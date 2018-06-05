« previous next »
Road Rage

Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 01:25:35 pm
I was on the infamous 10A bus going into work a few years back when a guy in a Transit van got into a dispute with the driver. When we got to the traffic lights on Kensington and Beech Street, the hero in the Transit pulled alongside the bus and began screaming and banging his fist shouting for the bus driver to get out and fight him. Unfortunately for him the bus driver was built like Drago and opened his cab door to get out, causing the Transit driver to shit himself and screech off!

Always made me laugh that, although this was in the days before bus drivers would probably get sacked for leaving their driving seat.

Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 03:04:55 pm
Quote from: Hellrazor on June  5, 2018, 09:01:53 am
said he looks like a teddy bear

i'm picturing gentle ben





Picture a teddy bear with a tattoo of a skeleton tearing out of the back of his skull. ;D

He was bullied in infants and no matter how many times I went over from juniors to sort it, it never stopped until one day he battered one of the bullies, realised he could fight and battered the rest. Now he refuses to back down to anyone

Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 03:08:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2018, 03:04:55 pm
Picture a teddy bear with a tattoo of a skeleton tearing out of the back of his skull. ;D

He was bullied in infants and no matter how many times I went over from juniors to sort it, it never stopped until one day he battered one of the bullies, realised he could fight and battered the rest. Now he refuses to back down to anyone


hahaa nice one

love hearing bullies get their comeuppance   
Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 05:56:57 pm
There is so much anger and hatred in the world.

Some people need to take a chill pill and calm the fuck down . . . . before I put my bare hands round their throats and throttle them.

Have a nice day    :)
Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 08:04:12 pm
Quote from: Black & White Paul on June  4, 2018, 11:26:36 pm
Fuckin hell, who does your brother think he is . . . . . Nobby Reserve?     :lickin
:lmao
Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 08:10:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  4, 2018, 05:13:35 pm
Woah there, fella. In none of the three examples have I wound-up another driver to initiate things.

In the first I nearly had my front end took off by a dickhead. The second I don't know why he went off on one (other than I'd moved forward with the pace of the traffic and 'took' 'his' place in the line when he'd been weaving around trying to get past the other driver. The third I had a meathead over-reacting to me stating the bloody obvious.

Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 08:55:53 pm
Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 09:21:08 pm
I've offered people out doing 80 down the motorway.
Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 09:42:52 pm
One I read in a bike mag years ago. Loads of stationary traffic and a motorbike is filtering down the outside. Fella in a Range Rover takes offence at this perfectly legal manoeuvre and swings his car, clipping the bike. Rider barely missed an oncoming car and just about stays on the bike, stops infront of the car and puts the bike on its stand. Goes under his seat, takes a can of thick chain lube and sprays his number plate to obscure it. He then sprayed the windscreen of the Range Rover, takes a U lock from Under his seat, the takes it to the car, knocks both mirrors off, smashes the windows and then the screen. Gives the terrified driver a snarl, then gets on his bike and rides off. ;D
Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 11:24:08 pm
 . . . . . . . Alll be back!      8)
Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 11:31:24 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on June  5, 2018, 09:21:08 pm
I've offered people out doing 80 down the motorway.

I did tell you I was washing my hair that night, you flirtatious little tart
Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 11:44:57 pm
Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 11:49:40 pm
Bloke pulled the finger at me the other day because I made him reverse 20 yards rather than the 250 yards I would have to have done to get back to a passing spot, 5 second uturn and I'm goi going after him, we get to thd bottom of a hill with a t-junction, so I'm hanging out of my door screaming all sorts at him and he pulls out just before a long line of cars so I couldn't follow, pulled out anyway and turned around and on my way starting back up the hill there's a lad I know on the side flagging me down, I pull over and he starts saying "what ever I've done to you I'm really sorry ok", I'm confused to fuck until I realise he was on the pavement when I was hanging the door shouting and thought I was doing it to him. Can't stop laughing at the look on his face telling me every time I think of it

*no snowflake responses please as I really don't give a shit
Re: Road Rage
June 5, 2018, 11:52:14 pm
Quote from: QR350 on June  4, 2018, 10:27:30 pm
Yeah gotta let cooler heads prevail when on the road. I'm not a tough guy but I can hold my own. But God help me if I ever upset a 6ft6 MMA fighter or a genuine lunatic on the road.
About 5 years ago I was going along Queens Drive and got near the 5 ways round about.
As i'm slowing down for it the car from the left lane just swoops over into my lane and takes my breaking space which was about a car or so's length, so I had to slam on and I reactionary beeped the car.

Handbrake of the car infront goes on, older fella looking like a fighting promoter gets out the passenger side and some vest topped bare knuckle boxer look alike steps out the drivers side and starts shouting shit at me. 'Get out your fucking car' 'I'll smash your fucking face in' etc
They then get back in the car, reverse into my car, then drive away.

Fuck all I could do  :wanker
Re: Road Rage
June 7, 2018, 03:57:11 pm
Last year I was driving down Ancoats in Manchester. It's a sort of inner city dual-carriageway with a 40mph speed limit.

There's this lad driving along essentially forcing two lanes into three as he wanted to get past. I've never seen anything like it. Then he's swerving in and out of different lanes to get one car ahead, beeping at people in his way etc. It was fucking mental.

Hundred metres up the road he's now in the right-hand lane. He's stopped, indicating right and ready to cross the other two lanes of traffic and do a right turn. Loads of people are now catching him up who have been treated like shit just a bit back down the road.

I drive past and give him the wanker sign and carry on.

I look in my rear view window and he's now driving up the wrong way on the dual carriageway in order to catch up with me!

He slams on, jumps out of his car and comes up to me calling me this that and the other. My window was wound down and he goes to hit me (was probably just one of those 'fake digs' but who knows). I tell him he's a fucking psycho and needs to get back into his car and stop driving like a c*nt.

He walks back to his car and he's brought the entire dual carriageway to a standstill as he slammed on in the middle of two lanes. They're all beeping him and he tries to do an eighteen point turn in order to point the right way on the road and carry on his merry, psychopathic way. As my two lanes carry on I look in the rear view mirror and everyone is leaning out of their car calling him a bellend and whatnot.

One of the weirdest driving situations I've ever found myself in.
Re: Road Rage
June 7, 2018, 04:06:31 pm
See that's probably a good example of why not to react, if he's driving like a psychopath he could easily have had some psychopathic implement in his car.....which is easier said than done like.
Re: Road Rage
June 7, 2018, 04:20:37 pm
Quote from: Eel Lobo on June  7, 2018, 04:06:31 pm
See that's probably a good example of why not to react, if he's driving like a psychopath he could easily have had some psychopathic implement in his car.....which is easier said than done like.

Kenny noye
Re: Road Rage
June 7, 2018, 04:29:12 pm
Quote from: Eel Lobo on June  7, 2018, 04:06:31 pm
See that's probably a good example of why not to react, if he's driving like a psychopath he could easily have had some psychopathic implement in his car.....which is easier said than done like.


I agree on that  :P :-[

I just see road rage nutters as a part and parcel of driving and I'm not complaining per se. But if some knobhead is driving like the guy in adam's example, I can't help but offer my disapproving opinion on their driving habits. I... just... can't...


Re: Road Rage
June 7, 2018, 05:28:31 pm
Thing is, we all fuck up from time to time and a raised hand acknowledging the fuck up goes a long way to diffusing any stupidity.
I agree with the poster(s) that have said that as a trend fewer people are willing to acknowledge fucking up and instead come out swinging - sometimes literally  - at anyone who has the temerity to point out that they've done something wrong.

I'm a more laid back these days, unless you are hogging the middle lane of an empty motorway  :no :no :no
Re: Road Rage
June 8, 2018, 01:50:40 pm
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on June  4, 2018, 03:59:20 pm
Ever stop to think that you might be involved in so many of these incidents because you are one of them?

Most people let dickheads go by without feeling the need to 'beep & flash', give people 'the stare' or the 'yap-yap' hand gesture.

Takes two to tango.
This is exactly what I was thinking
Re: Road Rage
January 4, 2021, 12:44:25 am
Bumping a two year old thread to have a moan.

Been so icy last few days and today there was a right divvy in a modified BMW 1 series (exhaust popping, the lot) tailgating someone with virtually zero gap. The car at the front seemed to be going over the speed limit. You just cant excuse the behaviour of some idiots, those are the ones who will cause accidents involving people driving properly and safely.

The speed cameras near the Widnes end of the Mersey Gateway at the end of the A562 are a cause of near misses daily too, theyre on my commute to work and not a day goes by where I dont see someone slamming on for the cameras despite the fact theres a 70mph limit. Once had to slam on and under take because some dickhead in a BMW slammed on to 50mph in the right hand lane.
Re: Road Rage
January 4, 2021, 08:22:06 am
One of my mates is a traffic policeman and tells this hilarious story about a hackney taxi in town a few years ago.

Apparently it was the Christmas/New Year period and town was rammed (remember those good old days!  :'(), anyhow, he's mooching about in his unmarked BMW and happens to be driving up Leece Street which goes onto Hardman Street. As he gets to the lights by Rodney Street here is a black taxi completely blocking the junction and causing chaos as a passenger was using the cash machine on the corner.
My mate pulls up alongside and says, "move the taxi", the cabbie replies, "yeah in a minute" (clearly not realising its a police car), and so the conversation carries on, "I said move your taxi, you're blocking the junction", "I don't give a fuck, just wait", in the end the cabbie shouts at my mate, "oh fuck off yer fuckin tit, I'll move when I'm ready". At this point my mate switches on all his blue flashing lights and says pull over.

He says the drivers face was a look of absolute horror!  ;)
Re: Road Rage
July 6, 2022, 04:20:41 pm
Heading home from Mancland the other night. Was stopped at the lights at the start of the M602 (through the middle of the roundabout), second in line in the right hand lane.

The 3 lanes become 2 about 200m on (the outside 2 lanes merge).

Lights change and we pull off. The car in front of me is slow, which is annoying in itelf, so the first 2 cars the middle lane pull away a bit faster. The second car in the middle moves over to the inside lane (which is free) so, as we're approaching the merging point, I indicate left to move into the space he's left and am just starting to move across, when this big black 4x4 comes hurtling through on the inside of me, cutting me off. After hurriedly aborting my lane change, I do then chnge lanes to pull in behond him, beep and give a sarcastic clap for a couple of seconds.

Straight away, his brake lights come on. I check inside, it's free, so I pull over to stop having to slam on, and move past him (he's being held up by the car in front of him). I give an annoyed look to my right as I pass him.

The black 4x4 is one of those huge, expensive Mercedes G-Wagons.

The driver looks like the architypal gangster. And he's screaming something at me.

I smile, shake my head and move past.

He throws his car to the left to pull behind me, cutting up the car behind me, flashing his lights and I can see him in my RVM going fucking nuts.

As soon as he's undertook the car outside of him, he pulls out, gets level with me. I look over. He's jabbing his finger at me, at the hard shoulder (to tell me to pull over) and running his finger across his throat. I've not been accelerating hard, just driving normally, and am doing about 70. We're coming up to more cars in both lanes, travelling slower than we are, the cars in his outside lane further back. I undertake the first of those, then move right to overtake the cars in the iside lane. He undertakes the same car as me then cuts it up to tuck in behind me, flashing his lights, waving his arms about, driving about a foot from my back end. I can see a 'B' symbol where the Mercedes badge would normally be, so know it's going to be a works-type model. By this time, I'll admit I'm getting a little worried. As I say, he looks like a proper gangster, is driving a car I know is well over £100k (with private reg) and is going bananas.

I get my phone out, turn on the camera, set it to video.

We pass the short line of cars in the inside lane and I pull over. He pulls level with me again in the outside lane - and I've got my phone recording him. He's gobbing off again, but that's all. He then slows and tucks in behind me (not tailgating, but close). I stick the phone up to record behind me for several seconds.

Every time I move out to overtake, he does. I figure he's following me now. We're coming up to the Eccles Interchange and decide that, if he continues past here, I'm phoning plod. We're nearly at the junction and he's still behind me, both of us in the outside lane. At the last minute, he veers left (cutting more cars up in the process) and pulls off.

I realise my heart is hammering.

Later that night, I look up the car and it's a Brabus G-V12 900. They're over £500k to buy.




I'm even more convinced he's a gangster.


Re: Road Rage
July 6, 2022, 07:39:19 pm
Mancland. G-Wagon. Overblown sense of entitlement. Cut-throat gestures. Loads of money but devoid of any class.

It was Abu Dhabi FC's owner, wasn't it?
Re: Road Rage
July 6, 2022, 07:44:47 pm
He's either a gangster or a rich twat trying to act like a gangster. Either way, you don't wanna find out, I reckon that was a lucky escape.
Re: Road Rage
Today at 11:37:09 am
Had to detour on my way home last night to pick up something in Leigh. On the road out of Leigh, I get stuck behind a car going below the speed limit. As we get to the lights where you turn right on the East Lancs, the road splits into two lanes to turn right (one to turn left). The lights are one red and there's a car in the inside of the two lanes. The slow car annoyingly gets in the right-hand lane. I decide to stop behind them, hopeful that once of the East Lancs they'll go normal spped, or at least pull over. More cars pull up at the lights.

When the lights go greem, the car in front pulls off really slowly. By the time we're on the Lancs, they're doing perhaps 20 and about five cars that were in the insude lane have gone past so there's nothing in the inside lane. I beep and flash - and I admit I'm up their arse by now. There's some beeping from the cars behind me also. The car in front doesn't pull over. I pull into the inside lane and undertake, beeping as I pass and shaking my head as I look at the driver.

It's a woman, about 30'ish, with a kid in the back who'se about 5. The woman is gobbing off something, her face in a rage. I forget about her and drive on. She, though, blasts her foot down and starts to match my pace (I'm going about 65) but perhaps 50 yards behind. Despite there being no cars inside her, she won't pull over. A couple of other cars undertake her. Still she won't move over.

After travelling about 5 miles we get to the Haydock Island junction and I stop at the lights in the inside lane. She pulls up next to me - still obviously in the outside/overtaking lane - and I turn toward her. She's gobbing off again so I open my window. She's calling me a dickhead and saying I shouldn't drive so close to other cars in front. I don't want to rise and be arguing with some woman with a kid so I tell her she shouldn't be in the outside lane if she's not overtaking someone. She snorts a false laugh and tells me I don't know what the fuck I'm talking about. Ha! Ha! Ha! I'm a thick bastard.

I'm bemused. I say you only use the outside lane to overtake and should then return to the left. I'm in full 'lecturing dad mode', deliberately.

"Oh my fucking god!" she screaches, "You thick bastard! Read your fucking highway code, you're talking bollocks" plus some insulting crap.

Fuck it, I can do that, too. I fire off my own invective based on her being an ugly, fat cow who is thick as mince if she thinks you can just sit in the outside/overtaking lane. The lights change and I pull off. She still shadows me, but her in the outside lane, having some more cars have to undertake her. She only pulls over when she's leaving the East Lancs, turning left into Haydock.

An absolutely surreal experience.

Re: Road Rage
Today at 12:00:50 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 11:37:09 am
Had to detour on my way home last night to pick up something in Leigh. On the road out of Leigh, I get stuck behind a car going below the speed limit. As we get to the lights where you turn right on the East Lancs, the road splits into two lanes to turn right (one to turn left). The lights are one red and there's a car in the inside of the two lanes. The slow car annoyingly gets in the right-hand lane. I decide to stop behind them, hopeful that once of the East Lancs they'll go normal spped, or at least pull over. More cars pull up at the lights.

When the lights go greem, the car in front pulls off really slowly. By the time we're on the Lancs, they're doing perhaps 20 and about five cars that were in the insude lane have gone past so there's nothing in the inside lane. I beep and flash - and I admit I'm up their arse by now. There's some beeping from the cars behind me also. The car in front doesn't pull over. I pull into the inside lane and undertake, beeping as I pass and shaking my head as I look at the driver.

It's a woman, about 30'ish, with a kid in the back who'se about 5. The woman is gobbing off something, her face in a rage. I forget about her and drive on. She, though, blasts her foot down and starts to match my pace (I'm going about 65) but perhaps 50 yards behind. Despite there being no cars inside her, she won't pull over. A couple of other cars undertake her. Still she won't move over.

After travelling about 5 miles we get to the Haydock Island junction and I stop at the lights in the inside lane. She pulls up next to me - still obviously in the outside/overtaking lane - and I turn toward her. She's gobbing off again so I open my window. She's calling me a dickhead and saying I shouldn't drive so close to other cars in front. I don't want to rise and be arguing with some woman with a kid so I tell her she shouldn't be in the outside lane if she's not overtaking someone. She snorts a false laugh and tells me I don't know what the fuck I'm talking about. Ha! Ha! Ha! I'm a thick bastard.

I'm bemused. I say you only use the outside lane to overtake and should then return to the left. I'm in full 'lecturing dad mode', deliberately.

"Oh my fucking god!" she screaches, "You thick bastard! Read your fucking highway code, you're talking bollocks" plus some insulting crap.

Fuck it, I can do that, too. I fire off my own invective based on her being an ugly, fat cow who is thick as mince if she thinks you can just sit in the outside/overtaking lane. The lights change and I pull off. She still shadows me, but her in the outside lane, having some more cars have to undertake her. She only pulls over when she's leaving the East Lancs, turning left into Haydock.

An absolutely surreal experience.



I never read that in the highway code :(

Tufty is beside himself



Re: Road Rage
Today at 12:15:28 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 11:37:09 am

she was clueless

I vented similar at some stupid cow one day in a pub car park. I hadnt been drinking as I wasn't feeling too well and actually missed that week of work with a chest injury.

Anyway the pub i was leaving, the car park is pokey at best, never easy to get a spot and cars almost on top of each other. As I was trying to reverse out of my spot this one pulls in behind me and sits there for an age, it must have been 5 minutes. I honestly didnt get annoyed, i am sitting there patiently waiting for this one to get of the way, when she finally does she pulls into the area of the car park I need to exit and sits there. Anyway I have no idea what she is doing and every time I am about go past her to exit the car park her car creeps forward.

Typical every time i stop, she stops, every time i go to move, she edges forward. So as there isnt room for two cars to exit i wind down my window and ask politely
"Sorry are you moving out there?"

Very snotty she explodes
"well I am waiting on you to move but you dont have a clue what you are doing"

I thought fuck this, who the fuck does this cow think she is, blocking me into a spot for 5 minutes and then has the cheek to lay into me?

I dont care if her 90 year old mother is beside her, if people are rude to me, i will give it back.
"right then fuck off you stupid cow"

her "wa wa wa wa wa wa wa"

me "FUCK OFF"

and Pull out of the car park before she can react. My wife was beside me and she would normally go nuts at me for that, even she was going
"all you did was ask a question and she laid into you"
Re: Road Rage
Today at 01:33:34 pm
I Ireland on holiday last summer. We were driving south down Lough Foyle, I think the speed limit it 90kph between the little towns there and I was doing just under that. I had 4 other people in the car and was being a bit cautious because of the conditions. I saw a cattle truck emerge from the right and though there was a train of cars behind me I got that instinct that something wasnt right. The fucker was actually pulling out when I was about 50-75 yards away. And he kept coming. Youre thinking he must have seen me? I rammed on the breaks, he kept going, my car brakes threatened to lock, so I let up and eventually came to a stop about 2 feet from the side of his truck. The girls were actually screaming, I was pounding the horn & flashing my lights but the fucker just drove off. I made eye contact with the guy in the next car coming out the side road & he was like I cant believe it either. I started up intent on chasing the guy, but I couldnt even get close enough to get his registration number. Heart was going ten to the dozen.
Re: Road Rage
Today at 02:22:34 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:33:34 pm
I Ireland on holiday last summer. We were driving south down Lough Foyle, I think the speed limit it 90kph between the little towns there and I was doing just under that. I had 4 other people in the car and was being a bit cautious because of the conditions. I saw a cattle truck emerge from the right and though there was a train of cars behind me I got that instinct that something wasnt right. The fucker was actually pulling out when I was about 50-75 yards away. And he kept coming. Youre thinking he must have seen me? I rammed on the breaks, he kept going, my car brakes threatened to lock, so I let up and eventually came to a stop about 2 feet from the side of his truck. The girls were actually screaming, I was pounding the horn & flashing my lights but the fucker just drove off. I made eye contact with the guy in the next car coming out the side road & he was like I cant believe it either. I started up intent on chasing the guy, but I couldnt even get close enough to get his registration number. Heart was going ten to the dozen.

You couldn't catch up to a cattle truck?

Were you driving a 25cc Lada or something :D
