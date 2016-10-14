« previous next »
Author Topic: Derren Brown

[new username under construction]

Re: Derren Brown
October 14, 2016, 12:36:02 pm
I wonder how much of that part of the show with the "healing" was "self hypnosis" kind of thing, whether it started with the catapult part or whether they were being set up from the second they walked in....Would love to know his views on (for instance) Mckenna's self hypnosis stuff.
MichaelA

Re: Derren Brown
October 14, 2016, 12:40:39 pm
Quote from: shadowbane on October 14, 2016, 12:36:02 pm
Would love to know his views on (for instance) Mckenna's self hypnosis stuff.

I don't think you're suggesting it, but McKenna is not a schlock stage hypnotist. I would think Derren would recognise and acknowledge a talented performer and someone who uses his skills positively. The healing part of the show does bear some comparison with McKenna's tapes, in terms of phrasing and use of music.
[new username under construction]

Re: Derren Brown
October 14, 2016, 02:54:33 pm
Quote from: MichaelA on October 14, 2016, 12:40:39 pm
I don't think you're suggesting it, but McKenna is not a schlock stage hypnotist. I would think Derren would recognise and acknowledge a talented performer and someone who uses his skills positively. The healing part of the show does bear some comparison with McKenna's tapes, in terms of phrasing and use of music.

No :)  I have tried them myself (Mckenna's tapes) but out of the two of them I hold Brown in higher regard. Was just curious if anyone knew his views on that kind of thing
MichaelA

Re: Derren Brown
October 14, 2016, 03:06:42 pm
Quote from: shadowbane on October 14, 2016, 02:54:33 pm
No :)  I have tried them myself (Mckenna's tapes) but out of the two of them I hold Brown in higher regard. Was just curious if anyone knew his views on that kind of thing

I've never seen any comments, but the first half of Miracle and the new book would suggest he's becoming more interested in using the power of NLP to help people, which is the same move  McKenna made - from entertainer to educator.
[new username under construction]

Re: Derren Brown
October 14, 2016, 06:49:48 pm
Quote from: MichaelA on October 14, 2016, 03:06:42 pm
I've never seen any comments, but the first half of Miracle and the new book would suggest he's becoming more interested in using the power of NLP to help people, which is the same move  McKenna made - from entertainer to educator.

Cheers for the info.
Skidder.

Re: Derren Brown
October 21, 2018, 02:54:51 pm
Excrement.
Jake

Re: Derren Brown
October 21, 2018, 09:04:02 pm
Quote from: Kidder. on October 21, 2018, 02:54:51 pm
Excrement.

A two year bump to say the word excrement? How odd.

Watched his new special on Netflix last night. Very much the same as Hero at 30,000 feet, but with a racist.
Skidder.

Re: Derren Brown
October 22, 2018, 09:13:21 pm
Quote from: Jake on October 21, 2018, 09:04:02 pm
A two year bump to say the word excrement? How odd.

Watched his new special on Netflix last night. Very much the same as Hero at 30,000 feet, but with a racist.

Well, it is a lot odder than that show last night.

I know there is not a lot more he can do with tricks of the mind, but the past few TV specials have been nothing more than ad-hoc choreographed pieces of live filmed improvised theatre that whilst decent viewing, feel terribly manipulative on the audience.

My issue is that no less than three years ago, Brown went on a mission to debunk charlatans and basically ruined the career of that John Power on the basis that he was setting up people and basically cheating - I have no issue with that - but Brown is doing the exact same thing, but on a bigger scale. I suppose the difference is, is that folk like John Power are hitting easy targets, and are financing from people's deaths...

But on the whole, that last night was comlpete horseshit, and I guess there's a reason why they don't have to say that they employ stooges...

 
Jake

Re: Derren Brown
October 22, 2018, 09:50:07 pm
Was it on telly as well? I just saw it on Netflix. We're talking about the same show aren't we?

Skidder.

Re: Derren Brown
October 22, 2018, 10:02:03 pm
Quote from: Jake on October 22, 2018, 09:50:07 pm
Was it on telly as well? I just saw it on Netflix. We're talking about the same show aren't we?

Yeah, on Netflix.

Which makes it all the more weird.

Did you notice any of the dropped accents? And I know how this sounds, but can spot a bad actor a mile away.

Rewatch the bridge scene again - close your eyes and listen to his accent and compare it to his accent in other segments. And yes mate, I'm suggesting that the 'lead' was a stooge.

It wouldn't be the first time... In one episode, his boyfriend and one-time actor played a role. Ray Winstone's daughter actually had a part in his seance show, and I think I remember reading somewhere else that the guy who appeared in the one where he shot Stephen Fry, was in fact, in another Channel 4 'reality' show about racism...

Been following him for years, I love him - but more and more as the years go by, I have noticed some small things that have set off my bullshit-o-meter.

Number one last night, was when he called the 'selection process' an audition - to my knowledge, he has never used that language before and I thought it was telling. It is bizarre to think that they'd go to these lengths to subvert the audiences expectations... But NDA's are a powerful thing man, I've had one and they aren't worded very nice at all... And if NDA's can save presidents, they can certainly save television personalities.

At times, the guy sounded English... and did you notice the tattoo on his arm? How many Americans get would get the "Three Lions" (which is of course, mostly attributed to England FA)... 

Sham mate - fellas turned into a product of his own making - these 'real life' specials are really telling.

red_Mark1980

Re: Derren Brown
November 2, 2018, 03:34:31 pm
So Derren spends ages making a special, Netflix pay him a load of money. Only for him to hire a British actor who pretends to be American (when he could have hired an American actor).

Oh and he literally  said his Dad is British and his mother is American....
[new username under construction]

Re: Derren Brown
November 2, 2018, 07:06:51 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November  2, 2018, 03:34:31 pm
So Derren spends ages making a special, Netflix pay him a load of money. Only for him to hire a British actor who pretends to be American (when he could have hired an American actor).

Oh and he literally  said his Dad is British and his mother is American....

I would trust Brown of course but I can't see it being very hard to see if the lad in it (Not watched it yet) was an actor or not
Skidder.

Re: Derren Brown
November 5, 2018, 12:42:04 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November  2, 2018, 03:34:31 pm
So Derren spends ages making a special, Netflix pay him a load of money. Only for him to hire a British actor who pretends to be American (when he could have hired an American actor).

Oh and he literally  said his Dad is British and his mother is American....

Yes.
swoopy

Re: Derren Brown
April 24, 2023, 12:06:47 pm
Anyone watch Showman last night on Channel 4 ?
I saw it last year live..

Still absolutely baffled having watched it a second time. They didn't emphasise on the TV just how quick the lights were off for during the 'main' trick. Unless I've genuinely lost 30 seconds of my life of course ;D
Elzar

Re: Derren Brown
April 24, 2023, 08:53:28 pm
Quote from: swoopy on April 24, 2023, 12:06:47 pm
Anyone watch Showman last night on Channel 4 ?
I saw it last year live..

Still absolutely baffled having watched it a second time. They didn't emphasise on the TV just how quick the lights were off for during the 'main' trick. Unless I've genuinely lost 30 seconds of my life of course ;D

I was watching it, but they seemed to just keep the show running while the adverts were on. So youd come back and not see the end of some bits. Was very odd. Gave up after a bit cos of that
andyrol

Re: Derren Brown
Yesterday at 01:17:28 pm
The adverts in showman were strange, like ch4 were pretending it was 'live'. Very weird that I watched it on catch-up and heard len ("seven") Goodman died duringmy viewing of the programme.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Derren Brown
Yesterday at 07:49:27 pm
He is amazing. Some of the stuff he does you can understand by the power of suggestion, but that thing with the bank note beggars belief ;D
red_Mark1980

Re: Derren Brown
Today at 03:46:49 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 07:49:27 pm
He is amazing. Some of the stuff he does you can understand by the power of suggestion, but that thing with the bank note beggars belief ;D

Naysayers (who seem to not like him and think he's presenting himself as a magician, he's not duping or conning you) will just fall back on that she was a stooge.
