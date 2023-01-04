« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premium Bonds  (Read 15090 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,620
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #240 on: January 4, 2023, 11:53:52 am »
Missus won £25, eldest £50 and the youngest £1000 ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,774
  • IFWT
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #241 on: January 4, 2023, 12:06:00 pm »
 £775 this month.   ;D
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,620
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #242 on: January 4, 2023, 01:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Millie on January  4, 2023, 12:06:00 pm
£775 this month.   ;D

Its great when you get a big win :thumbup
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,945
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #243 on: January 4, 2023, 02:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Millie on January  4, 2023, 12:06:00 pm
£775 this month.   ;D
Quote from: rob1966 on January  4, 2023, 11:53:52 am
Missus won £25, eldest £50 and the youngest £1000 ;D
As the old saying goes, money goes to money   :D

Only £25 for me this month   ;)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,620
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #244 on: January 4, 2023, 02:48:36 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on January  4, 2023, 02:07:18 pm
As the old saying goes, money goes to money   :D

Only £25 for me this month   ;)

;D

Fucking skint me mate, just added another £700 to the credit card bill :lmao
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,945
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #245 on: January 4, 2023, 04:04:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  4, 2023, 02:48:36 pm
;D

Fucking skint me mate, just added another £700 to the credit card bill :lmao
You haven't gone and joined some super trendy Gym have you?  ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,620
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #246 on: January 4, 2023, 04:41:19 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on January  4, 2023, 04:04:50 pm
You haven't gone and joined some super trendy Gym have you?  ;D

Fuck that, made that mistake before with David Lloyd.

Car repairs and Crimbo - we didn't get the £250 extra shift bonus this Christmas as it was dead quiet, that's £750 I missed out on, thanks for fucking the economy you Tory c*nts :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,928
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #247 on: January 4, 2023, 08:54:31 pm »
5 prizes this month

£325
Logged
Nah.

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #248 on: January 4, 2023, 08:56:10 pm »
£250 this month. Definitely noticed the bigger prize pot the past few months!
« Last Edit: January 4, 2023, 08:57:54 pm by damomad »
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,719
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #249 on: January 4, 2023, 09:45:23 pm »
Nothing for the last 2 months. Sigh.


Edit - I take that back, just logged in and i've won a whole £25. No email about it though.
« Last Edit: January 4, 2023, 09:50:27 pm by 67CherryRed »
Logged

Offline klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #250 on: January 4, 2023, 09:54:22 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on January  4, 2023, 09:45:23 pm
Nothing for the last 2 months. Sigh.


Edit - I take that back, just logged in and i've won a whole £25. No email about it though.

If you get the app it tells you the date of the draw and if you have won on the day. I tend to find the emails dont come for a couple of extra days usually.

Big £25 for me this month
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,620
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #251 on: January 4, 2023, 10:10:03 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on January  4, 2023, 09:54:22 pm
If you get the app it tells you the date of the draw and if you have won on the day. I tend to find the emails dont come for a couple of extra days usually.

Big £25 for me this month

Thats what I did, got the app on the phone and then check on the 2nd of the month.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,480
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 07:40:42 am »
This was a good draw, £1750 total wins here.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 08:39:13 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:40:42 am
This was a good draw, £1750 total wins here.

Brilliant, big lift that!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,928
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 09:29:05 am »
Mad how all of us did well this month...
Logged
Nah.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,620
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 09:38:17 am »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 09:29:05 am
Mad how all of us did well this month...

Hope its the shape of things to come
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,359
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 10:17:02 am »
I've still won nothing

I am the blip

No offence but wouldn't mind a month where I win something tidy but it's just me
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,480
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 01:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 09:29:05 am
Mad how all of us did well this month...
Yep, my sister won £200, she usually gets £25.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,993
  • Believer
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 02:37:44 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:17:02 am
I've still won nothing

I am the blip

No offence but wouldn't mind a month where I win something tidy but it's just me

Same here mate. Not won a thing for years
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,928
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 05:21:24 pm »
Well obviously it's all to do with how many you have
Logged
Nah.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,359
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #260 on: Today at 10:30:33 am »
I stuck £700 in so far and...

Don't mind putting more in but would like to win something to whet my appetite
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,620
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #261 on: Today at 10:32:20 am »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 05:21:24 pm
Well obviously it's all to do with how many you have

Does help

Kids have got £45k between them, think the missus has about £40k (bloody generous Dad/Grandad to thank for that)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,359
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #262 on: Today at 10:34:45 am »
Need to up my amount I reckon then  :D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,593
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #263 on: Today at 10:35:45 am »
Just £75 this month :(
Logged
Poor.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,620
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #264 on: Today at 10:42:08 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:34:45 am
Need to up my amount I reckon then  :D

I've got £25 in mine :lmao
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,058
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #265 on: Today at 11:21:26 am »
Are these worth getting?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,635
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #266 on: Today at 11:42:44 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:21:26 am
Are these worth getting?

I personally wouldn't consider getting them until I was in the position to buy a significant amount of them. The amount paid out in prizes has increased to 3% so it's about as high as the best savings accounts out there but that figure skews to those who hold higher amounts (max allowed is £50k).

Of course you get the added thrill of possibly winning a million quid but its extremely unlikely. Far less likely than the lottery jackpot per £1 but of course you don't spend the money on tickets like the lottery - you still have the money saved in there.

If you have enough savings outside of ISAs to be earning the tax free savings allowance (£1000 interest per year for basic rate taxpayers) then premium bonds become attractive because all prizes are tax free.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,639
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #267 on: Today at 12:47:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:21:26 am
Are these worth getting?

You also need to remember that 3% isn't a guaranteed payout and most people wont get this.  You need average or higher than average luck.

They are still the largest method of saving in the UK though.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,058
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #268 on: Today at 12:54:23 pm »
Nice one, will have a look over the weekend.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,639
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #269 on: Today at 01:02:08 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:54:23 pm
Nice one, will have a look over the weekend.

They haven't updated the page with the new increases yet, but this is worth a read.

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/savings/premium-bonds/


Here's more on the rate rise:

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/news/2022/12/nsi-premium-bond-rate/
« Last Edit: Today at 01:05:53 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,359
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #270 on: Today at 05:58:33 pm »
What's the ratio for money to prizes

Like I ain't ever gonna win with 700 squids am i
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,639
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #271 on: Today at 06:15:40 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:58:33 pm
What's the ratio for money to prizes

Like I ain't ever gonna win with 700 squids am i

From their calculator:
Quote
The Key Result
With £700 in Premium Bonds, if you have average luck1
you would expect to win roughly NOTHING over 1 year

 ;D
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,635
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #272 on: Today at 06:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:15:40 pm
From their calculator:
 ;D

Exactly why I wouldn't drip feed in small amounts, I'd wait until I had something like £10k before buying them. That money could be earning guaranteed interest until you build up enough to buy enough to get near that 3% figure.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,639
Re: Premium Bonds
« Reply #273 on: Today at 09:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:19:45 pm
Exactly why I wouldn't drip feed in small amounts, I'd wait until I had something like £10k before buying them. That money could be earning guaranteed interest until you build up enough to buy enough to get near that 3% figure.

You're totally right.  Unless you have a substantial amount to put in, plus being over the tax limit on regular savings, bonds aren't worth it.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 