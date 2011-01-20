« previous next »
Radiohead

Re: Radiohead
Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 03:39:51 pm
Damn was hoping for a new album when I saw this thread
Re: Radiohead
Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 04:05:36 pm
Radiohead (@radiohead) Tweeted:
https://t.co/sMZGB0eE7V
We humbly submit KID A MNESIA to you.
It's a coming of age for Kid A & Amnesiac and it's joined by a new album, Kid Amnesiae, a memory palace of half-remembered, half-forgotten sessions & unreleased material.
All three come out together on November 5th. https://t.co/V5Ms5iRUKl
Re: Radiohead
Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 04:06:00 pm
@radiohead
https://kida-mnesia.com
We humbly submit KID A MNESIA to you.
It's a coming of age for Kid A & Amnesiac and it's joined by a new album, Kid Amnesiae, a memory palace of half-remembered, half-forgotten sessions & unreleased material.
All three come out together on November 5th.

https://twitter.com/radiohead/status/1435256713163198465

The next two months can fuck off. I want this right now.......
Re: Radiohead
Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 04:09:32 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 02:16:42 pm
I'd love the Best of the Kid Amnesiac sessions

Well, me of a couple hours ago

You got your wish!
Re: Radiohead
Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 04:09:48 pm
Kid Amnesiae
E
1. Like Spinning Plates (Why Us? Version)
2. Untitled v1
3. Fog (Again Again Version)
4. If You Say The Word
5. Follow Me Around

F
1. Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version)
2. Untitled v2
3. The Morning Bell (In the Dark Version)
4. Pyramid Strings
5. Alt. Fast Track
6. Untitled v3
7. How to Disappear into Strings


Follow me Around  :o
Re: Radiohead
Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 04:12:24 pm
Re: Radiohead
Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 04:13:02 pm
Re: Radiohead
Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 04:44:33 pm
Bought the book version with cream LPs

And I got a download link for that song with it

Neat

https://store.kida-mnesia.com/products/kid-a-mnesia-special-edition-triple-vinyl-kaa
Re: Radiohead
Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:06:00 pm
@radiohead
https://kida-mnesia.com
We humbly submit KID A MNESIA to you.
It's a coming of age for Kid A & Amnesiac and it's joined by a new album, Kid Amnesiae, a memory palace of half-remembered, half-forgotten sessions & unreleased material.
All three come out together on November 5th.

https://twitter.com/radiohead/status/1435256713163198465

The next two months can fuck off. I want this right now.......

Are they going to release The Curves sometime? Ie. a collection of previously unreleased recordings from The Bends. Maybe followed by Perhaps PC, a collection of previously unreleased recordings from OK Computer. Juan Syrup might be a step too far though.
Re: Radiohead
Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 09:13:14 pm
really

 ???
Re: Radiohead
Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 10:49:29 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:41:26 pm
An attempt at humour, one supposes?

Just sceptical about the worthiness of unreleased recordings from Kid A, given that I didn't like the released album. I thought it was unlistenable crap at the time, so goodness knows what unreleased cuts would be like.
Re: Radiohead
Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 11:43:52 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1NjISA-FIIA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1NjISA-FIIA</a>

Don't know why everyone says they are depressing?
Re: Radiohead
Reply #612 on: Today at 02:02:00 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:49:29 pm
Just sceptical about the worthiness of unreleased recordings from Kid A, given that I didn't like the released album. I thought it was unlistenable crap at the time, so goodness knows what unreleased cuts would be like.

The worthiness... for you? Dunno. If you've never felt the need to revisit it in twenty years that's the sum of it really. I'm not sure you should start with a deluxe reissue. It's for fans, or people interested in the original album, by nature

I think it's easily their most interesting era, and I'm forever grateful they didn't just make a career out of remaking The Bends. Like every other band did

But Kid A (Amnesiac is a bit hobbled to me) is a funny old listen in 2021. Bleeps, synths and crooked autotune, with more guitars than is reputed. I don't think it has aged badly.

Really though just thought your puns bad  :D

They did they do the OK Computer reissue with out takes. Baffles me how they did a version of Lift for it when those minidiscs leaked that had a better version. They are an odd band sometimes when it comes to opening the vault
