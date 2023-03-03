I find macro photography particularly difficult. Trying to get everything focused and ready for the shot with a constantly changing subject is very hard for me. Still learning though.



This was the best of the bunch that I could get, all of them were quite out of focus.

...



the shallow depth of field is always going to be a painyou just missed here as the stem is in sharp focus - but that DOF is not doing you any favourswait until a subject is settled (loads of flies will sit still on a flower) and then slowly move intips: try and stop down your aperture setting to f16 or smaller (a larger number means a smaller aperture opening means a greater depth of field)try and increase the lack of light that a smaller aperture would need by lighting the subject - like the ring light i showed you i hadkeeping as still as possible - we can't rely on studio settings out in the field - so clasp the camera as tightly to your body as possible and take a deep breath and don't breathe out until you have finished taking a few shotsthis may sound counter-intuitive, but turn your image stabiliser off as the camera might be trying to stabilise an already steady image and therefore it will blur the image in its attempt - just as you should ALWAYS turn off any image stabilisation when on a tripodsometimes it will work - it all depends on how steady you hold the camera but give it a try and see how you get onthere's always a formula that works when all 3 (SS APERTURE ISO) are selected correctly for a certain situation - focussing and steadiness is down to the photographer