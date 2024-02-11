« previous next »
Premium Bonds

Re: Premium Bonds
February 11, 2024, 04:32:18 pm
I put in £100 when I first started.  Won £50 in my first month. That was it. Never again in a good 5 years. Got rid in the end as I needed the money. Guessing I should have put a grand in judging by this thread, but I never had the money. ;D
Popcorn's Art

Re: Premium Bonds
February 14, 2024, 11:29:20 am
Quote from: rob1966 on February 10, 2024, 09:38:33 am
Yes, every premium bond number is in the monthly draw and you can win anything from £25 up. They have an app, download that and on the 2nd of every month you can check if she's won anything. You can buy additional bonds via the app, £25 each

Cheers mate!
Re: Premium Bonds
March 2, 2024, 08:17:33 am
1 prize this month, £100.  Better than nothing I suppose.  :)
Re: Premium Bonds
March 3, 2024, 04:02:57 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on February 11, 2024, 04:27:05 pm
How much money do people put in initially? I've just stuck 500 in but I guess my chances are limited.

£50k is the most you can hold.
Re: Premium Bonds
April 2, 2024, 02:42:40 pm
This is my first draw for these

Anyone know how you find out if you've won anything?

Do you get an email ?

Is the draw today?
Re: Premium Bonds
April 2, 2024, 02:53:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March  3, 2024, 04:02:57 pm
£50k is the most you can hold.

Stupid questionbut died the more you have increased the more chances of having a winning bond? So in that example someone with 50k is 100 more times likely to win something each month than someone with £500.

I got £10 as a Christening present in 1979. I presume I can never win. :D
Re: Premium Bonds
April 2, 2024, 04:11:58 pm
Quote from: fintanmar on April  2, 2024, 02:42:40 pm
This is my first draw for these

Anyone know how you find out if you've won anything?

Do you get an email ?

Is the draw today?

I use the app, April results should be on there tomorrow morning. Emails normally follow a couple of days later.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  2, 2024, 02:53:05 pm
Stupid questionbut died the more you have increased the more chances of having a winning bond? So in that example someone with 50k is 100 more times likely to win something each month than someone with £500.

I got £10 as a Christening present in 1979. I presume I can never win. :D

Yep thats how it works. I take a look at the big million prizes each month, and normally its someone who has 5 figures in bonds but not always 50k.
Re: Premium Bonds
April 2, 2024, 04:31:58 pm
Quote from: fintanmar on April  2, 2024, 02:42:40 pm
This is my first draw for these

Anyone know how you find out if you've won anything?

April's is tomorrow mate, google premium bonds prize checker and enter your holders number. You'll have to have bought them in February to be in April's draw.
Re: Premium Bonds
April 2, 2024, 08:01:13 pm
Quote from: John C on April  2, 2024, 04:31:58 pm
April's is tomorrow mate, google premium bonds prize checker and enter your holders number. You'll have to have bought them in February to be in April's draw.

Thanks John

Yes I bought them in February
Re: Premium Bonds
April 2, 2024, 09:42:42 pm
Reminds me, I need to hide the wifes phone - she'll wake up after midnight, check the bonds, get pissed off if they don't win and then won't sleep.  She can wait until tomorrow
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 08:47:38 am
Quote from: rob1966 on April  2, 2024, 09:42:42 pm
Reminds me, I need to hide the wifes phone - she'll wake up after midnight, check the bonds, get pissed off if they don't win and then won't sleep.  She can wait until tomorrow
I checked at 12.20am and wish I never as I lay awake cursing for an hour.

Won nowt this month, not a sausage.  :(
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 08:49:40 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  3, 2024, 08:47:38 am
I checked at 12.20am and wish I never as I lay awake cursing for an hour.

Won nowt this month, not a sausage.  :(

I woke her up during the night snoring, so she used my phone to check, £150 so she was pissed off too, she's gotten too used to winning a few hundred, i'm made up with the winnings. Luckily she didn't wake me to moan about it.
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 09:11:47 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  3, 2024, 08:47:38 am
I checked at 12.20am and wish I never as I lay awake cursing for an hour.

Won nowt this month, not a sausage.  :(


I am thus far beanless :(
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 10:57:17 am
First draw for me and £125  - not bad!
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 11:00:06 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April  3, 2024, 09:11:47 am

I am thus far beanless :(

Beanless @ Bell Vale
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 11:15:50 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  3, 2024, 11:00:06 am
Beanless @ Bell Vale

I feel like beanless@bellend at the moment with all the arguments I'm having :D

:(
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 12:36:54 pm
£25 for me. Only got £1000 worth of bonds.

I am putting £50 a month in. Played the national lottery for years using the same numbers and then a while ago wondered why the hell I was doing that. At least with a few quid in bonds all the money is still there !
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 01:36:32 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  3, 2024, 08:47:38 am
I checked at 12.20am and wish I never as I lay awake cursing for an hour.

Won nowt this month, not a sausage.  :(

Snap. Did the same and the wife and I fell asleep distraught. Its addictive, you look at other options to put your savings in, but that midnight treat/ midnight horror reminds me of the memes from The Wire.
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 02:46:44 pm
My wife got about £200. She takes any winnings and puts it into an account to pay for kids stuff - school trips, sports club subs etc. its quite a good system at the moment. Over time she might get more back if it was in a high interest account (if they exist!) but youre unlikely to take out the interest each month in the same way. Obviously some months shell not win, or in smaller amounts but for now Im all aboard your bandwagon. :D
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 04:49:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  3, 2024, 02:46:44 pm
My wife got about £200. She takes any winnings and puts it into an account to pay for kids stuff - school trips, sports club subs etc. its quite a good system at the moment. Over time she might get more back if it was in a high interest account (if they exist!) but youre unlikely to take out the interest each month in the same way. Obviously some months shell not win, or in smaller amounts but for now Im all aboard your bandwagon. :D

Mine is paying for holidays with the wins.

We're using the lads bonds to pay for his flying lessons, until he hits 16 and gets a P/T job, he can then start paying for some of them too.
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 06:31:29 pm
I went into my Premium Bonds account a couple of month ago and changed how I receive any winnings, I now have winnings invested in more bonds which I think is a canny idea.   :)
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 06:37:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April  2, 2024, 09:42:42 pm
Reminds me, I need to hide the wifes phone - she'll wake up after midnight, check the bonds, get pissed off if they don't win and then won't sleep.  She can wait until tomorrow

I always check first thing in the morning, that way I'll either bounce out of bed with a spring in my step or I'll get my arse to work because those bonds aren't going to pay my bills just yet.
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 09:28:44 pm
My account is still saying March draw? So not sure if that means results are pending or it means I havent won anything
Re: Premium Bonds
April 3, 2024, 09:31:23 pm
Quote from: fintanmar on April  2, 2024, 02:42:40 pm
This is my first draw for these

Anyone know how you find out if you've won anything?

Do you get an email ?

Is the draw today?

You can set it up for email and text messages, but from what I have seen these arrive a few days after the results and if you log into your account you can see if youve won anything sooner.
Re: Premium Bonds
April 4, 2024, 04:14:07 pm
£325  Yay!
Re: Premium Bonds
April 30, 2024, 02:54:00 pm
Is the next draw tomorrow?
Re: Premium Bonds
April 30, 2024, 03:21:11 pm
Quote from: fintanmar on April 30, 2024, 02:54:00 pm
Is the next draw tomorrow?

Yes but the results aren't available until the 2nd, from just after midnight on the app.
Re: Premium Bonds
April 30, 2024, 05:18:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 30, 2024, 03:21:11 pm
Yes but the results aren't available until the 2nd, from just after midnight on the app.

Cheers
Re: Premium Bonds
April 30, 2024, 10:51:21 pm
My dad won 750 quid the week after he died

Draw your own conclusions on how luck works!

It did pay for some costs...
Re: Premium Bonds
April 30, 2024, 11:03:15 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on April 30, 2024, 10:51:21 pm
My dad won 750 quid the week after he died

Draw your own conclusions on how luck works!

It did pay for some costs...

Same thing happened to us, dad won £325 just after he died. He also left me a few quid that I have used to buy more premium bonds a few weeks back that will go into the draw tomorrow.
Re: Premium Bonds
Today at 07:16:58 am
Fuck all for two months now  :butt
Re: Premium Bonds
Today at 07:27:00 am
2 x £50 this month - so first 2 months £225
