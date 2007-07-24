I was just thinking about this tonight,so looked and found this thread.



My only weird experience was me and Tracy were coming back from a match at Anfield and it must have been about 2am and we were just on the outskirts of Bath lots of woods and twisty road and was pitch Black, hadn't seen another vehicle since we left the M4.



And Tracy suddenly said to me what's that strange light and ahead of us there was a bright light that was moving though the woods towards the road and suddenly out of the woods step a man he was dressed a bit like harry Secombe in Oliver, a 3 pointed hat, cloak, a big mace walking stick and just stopped in the middle of the road and started to move his candle lantern left and right,

trying to get us to stop and Tracy said to me don't you dare stop I had to drive onto the other side of the road to get past him and I watch him in the rear view mirror he looked around at us then walked back into the woods



And that was it told people about it on Facebook and someone said you saw the ghost of the stage coach driver that people see on that road



I should have driven straight at him.....personally I think it was someone from Bath university doing a prank but he was a oldest bloke looked in his 60s and it was in the middle of no where and it was before dash cams