« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Down

Author Topic: Photography thread  (Read 486841 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,231
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 12:43:33 am »
Blue Dasher

Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,951
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 12:49:49 am »
Very nice macro

Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,231
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 12:52:55 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:49:49 am
Very nice macro

Thank you!

Definitely prefer that version :) Each to their own though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 