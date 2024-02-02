« previous next »
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #400 on: February 2, 2024, 02:23:44 pm »
£600 this month, sweet
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #401 on: February 2, 2024, 03:06:18 pm »
My wife has joined your gang here. £100 for her this month. Last month was the first draw shed been in and won £250 I think.
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #402 on: February 2, 2024, 06:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2024, 03:06:18 pm
My wife has joined your gang here. £100 for her this month. Last month was the first draw shed been in and won £250 I think.

Nice.
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #403 on: February 2, 2024, 08:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2024, 03:06:18 pm
My wife has joined your gang here. £100 for her this month. Last month was the first draw shed been in and won £250 I think.

:thumbup
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #404 on: February 2, 2024, 08:26:39 pm »
So for the last 3 months I have "won" £50, not much on a £30,000 investment is it.

I'm probably a mug dreaming of landing one of the big prizes.
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #405 on: February 3, 2024, 12:35:29 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  2, 2024, 08:26:39 pm
So for the last 3 months I have "won" £50, not much on a £30,000 investment is it.

I'm probably a mug dreaming of landing one of the big prizes.

You could get way more than that, in a 12 or 24 month fix, or even just a flexible saver.

Do some reading on MSE.  I'm getting over 6% in one account.

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/savings/
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #406 on: February 3, 2024, 01:04:56 pm »
Was going to open an account for my son but getting 8% interest on a savings account with Nationwide so got that for 12 months first.
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #407 on: February 3, 2024, 01:07:02 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  2, 2024, 08:26:39 pm
So for the last 3 months I have "won" £50, not much on a £30,000 investment is it.

I'm probably a mug dreaming of landing one of the big prizes.

One of my sisters in law pulled her £30k out of bonds and stuck it in an account, she's guaranteed £9k over 3 years. I'd look at something like that if you're winning nothing
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #408 on: February 3, 2024, 01:55:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  3, 2024, 01:07:02 pm
One of my sisters in law pulled her £30k out of bonds and stuck it in an account, she's guaranteed £9k over 3 years. I'd look at something like that if you're winning nothing
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February  3, 2024, 12:35:29 pm
You could get way more than that, in a 12 or 24 month fix, or even just a flexible saver.

Do some reading on MSE.  I'm getting over 6% in one account.

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/savings/
Good advice and I thank you 2 Gentlemen. I will get onto it after the weekend, 1st thing Monday morning.
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #409 on: February 9, 2024, 04:09:55 pm »
How does this work?

My mum bought my daughter one for her birthday and said she'll get one every year for her. Does she get entered into a prize draw every month?
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #410 on: February 9, 2024, 04:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on February  9, 2024, 04:09:55 pm
How does this work?

My mum bought my daughter one for her birthday and said she'll get one every year for her. Does she get entered into a prize draw every month?

https://www.nsandi.com/products/premium-bonds
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 09:38:33 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on February  9, 2024, 04:09:55 pm
How does this work?

My mum bought my daughter one for her birthday and said she'll get one every year for her. Does she get entered into a prize draw every month?


Yes, every premium bond number is in the monthly draw and you can win anything from £25 up. They have an app, download that and on the 2nd of every month you can check if she's won anything. You can buy additional bonds via the app, £25 each
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #412 on: Today at 12:04:40 pm »
Only £250 this month.

£900 last month. £1200 the month before.
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #413 on: Today at 12:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:04:40 pm
Only £250 this month.

£900 last month. £1200 the month before.

Some cracking wins there, even £250 is a great win
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #414 on: Today at 04:23:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2024, 02:23:44 pm
£600 this month, sweet
My youngest daughter got £600, the rest of us about £500 between us.
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #415 on: Today at 04:27:05 pm »
How much money do people put in initially? I've just stuck 500 in but I guess my chances are limited.
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #416 on: Today at 04:32:18 pm »
I put in £100 when I first started.  Won £50 in my first month. That was it. Never again in a good 5 years. Got rid in the end as I needed the money. Guessing I should have put a grand in judging by this thread, but I never had the money. ;D
