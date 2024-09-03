« previous next »
Author Topic: Premium Bonds  (Read 46892 times)

Offline adruk87

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #480 on: September 3, 2024, 10:14:33 pm »
£200 for me
Offline Cruiser

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #481 on: September 5, 2024, 09:49:17 pm »
£650
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #482 on: September 6, 2024, 08:17:06 am »
£150 this month. Meh.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #483 on: October 2, 2024, 12:18:10 am »
Sweet FA this month
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #484 on: October 2, 2024, 07:12:10 am »
I bought some for the first time. Won £50. Suppose on the law of averages thats not bad as more likely not to win anything but still hoped for a bit more. :D
Offline fintanmar

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #485 on: October 2, 2024, 08:50:26 am »
£175 this month - best month so far.
Offline rob1966

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #486 on: October 2, 2024, 08:54:23 am »
£200 - missus moaned, i said shut up, its free money ffs
Online Elmo!

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #487 on: October 2, 2024, 08:57:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  2, 2024, 08:54:23 am
£200 - missus moaned, i said shut up, its free money ffs

It's not really free money because if you never win any prizes you are losing out to inflation.

Think about it this way - by buying premium bonds you are lending money to the government for them to spend on things. The prizes are payment for that, and if you don't get paid, you lose out.
Offline rob1966

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #488 on: October 2, 2024, 10:04:57 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on October  2, 2024, 08:57:43 am
It's not really free money because if you never win any prizes you are losing out to inflation.

Think about it this way - by buying premium bonds you are lending money to the government for them to spend on things. The prizes are payment for that, and if you don't get paid, you lose out.

Oh do fuck off mr sensible


;)
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #489 on: October 2, 2024, 10:06:10 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on October  2, 2024, 08:57:43 am
It's not really free money because if you never win any prizes you are losing out to inflation.

Think about it this way - by buying premium bonds you are lending money to the government for them to spend on things. The prizes are payment for that, and if you don't get paid, you lose out.

Im thinking of it as an opportunity to get a bit of extra money a month that I wouldnt otherwise get (if it was earning interest elsewhere I probably wouldnt be touching it). And as and when I need the money back Ill take it.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #490 on: October 2, 2024, 10:10:21 am »
I have nearly the maximum holding and in two of the last six months i havent won anything, in the four that I have won, the total has come to £700, not sure if thats good or bad.
Online Elmo!

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #491 on: October 2, 2024, 11:03:19 am »
Online Elmo!

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #492 on: October 2, 2024, 11:03:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  2, 2024, 10:06:10 am
Im thinking of it as an opportunity to get a bit of extra money a month that I wouldnt otherwise get (if it was earning interest elsewhere I probably wouldnt be touching it). And as and when I need the money back Ill take it.

But when you take the money back it will be worth less than when you put it in. So when you spend your prizes, in reality you are spending your savings without realising it.

(I'm really shitting on everyone's chips today).
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #493 on: October 2, 2024, 11:24:32 am »
Nothing again this month :( fingers crossed for next month!
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #494 on: October 2, 2024, 11:26:44 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on October  2, 2024, 11:03:47 am
But when you take the money back it will be worth less than when you put it in. So when you spend your prizes, in reality you are spending your savings without realising it.

(I'm really shitting on everyone's chips today).

Not really. If it get me say an extra £100 a month to pay for all the kids stuff you can never budget for them I dont really care if Im a few years time I only get my money back. Thats £100 a month I dont have to hand at the moment.

Obviously there will be plenty of months I win less than that!
Offline rob1966

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #495 on: October 2, 2024, 11:29:49 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on October  2, 2024, 11:03:47 am
But when you take the money back it will be worth less than when you put it in. So when you spend your prizes, in reality you are spending your savings without realising it.

(I'm really shitting on everyone's chips today).

I've tried to get her to move the money into accounts, but she's having none of it. They have won around £4k in the past 12 months and the money is paying towards the £30k of holidays we've got booked over the next 2 years............
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #496 on: October 2, 2024, 11:33:15 am »
Its about risk/reward isn't it?

If we're using a flat interest rate of around 3.5% for an ISA then for each £1k you've got in it you should be getting £35 a year in interest. So as long as what your winnings are higher than the equivalent for what you've got in Premium Bonds then you're making money.

For example WLR is probably missing out at the moment over having his money in an ISA because he'd be below what he'd get back in interest whereas Nick is currently above what he'd have back. Rob seems to win a prize every month so looks like he's doing well for himself ;D

Throughout all this you get the bonus of having a chance at winning some very large sums of money each month and having the security of up to £50k being backed by the government and immune to any possible financial crashes that may occur if you've got more than the FSCS compensation guarantee in your bank accounts.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #497 on: October 2, 2024, 12:26:50 pm »
Fuck all this month and the same for the last couple of months.

I made a mistake at looking at the location of the big winners. Think I need to move to the Cotswolds or Buckinghamshire.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #498 on: October 2, 2024, 04:24:51 pm »
Old people lover premium bonds.
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #499 on: October 2, 2024, 05:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October  2, 2024, 04:24:51 pm
Old people lover premium bonds.

Yeah weve all seen Rob and John Cs posts.
Offline rob1966

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #500 on: October 2, 2024, 05:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  2, 2024, 05:12:36 pm
Yeah weve all seen Rob and John Cs posts.

Fuck off
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #501 on: October 2, 2024, 07:37:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  2, 2024, 05:57:12 pm
Fuck off

Admirable that youre leaping to John Cs defence but I doubt hell mind.
Offline rob1966

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #502 on: October 2, 2024, 07:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  2, 2024, 07:37:29 pm
Admirable that youre leaping to John Cs defence but I doubt hell mind.

;D
Online John C

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #503 on: October 2, 2024, 11:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  2, 2024, 05:12:36 pm
Yeah weve all seen Rob and John Cs posts.
;)
£300 for me this month matey :)
Best in a long while for myself.
Offline adruk87

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #504 on: October 29, 2024, 11:13:03 am »
Not Premium bonds, but postcode lottery been on my road today, the winners all got £111,111 each. Guess who obviously didn't play it ::)

Must mean I'm on for a big one in the Premium Bonds on Saturday  :wave
Offline CraigDS

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #505 on: October 29, 2024, 11:19:15 am »
Quote from: John C on October  2, 2024, 11:25:34 pm
;)
£300 for me this month matey :)
Best in a long while for myself.

That's a lot of packets of Werther's Originals you can get this month now.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #506 on: Today at 07:37:23 am »
Fuck all again this month
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #507 on: Today at 08:12:14 am »
£175.

Got a wedding next week so thats quite handy.
Online John C

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #508 on: Today at 09:19:47 am »
Range from £0 to £250 (me) in ours.
Very poor month.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #509 on: Today at 09:23:27 am »
200
