Cheers for the advice, do you find the added weight puts you off taking your FF camera places?



Thanks as well, is that Liver building photo a single exposure with the FF camera? Its a really nice photo.



I shake quite a bit so my thinking is that a camera that is better in low light situations will mean I can use faster shutter speeds and stop the motion blur I sometimes get when shooting from hand.



don't get confused with the camera being better for shutter speeds and low light situations as that's the job of the lensbetter bodies do offer greater options but you need the right lens for the situations you're going to shoot inand why do you want to go FF?as has been said - FF are better but pricierwhat are you going to do with your photos? if you're just going to upload them to flickr then the majority of people will only view them on their phones - less on ipads/laptops etcthe thing is with that - even average photos can look good on a phone so if you're interested in having ultra-sharp pixels then why? are you going to print them or sell them commercially?what i'm saying is - the camera doesn't take good photos the photographer doesthe camera - and lenses lets not forget - fucking really help make those photos (as does post production software) but there's no need to fork out £££s on semi-pro gear when you're not a semi-pro (or you're doing it for your own personal reasons ie being a pixel nazi when people don't look that closely only fellow photographers etc)my advice - move up slowly don't rush and do not spend £££s unless you think it's gonna work for youbetter your skills and 'play around' with different lenses and settings etc with cheaper alternatives until you decide that you need morei'm a birder and i've met plenty of birders who think that buying a semi-pro camera and £2000 lens will make them a good bird photographer - it won'tgaining those skills in the field willsorry if i'm telling you how to suck eggs