love my Mi9

Installed Always On Edge Lighting.. it's well cool, you can configure the corners of the screen (or anything really) to show whatever colour you like when you get a notification (no idea why they called it Always On!)

REALLY useful for Android phones with a notch, or an edge so thin there's no "proper" notification light - on an AMOLED screen, the rest of the screen won't light, so you'll just get a (for example) moving thin green outline of the screen for Whatsapp (I've got Gmail red, Whatsapp green, texts and calls blue)
Re: What mobile phone?
November 14, 2019, 08:30:44 AM
Just got myself a realme x2 Pro.

Reading up on the specs and the price it really was a no brainer.

Snapdragon 855+
12GB RAM
256GB
90Hz display
£443

Run under the same umbrella as Oneplus and OPPO so theres no issue with the build quality.

The 90Hz display is incredible. So smooth.

Re: What mobile phone?
November 15, 2019, 07:47:39 AM
Fantastic value for money....  The high refresh rate OLED display is great for media consumption.  Has a 3.5 mm port as well as an SD card slot.

I recently bought a realme XT and am very happy with it.  They have a good range of phones that are very competitively priced. 

Re: What mobile phone?
November 26, 2019, 10:26:20 AM
Anyone ever had the issue of their charger port burning? Happened yesterday on my Samsung A50. Put the cable in, got a message saying its overheating and sure enough my phone was absolutely red hot. Checked the charging port as I smelt a burning plastic smell and its partially melted off the plastic and affected the port, so cant charge it now. Not sure if this will be covered under Samsung warranty.
Re: What mobile phone?
November 26, 2019, 10:41:30 AM
Quote from: King.Keita on November 26, 2019, 10:26:20 AM
Anyone ever had the issue of their charger port burning? Happened yesterday on my Samsung A50. Put the cable in, got a message saying its overheating and sure enough my phone was absolutely red hot. Checked the charging port as I smelt a burning plastic smell and its partially melted off the plastic and affected the port, so cant charge it now. Not sure if this will be covered under Samsung warranty.
bloody well should be
Re: What mobile phone?
November 27, 2019, 09:03:23 PM
If I was to get the p30 pro would there be any worries on receiving updates from the play store? I know its going to get android 10 but will it get app updates after that?
Quote from: King.Keita on November 26, 2019, 10:26:20 AM
Anyone ever had the issue of their charger port burning? Happened yesterday on my Samsung A50. Put the cable in, got a message saying its overheating and sure enough my phone was absolutely red hot. Checked the charging port as I smelt a burning plastic smell and its partially melted off the plastic and affected the port, so cant charge it now. Not sure if this will be covered under Samsung warranty.
i wouldnt be taking no for an answer when returning it. Id also be weary of getting the same phone again.
Re: What mobile phone?
November 28, 2019, 11:15:05 AM
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 14, 2019, 08:30:44 AM
Just got myself a realme x2 Pro.

Reading up on the specs and the price it really was a no brainer.

Snapdragon 855+
12GB RAM
256GB
90Hz display
£443

Run under the same umbrella as Oneplus and OPPO so theres no issue with the build quality.

The 90Hz display is incredible. So smooth.



How's life with the new phone? I have been looking at the One Plus 7T Pro but the x2 specs look great so may consider that too.

Main questions would be battery life and camera? How does the battery hold up with the 90Hz display?
Re: What mobile phone?
November 28, 2019, 12:48:42 PM
Quote from: GinKop on November 28, 2019, 11:15:05 AM
How's life with the new phone? I have been looking at the One Plus 7T Pro but the x2 specs look great so may consider that too.

Main questions would be battery life and camera? How does the battery hold up with the 90Hz display?

Absolutely made up with it. I've got my phone set to permanent 90Hz which does drain it fast but it looks so much smoother set that way. But when I say drains it fast I mean hitting the high 20% by the end of the day with semi-moderate use (NFC and GPS on and screen brightness set to about 60%).

But something I didn't mention was the 50W charger that comes with it that charges the phone 0-100% in 30 mins. That is beyond incredible. You can plug it in and it shows an animation of it charging in real time.

I came home from work at 5 and my phone was at about 30%. Plugged it in by the time I left for the match at around half 5 it was fully charged and ready to go again.

I'm probably not one to talk about the camera as I'm not massively into photography. But the camera has all the flagship specs you expect. 64MP photos, wide angle lens, 2x optical, 20x digital zooms, 4K 60fps video, motion stabilisation etc. Took a few at the match yesterday and I was more than happy with the results.

Only thing holding it back right now is that it is still only Android 9 with 10 to come in March next year.

But considering I paid £550 for my OnePlus 5T 2 years ago and was considering the £700+ cost of a top range OnePlus 7 (or T) and only paid £443 for this it really is a no brainer.
Re: What mobile phone?
November 29, 2019, 11:57:46 AM
Nice one, thank you for the info. Always better to hear from someone using the phone. The specs look insane for the price.
Re: What mobile phone?
November 29, 2019, 12:02:46 PM
What mobile phone?

The cheapest one that does the job.

I've had the same smart phone for over 10 years, still does all I need, still holds charge well.

Cost £30
Re: What mobile phone?
November 29, 2019, 12:04:08 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 28, 2019, 12:48:42 PM


But considering I paid £550 for my OnePlus 5T 2 years ago and was considering the £700+ cost of a top range OnePlus 7 (or T) and only paid £443 for this it really is a no brainer.

 :o

Only!
Re: What mobile phone?
November 29, 2019, 01:32:29 PM
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on November 29, 2019, 12:04:08 PM
:o

Only!

When you compare it to the latest phones like the Oneplus, Samsung and Iphones that are now £800-£1000 it is extremely good value
Re: What mobile phone?
December 18, 2019, 08:21:31 AM
I'm looking to upgrade my Samsung Galaxy J5, i've had it 3 & a half years it's been good, it but internal memory is shit, it's 8gb but nearly 4gb used by system memory, so only have just over 4gb free memory, so issues updating apps that i use because lack of memory  :(  feel it's time for a new mobile, needs to be sim free, my budget is up to £160, i'm looking at Samsung Galaxy A10 or A20, there's an A10 i like the look of, it's £127 on Amazon, in red too :) helps one of my mates has an A10 too.

Some of the tech details
Screen size 6.2 inches
3400mah battery
32gb memory
Re: What mobile phone?
December 18, 2019, 01:25:35 PM
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on December 18, 2019, 08:21:31 AM
I'm looking to upgrade my Samsung Galaxy J5, i've had it 3 & a half years it's been good, it but internal memory is shit, it's 8gb but nearly 4gb used by system memory, so only have just over 4gb free memory, so issues updating apps that i use because lack of memory  :(  feel it's time for a new mobile, needs to be sim free, my budget is up to £160, i'm looking at Samsung Galaxy A10 or A20, there's an A10 i like the look of, it's £127 on Amazon, in red too :) helps one of my mates has an A10 too.

Some of the tech details
Screen size 6.2 inches
3400mah battery
32gb memory
bought my daughter the A40 for crimbo. Good specs for the price. Like you the main reason for the upgrade is the internal memory. The A40 comes with 64GB and is priced at £220.
Re: What mobile phone?
December 18, 2019, 01:50:03 PM
Quote from: pazcom on December 18, 2019, 01:25:35 PM
bought my daughter the A40 for crimbo. Good specs for the price. Like you the main reason for the upgrade is the internal memory. The A40 comes with 64GB and is priced at £220.

£220 is too much for me can afford up to £160, which is why i'm looking at the A10 for £127.

The internal memory is 8gb on my J5 with half of that is taken up by the system memory, i already have a 32gb external sd card which is inserted into the phone, seems you can't some apps onto sd card.
Re: What mobile phone?
December 18, 2019, 03:21:17 PM
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on December 18, 2019, 01:50:03 PM
£220 is too much for me can afford up to £160, which is why i'm looking at the A10 for £127.

The internal memory is 8gb on my J5 with half of that is taken up by the system memory, i already have a 32gb external sd card which is inserted into the phone, seems you can't some apps onto sd card.
Moto G7 is great for the price. G7 Play if you want an even cheaper version.
Re: What mobile phone?
December 18, 2019, 04:43:43 PM
Re: What mobile phone?
December 18, 2019, 04:59:39 PM
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on December 18, 2019, 04:43:43 PM
Interesting had a quick look, i'm looking at this one sounds good
https://www.amazon.co.uk/motorola-6-2-Inch-Android-Sim-Free-Smartphone-Black/dp/B07N8LY9BS/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=motorola+g7+mobile+phone&qid=1576687211&s=telephone&sr=1-1
Lower resolution screen than the normal G7 but a bigger battery. Depends what's more important to you. Might be able to get it a bit cheaper elsewhere.
Re: What mobile phone?
December 18, 2019, 05:26:00 PM
Quote from: cloggypop on December 18, 2019, 04:59:39 PM
Lower resolution screen than the normal G7 but a bigger battery. Depends what's more important to you. Might be able to get it a bit cheaper elsewhere.

Yep, i'm still looking at the Samsung Galaxy A10,  do like the Samsungs
Re: What mobile phone?
December 18, 2019, 08:50:41 PM
I do have a year old unlocked Oneplus 5T 128GB with a pristine screen for sale but looking for £200
Re: What mobile phone?
Yesterday at 08:49:32 AM
Anyone with an S10 have issues with fast charging? Phone wont fast charge anymore for some reason, tried all the fixes and nothing work.
Re: What mobile phone?
Yesterday at 06:31:14 PM
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on Yesterday at 08:49:32 AM
Anyone with an S10 have issues with fast charging? Phone wont fast charge anymore for some reason, tried all the fixes and nothing work.

Sounds like the charger. Tried a different one ?
Re: What mobile phone?
Today at 09:09:11 AM
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:31:14 PM
Sounds like the charger. Tried a different one ?

I'm having similar issues with my (admittedly two years old) one plus 5.

The manufacturer want me to send it to them, a new charger from them would set me back about £50.

May just hang on until the new year and wait (hopefully) for my bonus
