Author Topic: Photography thread  (Read 472983 times)

Online Chakan

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4240 on: December 16, 2022, 08:21:54 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4241 on: December 16, 2022, 08:58:03 pm »
Fuck the Tories

Online Chakan

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4242 on: December 16, 2022, 09:44:57 pm »
Thanks, should have used a higher shutter speed but live and learn :P
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4243 on: December 16, 2022, 11:58:09 pm »
Do any of you folks ever enter into the BBC photograph of the year awards ?
Offline BSBW

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4244 on: December 18, 2022, 02:15:03 am »
Online Komic

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4245 on: December 18, 2022, 09:47:07 am »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on December 16, 2022, 09:44:57 pm
Thanks, should have used a higher shutter speed but live and learn :P

It's a cool pic, I like that amount of blur in the ricochet and the droplets in the background, I suppose with photos like that where it is about timing that when you play with settings you never which will have the best "action". Have you ever looked into focus stacking? I like the depth of field on the leaves, but find the blurry front of the edge of mushroom distracting. Also not sure what the original crop of the image was like, but I would have a play around on what to include as some of the edges are a bit dark and distracting.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 16, 2022, 11:58:09 pm
Do any of you folks ever enter into the BBC photograph of the year awards ?

No, but I've made the shortlist for a different contest which I'm happy with but annoyingly the one they've selected is under my partner's name so we could submit more entries.
Online Chakan

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4246 on: December 18, 2022, 12:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Komic on December 18, 2022, 09:47:07 am
It's a cool pic, I like that amount of blur in the ricochet and the droplets in the background, I suppose with photos like that where it is about timing that when you play with settings you never which will have the best "action". Have you ever looked into focus stacking? I like the depth of field on the leaves, but find the blurry front of the edge of mushroom distracting. Also not sure what the original crop of the image was like, but I would have a play around on what to include as some of the edges are a bit dark and distracting.

Yeah i've done a bit of focus stacking before but not a lot. I'm still getting used to macro photography so still very raw. Btw there is no crop on this photo, I think I could have been a bit further away to increase the focus on everything and then cropped it afterwards. As I said still learning how to do all this.

Offline BSBW

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4247 on: December 24, 2022, 05:21:57 am »
Brisbane, West End Markets, Xmas Eve.
Offline LOKKO

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4248 on: January 8, 2023, 08:05:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 16, 2022, 11:58:09 pm
Do any of you folks ever enter into the BBC photograph of the year awards ?

I did think about it when I was using my camera more but was sure you had to pay so didn't bother
Offline Elmo!

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4249 on: January 8, 2023, 09:50:58 pm »
Took this today, it's looking out from the beach next to Trump's golf course near Aberdeen. These are the wind turbines that piss him off so much.

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4250 on: January 8, 2023, 10:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on December 16, 2022, 08:21:54 pm

This picture is great. Knew you was a Fun gi.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4251 on: January 8, 2023, 10:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January  8, 2023, 09:50:58 pm
Took this today, it's looking out from the beach next to Trump's golf course near Aberdeen. These are the wind turbines that piss him off so much.


Excellent.
Online Chakan

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4252 on: January 9, 2023, 12:11:21 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  8, 2023, 10:03:12 pm
This picture is great. Knew you was a Fun gi.

Haha thanks!
Offline BSBW

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4253 on: January 14, 2023, 01:36:11 am »
The Boat Shed, Tasmania. Taken on a recent road trip, I got up early to catch the sunrise only to find not too much sunshine so went for a moody approach. 
Online Komic

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4254 on: January 22, 2023, 08:37:10 am »
Just had some prints back ready to get on the wall, and think this one has come out quite well. It's a great place to take photos as lots of little waterfalls along the stream opposite Tryfan.

Offline liverbloke

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4255 on: January 22, 2023, 09:39:30 am »
cracker that mate  :wave
Offline rob1966

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4256 on: January 22, 2023, 02:20:36 pm »
Went for a walk through the fields not far from us and the walked along the Mersey to Sale.

You can see from the flattened vegitation, that the river has been really swollen with recent rains, its about 20ft down from the path to the river in the first two photos







Online John C

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4257 on: January 22, 2023, 03:30:47 pm »
Seasons of a tree in Caldies park



Offline rob1966

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4258 on: January 22, 2023, 03:41:11 pm »
They're boss them John
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4259 on: January 22, 2023, 09:53:56 pm »
Took this before Christmas.


Online John C

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4260 on: January 23, 2023, 09:31:15 am »
Superb mate
Online Chakan

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4261 on: January 23, 2023, 12:13:42 pm »
Very nice!

I'm so itching to get the camera out this weekend.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4262 on: January 24, 2023, 09:24:52 am »
keep it up people - loads of good stuff uploaded here  :wave

the fact that you're all looking around you and noticing these things is great - the majority of people don't stand and stare

Quote
What is this life if, full of care,
We have no time to stand and stare?-

No time to stand beneath the boughs
And stare as long as sheep or cows:

No time to see, when woods we pass,
Where squirrels hide their nuts in grass:

No time to see, in broad daylight,
Streams full of stars, like skies at night:

No time to turn at Beautys glance,
And watch her feet, how they can dance:

No time to wait till her mouth can
Enrich that smile her eyes began?

A poor life this if, full of care,
We have no time to stand and stare.


Leisure (1911)
W.H. Davies
Online lfcmaster45

Re: Photography thread
« Reply #4263 on: Today at 07:21:43 pm »
What camera are people using ?
