Photography thread

Re: Photography thread
March 3, 2023, 09:14:46 am
Brilliant stuff, liver. 😎
Re: Photography thread
March 4, 2023, 10:48:36 pm
Very cool Liver! Only saw them now! Awesome.

Here are some mixed shots I took while out walking today. A very mixed bag of animals and birds!

Rat Snake




BUNNY!!!


Bumblebee on a flower


Dragon fly just chilling
Re: Photography thread
March 5, 2023, 02:55:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March  4, 2023, 10:48:36 pm
Very cool Liver! Only saw them now! Awesome.

Here are some mixed shots I took while out walking today. A very mixed bag of animals and birds!

...

brill - i'm deffo coming out with you on a walk sometime  :wave
Re: Photography thread
March 5, 2023, 04:20:15 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March  5, 2023, 02:55:23 pm
brill - i'm deffo coming out with you on a walk sometime  :wave

More than welcome! It's a different experience every time which is great!
Re: Photography thread
March 5, 2023, 11:22:34 pm
Found this cute little turtle poking it's head out the water

Re: Photography thread
March 6, 2023, 08:39:59 am
Quote from: Chakan on March  5, 2023, 11:22:34 pm
Found this cute little turtle poking it's head out the water



that's a cracker - unusual - you 'saw' it - you understood the composition - nailed it  mate
Re: Photography thread
March 6, 2023, 11:27:54 am
Quote from: liverbloke on March  6, 2023, 08:39:59 am
that's a cracker - unusual - you 'saw' it - you understood the composition - nailed it  mate

Thanks really happy with it :)
Re: Photography thread
March 6, 2023, 12:01:18 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March  5, 2023, 11:22:34 pm
Found this cute little turtle poking it's head out the water



That is great that mate  :)
Re: Photography thread
March 7, 2023, 04:47:34 am
Storms comin'.

Re: Photography thread
March 15, 2023, 01:39:21 pm
Took this out of my office window the other month, for a few minutes the Liver Building was covered in fog which had rolled in off the Mersey.

Re: Photography thread
March 15, 2023, 01:40:24 pm
Very cool
Re: Photography thread
March 16, 2023, 02:59:12 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on March 15, 2023, 01:39:21 pm
Took this out of my office window the other month, for a few minutes the Liver Building was covered in fog which had rolled in off the Mersey.



i liked the way you saw that - a lot of people don't 'look' nor notice these things

well done
Re: Photography thread
March 16, 2023, 03:45:39 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on March 15, 2023, 01:39:21 pm
Took this out of my office window the other month, for a few minutes the Liver Building was covered in fog which had rolled in off the Mersey.



Great photo that mate
Re: Photography thread
March 16, 2023, 04:03:44 pm
Great photo indeed! And it sort of symbolizes our season...
Re: Photography thread
March 19, 2023, 12:10:10 pm
Just a spider web, a lot of thought went into making that!

Re: Photography thread
March 19, 2023, 08:23:04 pm
Turtles on a log

Re: Photography thread
March 29, 2023, 03:12:29 pm
So this little guy was hanging outside my window on a silk thread, moving back and forward in breeze, decided to try get a few shots of the little bugger, this was the clearest I could get when the wind had died down for like a second


Re: Photography thread
March 29, 2023, 03:29:59 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March 19, 2023, 12:10:10 pm
Just a spider web, a lot of thought went into making that!

...

think that's made by caterpillars that mate

...and funnily enough...

Quote from: Chakan on March 29, 2023, 03:12:29 pm
So this little guy was hanging outside my window on a silk thread, moving back and forward in breeze, decided to try get a few shots of the little bugger, this was the clearest I could get when the wind had died down for like a second
...

well done - good capture
Re: Photography thread
March 29, 2023, 03:36:22 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March 29, 2023, 03:29:59 pm
think that's made by caterpillars that mate

...and funnily enough...

well done - good capture

Really? That's a huge caterpillar web, awesome!

Yeah I tried a few shots but the wind wasn't helping, fun to try get though.
Re: Photography thread
Yesterday at 02:07:15 pm
not a great 'photo' as such, but this huge plane flew over the mersey while i was down there taking photos the other day

might be of interest to people who are into planes

Re: Photography thread
Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm
I find macro photography particularly difficult. Trying to get everything focused and ready for the shot with a constantly changing subject is very hard for me. Still learning though.

This was the best of the bunch that I could get, all of them were quite out of focus.

Re: Photography thread
Today at 09:00:23 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm
I find macro photography particularly difficult. Trying to get everything focused and ready for the shot with a constantly changing subject is very hard for me. Still learning though.

This was the best of the bunch that I could get, all of them were quite out of focus.
...

the shallow depth of field is always going to be a pain

you just missed here as the stem is in sharp focus - but that DOF is not doing you any favours

wait until a subject is settled (loads of flies will sit still on a flower) and then slowly move in

tips: try and stop down your aperture setting to f16 or smaller (a larger number means a smaller aperture opening means a greater depth of field)

try and increase the lack of light that a smaller aperture would need by lighting the subject - like the ring light i showed you i had

keeping as still as possible - we can't rely on studio settings out in the field - so clasp the camera as tightly to your body as possible and take a deep breath and don't breathe out until you have finished taking a few shots

this may sound counter-intuitive, but turn your image stabiliser off as the camera might be trying to stabilise an already steady image and therefore it will blur the image in its attempt - just as you should ALWAYS turn off any image stabilisation when on a tripod

sometimes it will work - it all depends on how steady you hold the camera but give it a try and see how you get on

there's always a formula that works when all 3 (SS APERTURE ISO) are selected correctly for a certain situation - focussing and steadiness is down to the photographer
Re: Photography thread
Today at 12:00:44 pm
Thanks, I realized afterwards that my settings were way off when I started.  Not sure why but will try again this afternoon weather permitting.

Also the flowers are on a slight incline which means I was really off balance when trying to take the photo. Plus the light was fading so the iso jumped way up and there was a helluva lot of noise to deal with.

The lens Im using is fully manual which Im not used to either. So all a learning curve for me there.
Re: Photography thread
Today at 01:49:16 pm
Re: Photography thread
Today at 10:46:01 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:00:44 pm
Thanks, I realized afterwards that my settings were way off when I started.  Not sure why but will try again this afternoon weather permitting.

Also the flowers are on a slight incline which means I was really off balance when trying to take the photo. Plus the light was fading so the iso jumped way up and there was a helluva lot of noise to deal with.

The lens Im using is fully manual which Im not used to either. So all a learning curve for me there.

Great info from liverbloke, keep trying. Also, try to use manual ISO, you control the noise as long as you are aware of the other settings and the exposure triangle, ISO, Aperture and Speed. It takes a bit of getting used to but all three elements (ISO, Aperture and Speed) must be in balance in order to get a perfectly exposed photo. It's a massive buzz when it all comes together and don't be disheartened when it doesn't, we all get failures.
Re: Photography thread
Today at 10:49:26 pm
Quote from: BSBW on Today at 10:46:01 pm
Great info from liverbloke, keep trying. Also, try to use manual ISO, you control the noise as long as you are aware of the other settings and the exposure triangle, ISO, Aperture and Speed. It takes a bit of getting used to but all three elements (ISO, Aperture and Speed) must be in balance in order to get a perfectly exposed photo. It's a massive buzz when it all comes together and don't be disheartened when it doesn't, we all get failures.

Thanks all for the advice, unfortunately today was pretty overcast with rain so didn't get a chance to get out. Tomorrow seems to be the same, Sunday says clear and sun. So here's hoping I get out and about for a walk.

Thanks all :wave
Re: Photography thread
Today at 10:53:22 pm
The Stowaway
