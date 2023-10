Very generous Granddad who had a massive pension plus worked as a black cab driver after he retired and sold his Taxi, Taxi plate and reg - TAX 1E - for shit loads once he was too old and gave all the money to his 4 Grandkids and his kids - I got a Jag off him, so I did alright too.



Iím all for this , once youíve stopped doing things youíve always done like travel , footie , Going out etc then whatís the point of keeping it all till you die knowing full well your kids will get it anyway . If youíve enough to get by and any emergency that arises Iím happy to help my kids and see them enjoy while I still can see it . Gave my lad a few bob towards his deposit a few years back then helped out with getting it all renovated , canít beat seeing how thankful he was and how settled he is now at 27