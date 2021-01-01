« previous next »
Today at 07:01:53 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:52:08 am
But arent the FF lenses heavier? Especially the old glass ones?
I use the same lenses on both usually, I only have one crop lens, it's a bit lighter but not enough to notice.
Today at 01:17:10 pm
Quote from: Komic on Yesterday at 09:12:18 pm
Cheers for the advice, do you find the added weight puts you off taking your FF camera places?

Thanks as well, is that Liver building photo a single exposure with the FF camera? Its a really nice photo.

I shake quite a bit so my thinking is that a camera that is better in low light situations will mean I can use faster shutter speeds and stop the motion blur I sometimes get when shooting from hand.

Yeah single shot 1/5second, ISO 800 on FF with 70-220 X2 extender..

as for shake I use a tripod on all my shots and usually use a remote shutter aswel
