Are these worth getting?



I personally wouldn't consider getting them until I was in the position to buy a significant amount of them. The amount paid out in prizes has increased to 3% so it's about as high as the best savings accounts out there but that figure skews to those who hold higher amounts (max allowed is £50k).Of course you get the added thrill of possibly winning a million quid but its extremely unlikely. Far less likely than the lottery jackpot per £1 but of course you don't spend the money on tickets like the lottery - you still have the money saved in there.If you have enough savings outside of ISAs to be earning the tax free savings allowance (£1000 interest per year for basic rate taxpayers) then premium bonds become attractive because all prizes are tax free.