Crosby Nick never fails.
My wife has joined your gang here. £100 for her this month. Last month was the first draw shed been in and won £250 I think.
So for the last 3 months I have "won" £50, not much on a £30,000 investment is it.I'm probably a mug dreaming of landing one of the big prizes.
One of my sisters in law pulled her £30k out of bonds and stuck it in an account, she's guaranteed £9k over 3 years. I'd look at something like that if you're winning nothing
You could get way more than that, in a 12 or 24 month fix, or even just a flexible saver.Do some reading on MSE. I'm getting over 6% in one account.https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/savings/
How does this work?My mum bought my daughter one for her birthday and said she'll get one every year for her. Does she get entered into a prize draw every month?
Only £250 this month. £900 last month. £1200 the month before.
£600 this month, sweet
Yes, every premium bond number is in the monthly draw and you can win anything from £25 up. They have an app, download that and on the 2nd of every month you can check if she's won anything. You can buy additional bonds via the app, £25 each
How much money do people put in initially? I've just stuck 500 in but I guess my chances are limited.
