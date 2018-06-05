Heading home from Mancland the other night. Was stopped at the lights at the start of the M602 (through the middle of the roundabout), second in line in the right hand lane.The 3 lanes become 2 about 200m on (the outside 2 lanes merge).Lights change and we pull off. The car in front of me is slow, which is annoying in itelf, so the first 2 cars the middle lane pull away a bit faster. The second car in the middle moves over to the inside lane (which is free) so, as we're approaching the merging point, I indicate left to move into the space he's left and am just starting to move across, when this big black 4x4 comes hurtling through on the inside of me, cutting me off. After hurriedly aborting my lane change, I do then chnge lanes to pull in behond him, beep and give a sarcastic clap for a couple of seconds.Straight away, his brake lights come on. I check inside, it's free, so I pull over to stop having to slam on, and move past him (he's being held up by the car in front of him). I give an annoyed look to my right as I pass him.The black 4x4 is one of those huge, expensive Mercedes G-Wagons.The driver looks like the architypal gangster. And he's screaming something at me.I smile, shake my head and move past.He throws his car to the left to pull behind me, cutting up the car behind me, flashing his lights and I can see him in my RVM going fucking nuts.As soon as he's undertook the car outside of him, he pulls out, gets level with me. I look over. He's jabbing his finger at me, at the hard shoulder (to tell me to pull over) and running his finger across his throat. I've not been accelerating hard, just driving normally, and am doing about 70. We're coming up to more cars in both lanes, travelling slower than we are, the cars in his outside lane further back. I undertake the first of those, then move right to overtake the cars in the iside lane. He undertakes the same car as me then cuts it up to tuck in behind me, flashing his lights, waving his arms about, driving about a foot from my back end. I can see a 'B' symbol where the Mercedes badge would normally be, so know it's going to be a works-type model. By this time, I'll admit I'm getting a little worried. As I say, he looks like a proper gangster, is driving a car I know is well over £100k (with private reg) and is going bananas.I get my phone out, turn on the camera, set it to video.We pass the short line of cars in the inside lane and I pull over. He pulls level with me again in the outside lane - and I've got my phone recording him. He's gobbing off again, but that's all. He then slows and tucks in behind me (not tailgating, but close). I stick the phone up to record behind me for several seconds.Every time I move out to overtake, he does. I figure he's following me now. We're coming up to the Eccles Interchange and decide that, if he continues past here, I'm phoning plod. We're nearly at the junction and he's still behind me, both of us in the outside lane. At the last minute, he veers left (cutting more cars up in the process) and pulls off.I realise my heart is hammering.Later that night, I look up the car and it's a Brabus G-V12 900. They're over £500k to buy.I'm even more convinced he's a gangster.