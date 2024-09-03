Its about risk/reward isn't it?If we're using a flat interest rate of around 3.5% for an ISA then for each £1k you've got in it you should be getting £35 a year in interest. So as long as what your winnings are higher than the equivalent for what you've got in Premium Bonds then you're making money.For example WLR is probably missing out at the moment over having his money in an ISA because he'd be below what he'd get back in interest whereas Nick is currently above what he'd have back. Rob seems to win a prize every month so looks like he's doing well for himselfThroughout all this you get the bonus of having a chance at winning some very large sums of money each month and having the security of up to £50k being backed by the government and immune to any possible financial crashes that may occur if you've got more than the FSCS compensation guarantee in your bank accounts.