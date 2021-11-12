"Paul, you've just won!
Thanks to your Premium Bonds, you have won a prize.
Ready to check the amount? Have your Premium Bonds holders number to hand and click below."
When you receive the email above and your 1st thought is "Pleeeeeease let it be a Million, or at least One Hundred Thousand . . . ok, ok Fifty Thousand, i'll settle for that
Chances of winning each Premium Bonds prize per bond
Prize amount Number per month Odds of winning at least this amount per £1 bond in one month
£1 million 2 1 in 56,199,445,087
£100,000 5 1 in 16,056,988,178
£50,000 11 1 in 6,244,387,856
£25,000 22 1 in 2,809,975,413
£10,000 55 1 in 1,183,147,717
£5,000 107 1 in 556,431,007
£1,000 1,872 1 in 54,194,344
£500 5,616 1 in 14,616,261
£100 30,445 1 in 2,947,398
£50 30,445 1 in 1,638,948
£25 3,189,365 1 in 34,500
£0 112,395,782,047 Virtual certainty