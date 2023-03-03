Liverbloke makes a good point ref the background, regardless of what purists may say, it's your art and you can do with it whatever you want. The picture of the frog was entered in to a national comp here and was winning until one of the judges made the comment that I'd obviously manipulated the background, I couldn't be arsed telling him that although that is normally a big no in nature photography, the specific rule for this comp did not state you couldn't, ah well, I still like the shot and that's all that matters.
Here's another shot, this one's of my daughter's moggy, once again I've darkened the background to make the cat stand out. Funnily enough this was in a recent comp and the judge loved it but never scored it because she stated it was a posed studio type shot. The mad thing is, it wasn't. It was an opportune moment where the bloody thing was focussing in on a parrot in the garden and I ran and grabbed my camera and took the shot, it goes to show you, the so called experts can get it wrong too. Settings - 28mm (fixed focal length), f 5/6, Shutter Speed 1/250, ISO 250.
Keep on experimenting Chakan mate, even when it doesn't turn out how you expected it to, you're still getting out and about witnessing things most others walk past. I find it great from a mindfulness perspective and can wander the streets for hours chasing light and shadows.