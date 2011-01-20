Just sceptical about the worthiness of unreleased recordings from Kid A, given that I didn't like the released album. I thought it was unlistenable crap at the time, so goodness knows what unreleased cuts would be like.



The worthiness... for you? Dunno. If you've never felt the need to revisit it in twenty years that's the sum of it really. I'm not sure you should start with a deluxe reissue. It's for fans, or people interested in the original album, by natureI think it's easily their most interesting era, and I'm forever grateful they didn't just make a career out of remaking The Bends. Like every other band didBut Kid A (Amnesiac is a bit hobbled to me) is a funny old listen in 2021. Bleeps, synths and crooked autotune, with more guitars than is reputed. I don't think it has aged badly.Really though just thought your puns badThey did they do the OK Computer reissue with out takes. Baffles me how they did a version of Lift for it when those minidiscs leaked that had a better version. They are an odd band sometimes when it comes to opening the vault