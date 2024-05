My wife got about £200. She takes any winnings and puts it into an account to pay for kids stuff - school trips, sports club subs etc. itís quite a good system at the moment. Over time she might get more back if it was in a high interest account (if they exist!) but youíre unlikely to take out the interest each month in the same way. Obviously some months sheíll not win, or in smaller amounts but for now Iím all aboard your bandwagon.