Photography thread

Re: Photography thread
December 16, 2022, 08:21:54 pm
Re: Photography thread
December 16, 2022, 08:58:03 pm
Re: Photography thread
December 16, 2022, 09:44:57 pm
Thanks, should have used a higher shutter speed but live and learn :P
Re: Photography thread
December 16, 2022, 11:58:09 pm
Do any of you folks ever enter into the BBC photograph of the year awards ?
Re: Photography thread
December 18, 2022, 02:15:03 am
Re: Photography thread
December 18, 2022, 09:47:07 am
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on December 16, 2022, 09:44:57 pm
Thanks, should have used a higher shutter speed but live and learn :P

It's a cool pic, I like that amount of blur in the ricochet and the droplets in the background, I suppose with photos like that where it is about timing that when you play with settings you never which will have the best "action". Have you ever looked into focus stacking? I like the depth of field on the leaves, but find the blurry front of the edge of mushroom distracting. Also not sure what the original crop of the image was like, but I would have a play around on what to include as some of the edges are a bit dark and distracting.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 16, 2022, 11:58:09 pm
Do any of you folks ever enter into the BBC photograph of the year awards ?

No, but I've made the shortlist for a different contest which I'm happy with but annoyingly the one they've selected is under my partner's name so we could submit more entries.
Re: Photography thread
December 18, 2022, 12:50:54 pm
Quote from: Komic on December 18, 2022, 09:47:07 am
It's a cool pic, I like that amount of blur in the ricochet and the droplets in the background, I suppose with photos like that where it is about timing that when you play with settings you never which will have the best "action". Have you ever looked into focus stacking? I like the depth of field on the leaves, but find the blurry front of the edge of mushroom distracting. Also not sure what the original crop of the image was like, but I would have a play around on what to include as some of the edges are a bit dark and distracting.

Yeah i've done a bit of focus stacking before but not a lot. I'm still getting used to macro photography so still very raw. Btw there is no crop on this photo, I think I could have been a bit further away to increase the focus on everything and then cropped it afterwards. As I said still learning how to do all this.

Re: Photography thread
December 24, 2022, 05:21:57 am
Brisbane, West End Markets, Xmas Eve.
Re: Photography thread
Today at 08:05:15 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 16, 2022, 11:58:09 pm
Do any of you folks ever enter into the BBC photograph of the year awards ?

I did think about it when I was using my camera more but was sure you had to pay so didn't bother
Re: Photography thread
Today at 09:50:58 pm
Took this today, it's looking out from the beach next to Trump's golf course near Aberdeen. These are the wind turbines that piss him off so much.

Re: Photography thread
Today at 10:03:12 pm
Quote from: Chakan on December 16, 2022, 08:21:54 pm

This picture is great. Knew you was a Fun gi.
Re: Photography thread
Today at 10:03:41 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:50:58 pm
Took this today, it's looking out from the beach next to Trump's golf course near Aberdeen. These are the wind turbines that piss him off so much.


Excellent.
