Cheers for the advice, do you find the added weight puts you off taking your FF camera places?
Thanks as well, is that Liver building photo a single exposure with the FF camera? Its a really nice photo.
I shake quite a bit so my thinking is that a camera that is better in low light situations will mean I can use faster shutter speeds and stop the motion blur I sometimes get when shooting from hand.
Yeah single shot 1/5second, ISO 800 on FF with 70-220 X2 extender..
as for shake I use a tripod on all my shots and usually use a remote shutter aswel