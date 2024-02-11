Yes, every premium bond number is in the monthly draw and you can win anything from £25 up. They have an app, download that and on the 2nd of every month you can check if she's won anything. You can buy additional bonds via the app, £25 each
How much money do people put in initially? I've just stuck 500 in but I guess my chances are limited.
£50k is the most you can hold.
This is my first draw for theseAnyone know how you find out if you've won anything?Do you get an email ?Is the draw today?
Stupid questionbut died the more you have increased the more chances of having a winning bond? So in that example someone with 50k is 100 more times likely to win something each month than someone with £500.I got £10 as a Christening present in 1979. I presume I can never win.
This is my first draw for theseAnyone know how you find out if you've won anything?
April's is tomorrow mate, google premium bonds prize checker and enter your holders number. You'll have to have bought them in February to be in April's draw.
Reminds me, I need to hide the wifes phone - she'll wake up after midnight, check the bonds, get pissed off if they don't win and then won't sleep. She can wait until tomorrow
I checked at 12.20am and wish I never as I lay awake cursing for an hour.Won nowt this month, not a sausage.
I am thus far beanless
Beanless @ Bell Vale
My wife got about £200. She takes any winnings and puts it into an account to pay for kids stuff - school trips, sports club subs etc. its quite a good system at the moment. Over time she might get more back if it was in a high interest account (if they exist!) but youre unlikely to take out the interest each month in the same way. Obviously some months shell not win, or in smaller amounts but for now Im all aboard your bandwagon.
Is the next draw tomorrow?
Yes but the results aren't available until the 2nd, from just after midnight on the app.
My dad won 750 quid the week after he diedDraw your own conclusions on how luck works!It did pay for some costs...
