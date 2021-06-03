« previous next »
Best photo you've taken yourself.

Brissyred

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 3, 2021, 07:01:53 am
Quote from: farawayred on June  3, 2021, 12:52:08 am
But arent the FF lenses heavier? Especially the old glass ones?
I use the same lenses on both usually, I only have one crop lens, it's a bit lighter but not enough to notice.
LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 3, 2021, 01:17:10 pm
Quote from: Komic on June  2, 2021, 09:12:18 pm
Cheers for the advice, do you find the added weight puts you off taking your FF camera places?

Thanks as well, is that Liver building photo a single exposure with the FF camera? Its a really nice photo.

I shake quite a bit so my thinking is that a camera that is better in low light situations will mean I can use faster shutter speeds and stop the motion blur I sometimes get when shooting from hand.

Yeah single shot 1/5second, ISO 800 on FF with 70-220 X2 extender..

as for shake I use a tripod on all my shots and usually use a remote shutter aswel
liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 3, 2021, 05:39:19 pm
Quote from: Komic on June  2, 2021, 09:12:18 pm
Cheers for the advice, do you find the added weight puts you off taking your FF camera places?

Thanks as well, is that Liver building photo a single exposure with the FF camera? Its a really nice photo.

I shake quite a bit so my thinking is that a camera that is better in low light situations will mean I can use faster shutter speeds and stop the motion blur I sometimes get when shooting from hand.

don't get confused with the camera being better for shutter speeds and low light situations as that's the job of the lens

better bodies do offer greater options but you need the right lens for the situations you're going to shoot in

and why do you want to go FF?

as has been said - FF are better but pricier

what are you going to do with your photos? if you're just going to upload them to flickr then the majority of people will only view them on their phones - less on ipads/laptops etc

the thing is with that - even average photos can look good on a phone so if you're interested in having ultra-sharp pixels then why? are you going to print them or sell them commercially?

what i'm saying is - the camera doesn't take good photos the photographer does

the camera - and lenses lets not forget - fucking really help make those photos (as does post production software) but there's no need to fork out £££s on semi-pro gear when you're not a semi-pro (or you're doing it for your own personal reasons ie being a pixel nazi when people don't look that closely only fellow photographers etc)

my advice - move up slowly don't rush and do not spend £££s unless you think it's gonna work for you

better your skills and 'play around' with different lenses and settings etc with cheaper alternatives until you decide that you need more

i'm a birder and i've met plenty of birders who think that buying a semi-pro camera and £2000 lens will make them a good bird photographer - it won't

gaining those skills in the field will

sorry if i'm telling you how to suck eggs  ;)


Komic

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 3, 2021, 09:49:16 pm
Cheers for answers again Brissy and LOKKO.

Quote from: liverbloke on June  3, 2021, 05:39:19 pm
don't get confused with the camera being better for shutter speeds and low light situations as that's the job of the lens

better bodies do offer greater options but you need the right lens for the situations you're going to shoot in

and why do you want to go FF?

as has been said - FF are better but pricier

what are you going to do with your photos? if you're just going to upload them to flickr then the majority of people will only view them on their phones - less on ipads/laptops etc

the thing is with that - even average photos can look good on a phone so if you're interested in having ultra-sharp pixels then why? are you going to print them or sell them commercially?

what i'm saying is - the camera doesn't take good photos the photographer does

the camera - and lenses lets not forget - fucking really help make those photos (as does post production software) but there's no need to fork out £££s on semi-pro gear when you're not a semi-pro (or you're doing it for your own personal reasons ie being a pixel nazi when people don't look that closely only fellow photographers etc)

my advice - move up slowly don't rush and do not spend £££s unless you think it's gonna work for you

better your skills and 'play around' with different lenses and settings etc with cheaper alternatives until you decide that you need more

i'm a birder and i've met plenty of birders who think that buying a semi-pro camera and £2000 lens will make them a good bird photographer - it won't

gaining those skills in the field will

sorry if i'm telling you how to suck eggs  ;)




The camera that broke was a Nikon D5300, and I saw this as an opportunity to look into upgrading my kit, to see if it was worthwhile to go for a FF camera. I mainly take photos when I go for walks and shoot landscapes and recently got a cheap telephoto for birds as well. I use my photos for my laptop wallpapers, calendar photos and hanging on the wall at home.

The improvements in dynamic range and being able to use faster shutter speeds is because I've taken photos that haven't been exposed properly due to the large dynamic range required as I've been too lazy to set up the tripod (to bracket) or haven't taken it on my walk with me. I've tried to bracket by hand but my shake means that they aren't aligned properly so the larger dynamic range was to help with that, but I think getting more proficient with GIMP might sort out that problem.
liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 4, 2021, 07:42:26 am
Quote from: Komic on June  3, 2021, 09:49:16 pm
Cheers for answers again Brissy and LOKKO.

The camera that broke was a Nikon D5300, and I saw this as an opportunity to look into upgrading my kit, to see if it was worthwhile to go for a FF camera. I mainly take photos when I go for walks and shoot landscapes and recently got a cheap telephoto for birds as well. I use my photos for my laptop wallpapers, calendar photos and hanging on the wall at home.

The improvements in dynamic range and being able to use faster shutter speeds is because I've taken photos that haven't been exposed properly due to the large dynamic range required as I've been too lazy to set up the tripod (to bracket) or haven't taken it on my walk with me. I've tried to bracket by hand but my shake means that they aren't aligned properly so the larger dynamic range was to help with that, but I think getting more proficient with GIMP might sort out that problem.

bracketing is a very simple thing to do as a lot of cameras - even entry-level - will have that option as a setting

and you don't need to take your tripod with you if carrying it is cumbersome - take a small soft bean bag and put your camera on that and use the camera's own timer so you don't have to worry about holding the camera or pressing the shutter

if carrying a bean bag is also cumbersome then finding a suitable ledge or flat ground will suffice as most landscape photography takes a lower viewpoint - and use a wide angle lens

regarding dynamic range - that can be quite complicated https://www.cambridgeincolour.com/tutorials/dynamic-range.htm

if you want a sharper and deeper depth of field then do what i've said above as well as investing in that wide angle lens - you can get a second hand tokina for about £200

one thing you can't afford to be with photography - especially if you want to take better photos - is lazy though

i know you're most probably just joking about that but making an effort is what gives you the most rewarding images


liverbloke

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 4, 2021, 11:20:33 am
...just to add

if you're talking about HDR (only) then a lot of cameras have those settings as do lots of software

but to use that effectively you need to do all the work in the camera and in the field firstly

good effects do not make a bad photo a good photo
BSBW

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 11, 2021, 02:24:30 pm
I had a little walk around the City (Brisbane) today and here's one of my favourites. As well as gig shooting, I'm into  a bit of landscape but mainly street, I hope you like it.
BSBW

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 11, 2021, 02:33:25 pm
Second one from today:
LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 13, 2021, 01:05:06 pm
Quote from: BSBW on June 11, 2021, 02:24:30 pm
I had a little walk around the City (Brisbane) today and here's one of my favourites. As well as gig shooting, I'm into  a bit of landscape but mainly street, I hope you like it.


Great light on that one 👌
kesey

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 22, 2021, 08:37:57 pm


 
rob1966

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 22, 2021, 08:52:38 pm
Quote from: kesey on June 22, 2021, 08:37:57 pm

 

;D

I was telling my 10 yr old lad all about trainees on a phone wire the other night ;D
kesey

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 23, 2021, 01:58:30 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2021, 08:52:38 pm
;D

I was telling my 10 yr old lad all about trainees on a phone wire the other night ;D

I couldn't resist the photie as it brought back memories. Do you remember bike tyres around lamposts ?
rob1966

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 23, 2021, 02:44:54 pm
Quote from: kesey on June 23, 2021, 01:58:30 pm
I couldn't resist the photie as it brought back memories. Do you remember bike tyres around lamposts ?

Yes I do, usually a massive lamppost too, not the 15ft ones ;D
LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
June 30, 2021, 01:47:52 pm
The moon behind moel famau
Something I wanted to get for a while not to happy with how it came out to be honest but I'll be going back to get the shot again when conditions play nicely

Moon famau by LOKKOFOTO, on Flickr
ToneLa

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
July 17, 2021, 02:56:47 am
Some of the stuff in this thread is intimidatingly good. Even just on this page!

Just tried some pissed long exposure

Woaaaaaaah

The 92A

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
July 30, 2021, 12:39:36 am
Not posted anything but really enjoy this thread
Komic

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
July 30, 2021, 07:08:51 am
There has been a volcano in Iceland erupting recently and there has been a lot of amazing photos from it, which are well worth searching for.

Reminded me of one of my favourite photos that I took with the lowest amount of technical skill. Night time photography is definitely something I want to learn how to do once the nights are a bit longer.

LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
September 12, 2021, 07:59:00 pm
]I managed to get out for an hour last week had a bit of a mess about doing some night shots with my phone really impressive what they are capable off nowadays

2021-09-12_07-53-47 by LOKKOFOTO, on Flickr
rob1966

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
September 13, 2021, 08:35:03 am
Quote from: LOKKO on September 12, 2021, 07:59:00 pm
]I managed to get out for an hour last week had a bit of a mess about doing some night shots with my phone really impressive what they are capable off nowadays

2021-09-12_07-53-47 by LOKKOFOTO, on Flickr

I love stuff like this.

My kids have both got Iphone  11s (yes they're fucking spoilt). Any tips on how to take pics like this on the phone?
LOKKO

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
September 13, 2021, 08:41:00 am
Quote from: rob1966 on September 13, 2021, 08:35:03 am
I love stuff like this.

My kids have both got Iphone  11s (yes they're fucking spoilt). Any tips on how to take pics like this on the phone?

Not sure on the iPhone do they have a pro mode? I use android phones settings are roughly
30 second exposure
ISO 3200/6400
and focus to infinity
Also use a tripod and 2/5 second timer delay
rob1966

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
September 13, 2021, 08:47:30 am
Quote from: LOKKO on September 13, 2021, 08:41:00 am
Not sure on the iPhone do they have a pro mode? I use android phones settings are roughly
30 second exposure
ISO 3200/6400
and focus to infinity
Also use a tripod and 2/5 second timer delay

cheers mate, i can't find one on it -

ive got an android so i'll have a play with that

thanks
Claire.

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
September 13, 2021, 02:34:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 13, 2021, 08:47:30 am
cheers mate, i can't find one on it -

ive got an android so i'll have a play with that

thanks

Exposure etc is under the little arrow in the header area of the camera app, and it flips the photo/portrait row into another set of controls.

rob1966

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
September 13, 2021, 05:58:19 pm
Quote from: Claire. on September 13, 2021, 02:34:59 pm
Exposure etc is under the little arrow in the header area of the camera app, and it flips the photo/portrait row into another set of controls.



Thank you :thumbup
I've been a good boy.

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
September 13, 2021, 07:44:51 pm
One from Edinburgh a few weeks ago. Shot from Samsung A71 so gets very grainy the more you zoom in. Hoping to invest in a phone with a decent camera soon.

Just Elmo?

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
September 13, 2021, 08:00:18 pm
Took these at a  Loch just on the eastern edge of Cairngorm National Park the other week.



Komic

Re: Best photo you've taken yourself.
Today at 10:22:31 am


From last weekend by Stickle Tarn in the Lakes, 3 minutes later the visibility dropped to about 10 m so no more photography which was disappointing. Relatively pleased with this one though.
