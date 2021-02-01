« previous next »
GroundHog Day

Re: GroundHog Day
February 1, 2021, 10:18:45 pm
Quote from: SP on February  1, 2021, 08:34:18 pm
Your reputation for being premature is justified again.
Too early for flapjacks???
Re: GroundHog Day
February 2, 2021, 09:42:32 am
Groundhog day even speaks into pandemic life:

What would you do if you were stuck in one place and every day was exactly the same, and nothing that you did mattered?
Re: GroundHog Day
February 2, 2021, 01:16:14 pm
Re: GroundHog Day
February 2, 2021, 01:17:53 pm
Re: GroundHog Day
February 2, 2021, 01:18:12 pm
What is Groundhog Day?
Re: GroundHog Day
February 2, 2021, 07:15:00 pm
Dave D
What is Groundhog Day?
..... aaand there it is :thumbup

Anyone else watched/watching it today?
Re: GroundHog Day
February 2, 2021, 07:15:54 pm
"...... three hundred and thirty nine dollars and eighty eight cents!"
Re: GroundHog Day
February 2, 2021, 07:24:12 pm
24∗7
..... aaand there it is :thumbup

Anyone else watched/watching it today?

I had groundhog for lunch. Tastes like chicken.
Re: GroundHog Day
February 3, 2021, 06:23:23 pm
Apparently during the filming of the car chase the groundhog bit Bill Murray several times.
Re: GroundHog Day
February 3, 2021, 09:42:14 pm
Groundhog Day on 'Everything wrong with now.. (Cinemasins)
Re: GroundHog Day
February 3, 2021, 10:55:12 pm
Dave D
What is Groundhog Day?


It's like watching our match tonight.
Re: GroundHog Day
February 2, 2022, 07:38:29 am
Too early for flapjacks?
Re: GroundHog Day
February 2, 2022, 08:07:56 am
Re: GroundHog Day
February 2, 2022, 08:08:13 am
What is Groundhog Day?
Re: GroundHog Day
February 2, 2022, 09:39:37 am
Don't have a routine. Routines are for freaks!   :P

Re: GroundHog Day
February 6, 2022, 03:59:31 pm
Redwhiteandnotblue
Groundhog day even speaks into pandemic life:

What would you do if you were stuck in one place and every day was exactly the same, and nothing that you did mattered?

Self improve in an attempt to pull Andi MacDowell
Re: GroundHog Day
February 1, 2023, 05:28:36 pm
"Too early for............posts in this thread.........?"
Re: GroundHog Day
Yesterday at 10:27:56 am
"PHIL?!"
Re: GroundHog Day
Yesterday at 10:33:59 am
Oh and this absolute classic is HOW OLD?!  :o

30 years ago this year.

Happy birthday.

Again...
Re: GroundHog Day
Yesterday at 01:12:49 pm
What is Groundhog Day?
Re: GroundHog Day
Yesterday at 01:25:33 pm
24/7
Oh and this absolute classic is HOW OLD?!  :o

30 years ago this year.

Happy birthday.

Again...
It only seems like yesterday...
Re: GroundHog Day
Yesterday at 02:52:44 pm
Re: GroundHog Day
Yesterday at 04:29:49 pm
Qston
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2023/feb/02/groundhog-day-bill-murray

Now that's commitment


From that article, I love that, after being invited to the stage musical (developed by the writer of the original Groundhog Day, Danny Rubin) Murray attended one night. Then he returned the next night in the same clothes and sat in the same seat.

 :lmao
Re: GroundHog Day
Today at 04:14:41 am
In other GHD news.

Quote
Canadian groundhog Fred la Marmotte found dead before planned prediction

Status of spring undetermined in northern Quebec after rodent prognosticator discovered dead in burrow during festivities.
A Canadian woodchuck has cast a different type of shadow over Groundhog Day: just hours before he was due to predict springs arrival, Fred la Marmotte was found dead.

The groundhog showed no vital signs when the organizer of the annual 2 February tradition in Val-dEspoir, Quebec, tried to wake him from hibernation, local media reported.

If Fred had seen his shadow, then he would have quickly scurried back inside his burrow, a portent of six more weeks of winter.

No shadow would have meant Fred staying above ground, auguring an early spring.

But after some 40 minutes of festivities, including singing and dancing, organizer Roberto Blondin told waiting spectators that Fred had passed away.

He added that he thought the groundhog had died in late fall or early December, aged nine, CBC reported.

Undeterred, a child wearing a groundhog hat was called up to the stage, handed a stuffed toy groundhog and asked for his prediction. He forecast a lengthy winter.

Further south in Pennsylvania, another famous furry weather forecaster, Punxsutawney Phil, also predicted six more weeks of the cold season.

A number of towns in the US and Canada celebrate Groundhog Day, but Punxsutawney Phil, named for his home town, is the most celebrated of the rodent forecasters.

That is in large part due to the 1993 cult classic movie of the same name, featuring Bill Murray in which his character wakes up and experiences the same day again and again.

Phil and his predecessors, also called Phil, have been forecasting since 1887.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tweeted that Phil has had a 40% accuracy rate over the past 10 years.

In New York, the more optimistic Staten Island Chuck predicted an early spring for the eighth year in a row.

In 2014, then mayor Bill de Blasio dropped one of Chucks predecessors during the citys ceremony. It died a week later, prompting social media users to joke he had killed it.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/02/quebec-canada-dead-groundhog-spring-undetermined
