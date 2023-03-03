« previous next »
Photography thread

Re: Photography thread
March 3, 2023, 09:14:46 am
Brilliant stuff, liver. 😎
Re: Photography thread
March 4, 2023, 10:48:36 pm
Very cool Liver! Only saw them now! Awesome.

Here are some mixed shots I took while out walking today. A very mixed bag of animals and birds!

Rat Snake




BUNNY!!!


Bumblebee on a flower


Dragon fly just chilling
Re: Photography thread
March 5, 2023, 02:55:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March  4, 2023, 10:48:36 pm
Very cool Liver! Only saw them now! Awesome.

Here are some mixed shots I took while out walking today. A very mixed bag of animals and birds!

...

brill - i'm deffo coming out with you on a walk sometime  :wave
Re: Photography thread
March 5, 2023, 04:20:15 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March  5, 2023, 02:55:23 pm
brill - i'm deffo coming out with you on a walk sometime  :wave

More than welcome! It's a different experience every time which is great!
Re: Photography thread
March 5, 2023, 11:22:34 pm
Found this cute little turtle poking it's head out the water

Re: Photography thread
March 6, 2023, 08:39:59 am
Quote from: Chakan on March  5, 2023, 11:22:34 pm
Found this cute little turtle poking it's head out the water



that's a cracker - unusual - you 'saw' it - you understood the composition - nailed it  mate
Re: Photography thread
March 6, 2023, 11:27:54 am
Quote from: liverbloke on March  6, 2023, 08:39:59 am
that's a cracker - unusual - you 'saw' it - you understood the composition - nailed it  mate

Thanks really happy with it :)
Re: Photography thread
March 6, 2023, 12:01:18 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March  5, 2023, 11:22:34 pm
Found this cute little turtle poking it's head out the water



That is great that mate  :)
Re: Photography thread
March 7, 2023, 04:47:34 am
Storms comin'.

Re: Photography thread
March 15, 2023, 01:39:21 pm
Took this out of my office window the other month, for a few minutes the Liver Building was covered in fog which had rolled in off the Mersey.

Re: Photography thread
March 15, 2023, 01:40:24 pm
Very cool
Re: Photography thread
March 16, 2023, 02:59:12 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on March 15, 2023, 01:39:21 pm
Took this out of my office window the other month, for a few minutes the Liver Building was covered in fog which had rolled in off the Mersey.



i liked the way you saw that - a lot of people don't 'look' nor notice these things

well done
Re: Photography thread
March 16, 2023, 03:45:39 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on March 15, 2023, 01:39:21 pm
Took this out of my office window the other month, for a few minutes the Liver Building was covered in fog which had rolled in off the Mersey.



Great photo that mate
Re: Photography thread
March 16, 2023, 04:03:44 pm
Great photo indeed! And it sort of symbolizes our season...
Re: Photography thread
March 19, 2023, 12:10:10 pm
Just a spider web, a lot of thought went into making that!

Re: Photography thread
March 19, 2023, 08:23:04 pm
Turtles on a log

Re: Photography thread
March 29, 2023, 03:12:29 pm
So this little guy was hanging outside my window on a silk thread, moving back and forward in breeze, decided to try get a few shots of the little bugger, this was the clearest I could get when the wind had died down for like a second


Re: Photography thread
March 29, 2023, 03:29:59 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March 19, 2023, 12:10:10 pm
Just a spider web, a lot of thought went into making that!

...

think that's made by caterpillars that mate

...and funnily enough...

Quote from: Chakan on March 29, 2023, 03:12:29 pm
So this little guy was hanging outside my window on a silk thread, moving back and forward in breeze, decided to try get a few shots of the little bugger, this was the clearest I could get when the wind had died down for like a second
...

well done - good capture
Re: Photography thread
March 29, 2023, 03:36:22 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March 29, 2023, 03:29:59 pm
think that's made by caterpillars that mate

...and funnily enough...

well done - good capture

Really? That's a huge caterpillar web, awesome!

Yeah I tried a few shots but the wind wasn't helping, fun to try get though.
Re: Photography thread
March 30, 2023, 02:07:15 pm
not a great 'photo' as such, but this huge plane flew over the mersey while i was down there taking photos the other day

might be of interest to people who are into planes

Re: Photography thread
March 30, 2023, 11:33:27 pm
I find macro photography particularly difficult. Trying to get everything focused and ready for the shot with a constantly changing subject is very hard for me. Still learning though.

This was the best of the bunch that I could get, all of them were quite out of focus.

Re: Photography thread
March 31, 2023, 09:00:23 am
Quote from: Chakan on March 30, 2023, 11:33:27 pm
I find macro photography particularly difficult. Trying to get everything focused and ready for the shot with a constantly changing subject is very hard for me. Still learning though.

This was the best of the bunch that I could get, all of them were quite out of focus.
...

the shallow depth of field is always going to be a pain

you just missed here as the stem is in sharp focus - but that DOF is not doing you any favours

wait until a subject is settled (loads of flies will sit still on a flower) and then slowly move in

tips: try and stop down your aperture setting to f16 or smaller (a larger number means a smaller aperture opening means a greater depth of field)

try and increase the lack of light that a smaller aperture would need by lighting the subject - like the ring light i showed you i had

keeping as still as possible - we can't rely on studio settings out in the field - so clasp the camera as tightly to your body as possible and take a deep breath and don't breathe out until you have finished taking a few shots

this may sound counter-intuitive, but turn your image stabiliser off as the camera might be trying to stabilise an already steady image and therefore it will blur the image in its attempt - just as you should ALWAYS turn off any image stabilisation when on a tripod

sometimes it will work - it all depends on how steady you hold the camera but give it a try and see how you get on

there's always a formula that works when all 3 (SS APERTURE ISO) are selected correctly for a certain situation - focussing and steadiness is down to the photographer
Re: Photography thread
March 31, 2023, 12:00:44 pm
Thanks, I realized afterwards that my settings were way off when I started.  Not sure why but will try again this afternoon weather permitting.

Also the flowers are on a slight incline which means I was really off balance when trying to take the photo. Plus the light was fading so the iso jumped way up and there was a helluva lot of noise to deal with.

The lens Im using is fully manual which Im not used to either. So all a learning curve for me there.
Re: Photography thread
March 31, 2023, 01:49:16 pm
Re: Photography thread
March 31, 2023, 10:46:01 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March 31, 2023, 12:00:44 pm
Thanks, I realized afterwards that my settings were way off when I started.  Not sure why but will try again this afternoon weather permitting.

Also the flowers are on a slight incline which means I was really off balance when trying to take the photo. Plus the light was fading so the iso jumped way up and there was a helluva lot of noise to deal with.

The lens Im using is fully manual which Im not used to either. So all a learning curve for me there.

Great info from liverbloke, keep trying. Also, try to use manual ISO, you control the noise as long as you are aware of the other settings and the exposure triangle, ISO, Aperture and Speed. It takes a bit of getting used to but all three elements (ISO, Aperture and Speed) must be in balance in order to get a perfectly exposed photo. It's a massive buzz when it all comes together and don't be disheartened when it doesn't, we all get failures.
Re: Photography thread
March 31, 2023, 10:49:26 pm
Quote from: BSBW on March 31, 2023, 10:46:01 pm
Great info from liverbloke, keep trying. Also, try to use manual ISO, you control the noise as long as you are aware of the other settings and the exposure triangle, ISO, Aperture and Speed. It takes a bit of getting used to but all three elements (ISO, Aperture and Speed) must be in balance in order to get a perfectly exposed photo. It's a massive buzz when it all comes together and don't be disheartened when it doesn't, we all get failures.

Thanks all for the advice, unfortunately today was pretty overcast with rain so didn't get a chance to get out. Tomorrow seems to be the same, Sunday says clear and sun. So here's hoping I get out and about for a walk.

Thanks all :wave
Re: Photography thread
March 31, 2023, 10:53:22 pm
The Stowaway
Re: Photography thread
March 31, 2023, 11:03:47 pm
Wow that's fantastic.

Is that photo stacked?
Re: Photography thread
Yesterday at 06:25:46 am
Quote from: Chakan on March 31, 2023, 11:03:47 pm
Wow that's fantastic.

Is that photo stacked?

Cheers mate, it's not stacked. I took it on a tripod over the flower with a Canon 100mm macro, it was shot at f/18 to get max in focus, shutter speed 1/40, I haven't got the ISO details. I normally attempt to shoot at 100 ISO in good light but to contradict what I said earlier, it could be auto ISO.
Re: Photography thread
Yesterday at 06:34:47 am
Here's another of a wild carpet python in my mate's garden. Taken with a small Sony RX7, shot at 16.54mm, f6/3, SS 1/640. This will have been auto ISO as I wasn't hanging around to suss out the correct setting.
Re: Photography thread
Yesterday at 11:43:10 am
Quote from: BSBW on Yesterday at 06:25:46 am
Cheers mate, it's not stacked. I took it on a tripod over the flower with a Canon 100mm macro, it was shot at f/18 to get max in focus, shutter speed 1/40, I haven't got the ISO details. I normally attempt to shoot at 100 ISO in good light but to contradict what I said earlier, it could be auto ISO.

your ISO is 640 on that so yeh auto - but who cares as it's what you end up with is all that matters and that's a belter  :wave
Re: Photography thread
Yesterday at 11:45:11 am
..and just to add for chakan, by isolating the image, here using black, it removes the 'noisy messy' back ground and also gives the photo a bit of arty feel
Re: Photography thread
Yesterday at 12:18:25 pm
Quote from: BSBW on Yesterday at 06:25:46 am
Cheers mate, it's not stacked. I took it on a tripod over the flower with a Canon 100mm macro, it was shot at f/18 to get max in focus, shutter speed 1/40, I haven't got the ISO details. I normally attempt to shoot at 100 ISO in good light but to contradict what I said earlier, it could be auto ISO.

Ty for the info! Its a fantastic shot. Like really really good! Very impressed :)

Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:45:11 am
..and just to add for chakan, by isolating the image, here using black, it removes the 'noisy messy' back ground and also gives the photo a bit of arty feel

Yup very smart to do and focuses the image exactly where you want it.
Re: Photography thread
Today at 12:01:50 am
Liverbloke makes a good point ref the background, regardless of what purists may say, it's your art and you can do with it whatever you want. The picture of the frog was entered in to a national comp here and was winning until one of the judges made the comment that I'd obviously manipulated the background, I couldn't be arsed telling him that although that is normally a big no in nature photography, the specific rule for this comp did not state you couldn't, ah well, I still like the shot and that's all that matters.

Here's another shot, this one's of my daughter's moggy, once again I've darkened the background to make the cat stand out. Funnily enough this was in a recent comp and the judge loved it but never scored it because she stated it was a posed studio type shot. The mad thing is, it wasn't. It was an opportune moment where the bloody thing was focussing in on a parrot in the garden and I ran and grabbed my camera and took the shot, it goes to show you, the so called experts can get it wrong too. Settings - 28mm (fixed focal length), f 5/6, Shutter Speed 1/250, ISO 250.

Keep on experimenting Chakan mate, even when it doesn't turn out how you expected it to, you're still getting out and about witnessing things most others walk past. I find it great from a mindfulness perspective and can wander the streets for hours chasing light and shadows.     
Re: Photography thread
Today at 01:07:31 am
Quote from: BSBW on Today at 12:01:50 am
Liverbloke makes a good point ref the background, regardless of what purists may say, it's your art and you can do with it whatever you want. The picture of the frog was entered in to a national comp here and was winning until one of the judges made the comment that I'd obviously manipulated the background, I couldn't be arsed telling him that although that is normally a big no in nature photography, the specific rule for this comp did not state you couldn't, ah well, I still like the shot and that's all that matters.

Here's another shot, this one's of my daughter's moggy, once again I've darkened the background to make the cat stand out. Funnily enough this was in a recent comp and the judge loved it but never scored it because she stated it was a posed studio type shot. The mad thing is, it wasn't. It was an opportune moment where the bloody thing was focussing in on a parrot in the garden and I ran and grabbed my camera and took the shot, it goes to show you, the so called experts can get it wrong too. Settings - 28mm (fixed focal length), f 5/6, Shutter Speed 1/250, ISO 250.

Keep on experimenting Chakan mate, even when it doesn't turn out how you expected it to, you're still getting out and about witnessing things most others walk past. I find it great from a mindfulness perspective and can wander the streets for hours chasing light and shadows.     

That's a great shot as well, love the face!

Can understand you being frustrated with that comp though, judges be damned it should have won!

Honestly I just love getting out and about with the camera on the walkways, I see and hear so much more than people who are strolling/biking/running around. I'm not a very extroverted person, quite the opposite in fact. I hate large crowds and at parties when I don't know anyone i'm a definite wallflower. But the number of people who love to have a quick chat while i'm out with the camera always makes me smile. I usually also have to point out what i'm photographing. I remember a couple of weeks ago, I was walking around and there was a hawk on a branch just eye level, you'd have to be utterly blind to not see it. I mean 20 yard away right on the branch at eye level. People just going by, I stopped got out my camera and started shooting, the couple behind me asked what I was photographing, I just pointed straight ahead. They were amazed.

I love those sort of interactions because people just light up when they've missed something and then you know they have a bit of a story to tell when they get home.
Re: Photography thread
Today at 01:21:58 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:07:31 am
That's a great shot as well, love the face!

Cheers mate.

Honestly I just love getting out and about with the camera on the walkways, I see and hear so much more than people who are strolling/biking/running around. I'm not a very extroverted person, quite the opposite in fact. I hate large crowds and at parties when I don't know anyone i'm a definite wallflower. But the number of people who love to have a quick chat while i'm out with the camera always makes me smile. I usually also have to point out what i'm photographing. I remember a couple of weeks ago, I was walking around and there was a hawk on a branch just eye level, you'd have to be utterly blind to not see it. I mean 20 yard away right on the branch at eye level. People just going by, I stopped got out my camera and started shooting, the couple behind me asked what I was photographing, I just pointed straight ahead. They were amazed.

I love those sort of interactions because people just light up when they've missed something and then you know they have a bit of a story to tell when they get home.

Spot on, that's what it's all about. It's a fantastic hobby/lifestyle, your description's made my day. I often get asked what genre of photography I conduct and I struggle with the answer. I love street photography and spend many hours wandering, I love landscape, gig photography and portraiture, I'm actually off to a portraiture workshop shoot in about an hour. I think what I'm trying to say is, don't worry about others and their opinions, shoot what you want, keep experimenting, don't be afraid or worry when it doesn't work out, learn from it but most of all, enjoy it, it's your art!     
Re: Photography thread
Today at 01:34:40 am
Quote from: BSBW on Today at 01:21:58 am
Spot on, that's what it's all about. It's a fantastic hobby/lifestyle, your description's made my day. I often get asked what genre of photography I conduct and I struggle with the answer. I love street photography and spend many hours wandering, I love landscape, gig photography and portraiture, I'm actually off to a portraiture workshop shoot in about an hour. I think what I'm trying to say is, don't worry about others and their opinions, shoot what you want, keep experimenting, don't be afraid or worry when it doesn't work out, learn from it but most of all, enjoy it, it's your art!     

Spot on really! Art is so subjective that one persons bad shot is another's inspiration. It's all over the place. Agree though it's a fantastic hobby.

Just to underscore the art thing, I went to an art installation that my friend invited to me many many years ago. Got to the door and started walking around, found a bowl of meringues that were fluffy white and full of sugar, had a couple and walked off. Later found out they were part of the art exhibit. I was mortified but laughed my ass off. Anyway as I was saying art is very subjective.

Enjoy your workshop!!
