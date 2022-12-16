Thanks, should have used a higher shutter speed but live and learn



Do any of you folks ever enter into the BBC photograph of the year awards ?



It's a cool pic, I like that amount of blur in the ricochet and the droplets in the background, I suppose with photos like that where it is about timing that when you play with settings you never which will have the best "action". Have you ever looked into focus stacking? I like the depth of field on the leaves, but find the blurry front of the edge of mushroom distracting. Also not sure what the original crop of the image was like, but I would have a play around on what to include as some of the edges are a bit dark and distracting.No, but I've made the shortlist for a different contest which I'm happy with but annoyingly the one they've selected is under my partner's name so we could submit more entries.