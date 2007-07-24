« previous next »
Author Topic: Paranormal activity (ghost) in my house...your own experiences...  (Read 5853 times)

Re: Paranormal activity (ghost) in my house...your own experiences...
« Reply #80 on: July 24, 2007, 05:50:41 pm »
Two weeks ago I took this pic in Malta, during a village festa... Weird or what?! I cant explain how the fella looks half invisible, and not sure if he was originally in the photo. Also, a mate who knows the bar well does not recognise him! Well scary!

Re: Paranormal activity (ghost) in my house...your own experiences...
« Reply #81 on: July 25, 2007, 10:24:32 am »
Gotta say i find the whole topic of the paranormal and ghosts intriguing.

I really want to believe in it but i have never seen or witnessed anything myself, only heard other peoples accounts.

until i witness something myself i will remain unconvinced, although i do have an open mind on the topic.
Re: Paranormal activity (ghost) in my house...your own experiences...
« Reply #82 on: July 25, 2007, 10:26:48 am »
Quote from: SwedenRed on July 24, 2007, 05:50:41 pm
I cant explain how the fella looks half invisible

Taken with a film camera or digital?

(not that it really maters, it can happen with either). Perfectly explainable by science and happens a lot.
Re: Paranormal activity (ghost) in my house...your own experiences...
« Reply #83 on: July 26, 2007, 02:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Ephraim Longworth on July 25, 2007, 10:26:48 am
Taken with a film camera or digital?

(not that it really maters, it can happen with either). Perfectly explainable by science and happens a lot.
..and to be fair to that poor, overworked lens in that camera, it did have to put up with a heck of a lot of reflectivity in that particular shot!

;D
Get FUCKED 4 eyes! Why don't you go out with her if you love her so much?

Re: Paranormal activity (ghost) in my house...your own experiences...
« Reply #84 on: July 26, 2007, 03:02:10 pm »
Quote from: SwedenRed on July 24, 2007, 05:50:41 pm
Two weeks ago I took this pic in Malta, during a village festa... Weird or what?! I cant explain how the fella looks half invisible, and not sure if he was originally in the photo. Also, a mate who knows the bar well does not recognise him! Well scary!



That is so fake it's untrue.
Re: Paranormal activity (ghost) in my house...your own experiences...
« Reply #85 on: July 26, 2007, 03:06:22 pm »
Quote from: shangtsung on July 26, 2007, 03:02:10 pm
That is so fake it's untrue.
Its not a fake... that is the picture straight out of my camera. Why would I paste a fake photo on this forum? I still havnt had an explanation why the blokes head is 'transparent'!
Re: Paranormal activity (ghost) in my house...your own experiences...
« Reply #86 on: July 26, 2007, 03:18:42 pm »
These stories are all a load of gash IMHO

IF they were true - WHY Don't the television companies that all are totally up for seeing spooks doing stuff capture them at it?

I believe they've visited haunted sites all over and what have they got to show for it?

Sod all.

« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm »
I was just thinking about this tonight,so looked and found this thread.

My only weird experience was me and Tracy were coming back from a match at Anfield and it must have been about 2am and we were just on the outskirts of Bath lots of woods and twisty road and was pitch Black, hadn't seen another vehicle since we left the M4.

And Tracy suddenly said to me what's that strange light and ahead of us there was a bright light that was moving though the woods towards the road and suddenly out of the woods step a man he was dressed a bit like harry Secombe in Oliver, a 3 pointed hat, cloak, a big mace walking stick and just stopped in the middle of the road and started to move his candle lantern left and right,
 trying to get us to stop and Tracy said to me don't you dare stop I had to drive onto the other side of the road to get past him and I watch him in the rear view mirror he looked around at us then walked back into the woods

And that was it told people about it on Facebook and someone said you saw the ghost of the stage coach driver that people see on that road

I should have driven straight at him.....personally I think it was someone from Bath university doing a prank but he was a oldest bloke looked in his 60s and it was in the middle of no where and it was before dash cams
Re: Paranormal activity (ghost) in my house...your own experiences...
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:31:46 am »
^ good one, love a good ghost story. My family had one;
There was a woman in old fashioned dress pushing a pram and it was really terrible weather - so they did a U turn in the car to offer a lift and the woman had disappeared within about 10 seconds of seeing her. The icing on the cake though it was that road by Croxteth Hall and the perimeter wall must be 10 foot tall and without any gates on that stretch - defo no way you could scale it with a pram !


Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm
I should have driven straight at him.....personally I think it was someone from Bath university doing a prank  ...
.

 ;D


