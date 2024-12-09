« previous next »
Topic: (American) College Football

Re: (American) College Football
December 9, 2024, 03:40:08 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on December  9, 2024, 07:16:42 am
The issue was not out of conference games it was losing at Vandy and losing clearly to OU as a huge favorite. More the OU one then Vandy one too.

The other teams beat nobodies and lost to nobodies. I watched a YouTube video with Finebaum on last night and the teams that Indiana and SMU played is beyond embarrassing.

First thought should be who have they beat?, not who did they lose to?. Not even making a case for just Alabama because one or two other teams might have also deserved it but the thought process is fucked.
Re: (American) College Football
December 9, 2024, 05:06:39 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on December  9, 2024, 03:40:08 pm
The other teams beat nobodies and lost to nobodies. I watched a YouTube video with Finebaum on last night and the teams that Indiana and SMU played is beyond embarrassing.

First thought should be “who have they beat?”, not “who did they lose to?”. Not even making a case for just Alabama because one or two other teams might have also deserved it but the thought process is fucked.

The first issue is listening to Paul Finebaum.  Never listen to Paul Finebaum.   ;D

But in all seriousness, the CFB Playoff is essentially the current day CL except without official league standings or allocated spots.

The issue stems from a lack of playoff years ago when conferences were smaller and more even.  Then you can focus on having say 2 spots for power conferences, 1 wild card, and 1 non-power or something like that.  The problem is the absurdity of the Big Ten, SEC, and ACC.  The sheer number of teams in these mega-conferences make scheduling extremely stupid.  Auburn's rivals are Alabama and Georgia so you have to keep these no matter what.  Texas' rivals are OU and A&M so you have to keep these no matter what.  Tennessee probably wants Alabama and Florida as their top rivals, etc.  But with 16 teams, you can never have a balanced schedule.  If OU and A&M are down and Bama and Georgia are championship contenders, Texas will automatically have an easier schedule than Auburn to start with.

It's as if the CL was like this:
-PL:  36 teams
-La Liga:  30 teams
-Bundesliga:  24 teams
-Serie A:  32 teams
-Ligue 1:  24 teams

Manchester United must play City and Liverpool every year, but it rotates its other games.  Chelsea on the other hand, get Spurs and Fulham as "guaranteed."  No PL teams play all other PL teams.  Every league has a different schedule.  There are no guaranteed CL slots other than for the champion.

Now, we have to debate if 5th place Napoli (who avoided playing all Milan and Turin clubs because they are in the Serie A south) is better than 7th place Manchester United (who unfortunately drew City and Liverpool as guaranteed rivals but also had to play Arsenal and Spurs this year - unlucky).

That's what the CFP is.

Is Bama better on a neutral field against SMU and Indiana?  Vegas would almost certainly think so.  Does Bama have a better body of work?  Perhaps.

But there is no objectivity for even ranking teams within conference (Texas played a weak schedule compared to other SEC teams, Indiana did not play PSU or Oregon (OSU played both), SMU didn't play Clemson in the regular season, etc), let alone across conferences.

College football was always meant to be regional, and national championships and such were very subjective.  We're trying to be more objective and inclusive, but we're never getting there with 12-game schedules and 18 team conferences.

Another issue is independents like Notre Dame.  You basically need wild cards because of them since they don't play in a conference.  Even if you had allocated playoff spots for conferences based on past playoff performance and balanced conference schedules, it still can't be the CL because how do you get ND in?  So you need wild cards no matter what, so that will always leave things up to debate.
Re: (American) College Football
December 9, 2024, 05:31:26 pm
^ great explanation.
Re: (American) College Football
December 10, 2024, 03:05:57 am
Quote from: skipper757 on December  9, 2024, 05:06:39 pm
The first issue is listening to Paul Finebaum.  Never listen to Paul Finebaum.   ;D

But in all seriousness, the CFB Playoff is essentially the current day CL except without official league standings or allocated spots.

The issue stems from a lack of playoff years ago when conferences were smaller and more even.  Then you can focus on having say 2 spots for power conferences, 1 wild card, and 1 non-power or something like that.  The problem is the absurdity of the Big Ten, SEC, and ACC.  The sheer number of teams in these mega-conferences make scheduling extremely stupid.  Auburn's rivals are Alabama and Georgia so you have to keep these no matter what.  Texas' rivals are OU and A&M so you have to keep these no matter what.  Tennessee probably wants Alabama and Florida as their top rivals, etc.  But with 16 teams, you can never have a balanced schedule.  If OU and A&M are down and Bama and Georgia are championship contenders, Texas will automatically have an easier schedule than Auburn to start with.

It's as if the CL was like this:
-PL:  36 teams
-La Liga:  30 teams
-Bundesliga:  24 teams
-Serie A:  32 teams
-Ligue 1:  24 teams

Manchester United must play City and Liverpool every year, but it rotates its other games.  Chelsea on the other hand, get Spurs and Fulham as "guaranteed."  No PL teams play all other PL teams.  Every league has a different schedule.  There are no guaranteed CL slots other than for the champion.

Now, we have to debate if 5th place Napoli (who avoided playing all Milan and Turin clubs because they are in the Serie A south) is better than 7th place Manchester United (who unfortunately drew City and Liverpool as guaranteed rivals but also had to play Arsenal and Spurs this year - unlucky).

That's what the CFP is.

Is Bama better on a neutral field against SMU and Indiana?  Vegas would almost certainly think so.  Does Bama have a better body of work?  Perhaps.

But there is no objectivity for even ranking teams within conference (Texas played a weak schedule compared to other SEC teams, Indiana did not play PSU or Oregon (OSU played both), SMU didn't play Clemson in the regular season, etc), let alone across conferences.

College football was always meant to be regional, and national championships and such were very subjective.  We're trying to be more objective and inclusive, but we're never getting there with 12-game schedules and 18 team conferences.

Another issue is independents like Notre Dame.  You basically need wild cards because of them since they don't play in a conference.  Even if you had allocated playoff spots for conferences based on past playoff performance and balanced conference schedules, it still can't be the CL because how do you get ND in?  So you need wild cards no matter what, so that will always leave things up to debate.

Finebaum is a SEC fanboy.

Alabama lost 3 games 2 of them to unranked teams with one of them a blowout in Oklahoma a few weeks ago, SMU lost 2 games one of them a conference championship in which Clemson needed a 56 yard FG to win the game, it'd be totally unfair if Alabama got in over SMU, when SMU played an extra game, also Bama got the benefit last season when they got in the playoffs over an unbeaten FSU, the selection committee got the playoff decision right

I do wonder long term if the conferences do away with the conference championship games, with the conferences get extra money from the playoffs.

I do think theirs a benefit playing a home game in the first round too, with the quarterfinals taking place on a neutral site bowl games,   particularly if the home team is playing in a cold weather city, which some teams aren't used to.
Re: (American) College Football
December 10, 2024, 03:16:49 am
It's a highly subjective exercise, it's never going to be perfect, the biggest thing that sucks about this format is that Oregon as the number 1 seed probably has a tougher path than either #2, 3, and 4.  The way it should work is after the first round games, there is a reseeding of the teams. 
Re: (American) College Football
December 10, 2024, 08:25:30 pm
Belichick to UNC. Erm okay.. didnt see that coming. (if it happens)
Re: (American) College Football
December 10, 2024, 09:18:29 pm
Quote from: frag on December 10, 2024, 08:25:30 pm
Belichick to UNC. Erm okay.. didnt see that coming. (if it happens)

His girlfriend goes to school there...

Re: (American) College Football
December 10, 2024, 10:18:04 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 10, 2024, 09:18:29 pm
His girlfriend goes to school there...
Gave me a chuckle   ;D

A question about Shedeur as I don't follow College Football (way too many divisions/teams, no idea how the bowls are worked out and what's what)....

Is Shedeur any good? I see all the Giant/Raider fans talking about him like he's the 2nd coming and yet he wasn't even nominated for the Heisman? Was that a snub? Is this one of the weakest QB classes and he/Ward are simply the best of an average bunch?? Or is there something really to him?
Re: (American) College Football
December 11, 2024, 05:41:42 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 10, 2024, 10:18:04 pm
Gave me a chuckle   ;D

A question about Shedeur as I don't follow College Football (way too many divisions/teams, no idea how the bowls are worked out and what's what)....

Is Shedeur any good? I see all the Giant/Raider fans talking about him like he's the 2nd coming and yet he wasn't even nominated for the Heisman? Was that a snub? Is this one of the weakest QB classes and he/Ward are simply the best of an average bunch?? Or is there something really to him?

He's pretty good, great arm, good improvisation, sometimes holds onto the ball too long, I do wonder how he'll be without his dad around, kind of reminds me of Caleb Williams, he's not as talented but similar attitude. 

Guy to look out for is Gabriel, he's a lot like Nix/Drew Brees, only problem is that he won't be coached by Sean Payton like those two, but he's similar in that he makes great decisions, has some mobility and gets the ball out quick, just doesn't have a rocket.
Re: (American) College Football
December 11, 2024, 07:04:00 am
I'm intrigued by travis hunter. it's impressive the way he seems to play both ways, but I'm not sure if that'd translate to the nfl so is he actually good enough at receiver or DB to play pro at them?
Re: (American) College Football
December 11, 2024, 04:17:26 pm
Anyone but ASU, please, pleeeaaaassssseeeeeeee.
Re: (American) College Football
December 11, 2024, 06:48:58 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 10, 2024, 09:18:29 pm
His girlfriend goes to school there...

Spoiler
Not really...
[close]
 

That was good.  :) This is when the site needs a thumbs up type button without needing to reply.
Re: (American) College Football
December 11, 2024, 06:49:45 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 11, 2024, 06:48:58 pm
 

That was good.  :) This is when the site needs a thumbs up type button without needing to reply.

 ;)
Re: (American) College Football
December 22, 2024, 01:20:20 am
Still amazes me the turnout at these stadiums for College football

Jermiah Smith will go very high in the draft in a few years
Re: (American) College Football
December 22, 2024, 09:18:38 pm
Quote from: cdav on December 22, 2024, 01:20:20 am
Still amazes me the turnout at these stadiums for College football

Jermiah Smith will go very high in the draft in a few years

College football is where it's at. The tribalism between colleges is such an important factor in getting the support they do. I gave up on the NFL many years ago due to it's franchise model. My Raiders became nomads and lost a sense of identity.

Hoping my Ducks go all the way this season and win it.
Re: (American) College Football
December 29, 2024, 09:18:44 am
Wild brawl breaks out near the end of the ECU vs NC State game, incidentally they play each other week 1 next season.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9aV7WIzWLA
Re: (American) College Football
Today at 09:26:42 pm
The Peach Bowl is incredible, 16 point 4th quarter deficit overturned by AZ. Thrilling stuff.
Re: (American) College Football
Today at 09:31:29 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 09:26:42 pm
The Peach Bowl is incredible, 16 point 4th quarter deficit overturned by AZ. Thrilling stuff.

ASU...

Yep, great game. Sark choking in the clutch again...
