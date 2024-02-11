My wife got about £200. She takes any winnings and puts it into an account to pay for kids stuff - school trips, sports club subs etc. its quite a good system at the moment. Over time she might get more back if it was in a high interest account (if they exist!) but youre unlikely to take out the interest each month in the same way. Obviously some months shell not win, or in smaller amounts but for now Im all aboard your bandwagon.