Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3160 on: January 10, 2024, 11:18:36 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on January 10, 2024, 10:51:59 pm
I wouldn't be surprised, if Saban runs for the senate as a Maga Republican. Glad he's gone.

  ::)

What an odd, unnecessary post.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3161 on: January 11, 2024, 01:11:58 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on January 10, 2024, 10:22:22 pm
Saban retiring.

Wow.
Shocking News. Will be interesting to see who replaces him
Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3162 on: January 12, 2024, 08:05:44 pm »
All signs point to Kalen DeBoer being the next HC at Alabama.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3163 on: August 14, 2024, 06:43:38 pm »
New season nearly upon us ,
Irish are 7 th but traces A&m a tasty start
Whats the view on the play offs
Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,722
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3164 on: August 14, 2024, 06:55:51 pm »
Quote from: naka on August 14, 2024, 06:43:38 pm
New season nearly upon us ,
Irish are 7 th but traces A&m a tasty start
Whats the view on the play offs

It's all about Arizona this year.

:D
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,144
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3165 on: August 22, 2024, 02:30:38 pm »
Season starts here in Dublin on Sat - Florida State vs Georgia Tech.
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3166 on: August 22, 2024, 03:18:13 pm »
It's the most glorious time of year.

Nothing beats Saturday mornings in the fall where I can flip back and forth between Premier League football and College Gameday. Coffee brewing, crisp morning air, long shadows, impending pork butt on the smoker and biding my time until I can crack open that first beer without too much judgement from my wife. Bring it on.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,722
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3167 on: August 22, 2024, 04:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 22, 2024, 03:18:13 pm
It's the most glorious time of year.

Nothing beats Saturday mornings in the fall where I can flip back and forth between Premier League football and College Gameday. Coffee brewing, crisp morning air, long shadows, impending pork butt on the smoker and biding my time until I can crack open that first beer without too much judgement from my wife. Bring it on.

Crisp. 105 degree air. :D
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3168 on: August 22, 2024, 08:56:29 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on August 22, 2024, 04:34:44 pm
Crisp. 105 degree air. :D

Listen, crisp is a relative term here!

I'm more of daydreaming about October and November days then mid-August days, to be fair.  :)
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,722
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3169 on: August 22, 2024, 10:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 22, 2024, 08:56:29 pm
Listen, crisp is a relative term here!

I'm more of daydreaming about October and November days then mid-August days, to be fair.  :)

:D I was referring to AZ, as well as Texas.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,508
  • Truthiness
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3170 on: August 24, 2024, 08:12:55 pm »
Brilliant game in Dublin. Some kick to win it for Georgia Tech.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3171 on: August 26, 2024, 05:05:01 pm »
This past weekend was a tease. Now the real thing starts. It's officially game week, boys and girls.

You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,722
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3172 on: September 3, 2024, 05:32:34 pm »
FSU have completely fallen apart.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,692
  • Weve been to...
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3173 on: September 3, 2024, 06:52:06 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on September  3, 2024, 05:32:34 pm
FSU have completely fallen apart.

I wonder if he will actually eat the dog crap?
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,493
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3174 on: September 29, 2024, 01:38:09 am »
Alabama absolutely destroying Georgia early, 21-0 in the first quarter...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline San Diego Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3175 on: September 29, 2024, 05:15:06 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September 29, 2024, 01:38:09 am
Alabama absolutely destroying Georgia early, 21-0 in the first quarter...
Ended up being a really close game with Georgia getting the lead late in the 4th before a 75 yard TD pass by Bama. And still Georgia had time to drive down the field before the QB threw an INT in the endzone......felt like he didn't need to make that throw...plenty of time to make the last 25 yards or so in smaller increments. but great game and great comeback by Georgia even if it fell slightly short.
Online spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3176 on: September 29, 2024, 05:58:12 am »
Beck had a weird game, terrible first half, incredible second half until an absolutely boneheaded decision on his last throw.  Had plenty of time to just take what the defense was giving him, got greedy and basically threw one up for grabs.  Unbelievable game overall
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,245
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3177 on: September 29, 2024, 11:11:10 am »
Ryan Williams the Alabama WR looks an incredible talent. 17 year old freshman wide receiver with 5 TDs, nearly 500 receiving yards, 2 x +100 yard games in his 1st 4 Alabama games.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,889
  • Militant Fan
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3178 on: September 29, 2024, 11:45:34 am »
what a game man. what a game. that kid at wide reciever for alabama looks insane.
Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3179 on: September 29, 2024, 06:11:15 pm »
The bar i was in put the  Alabama v Georgia game on,some other college games on the other telly's and baseball. I was bored and left.
Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3180 on: October 7, 2024, 01:55:54 pm »
what a weekend
never saw that coming
Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3181 on: Today at 03:50:50 am »
Ohio Oregon is close

Oregon have 12 players on  ;D

Full time

31 - 32 Go Ducks
Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,297
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3182 on: Today at 04:05:40 am »
Cannot believe Will Howard did that.  Had the out route quickly or could've gone down earlier.  Unbelievable ending.

And Florida bungles away an upset chance at Tennessee.  That might've been one of Billy Napier's last chances to save his job.
King Kenny.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,965
  • Kloppite
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3183 on: Today at 04:37:50 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:50:50 am
Ohio Oregon is close

Oregon have 12 players on  ;D

Full time

31 - 32 Go Ducks

I see one of the Ducks WRs Traeshon Holden got ejected for spitting into the face of Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun, the resulting unsportsmanlike conduct penalty forced Oregon to settle for a FG, just as well Oregon won.
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3184 on: Today at 04:54:23 am »
Fuck yeah, my Ducks came up big, Lanning with his first big win!

There are two things I put above all other sports, Liverpool and my original love University of Oregon sports, I live in Eugene, grew up here, went to school here, my dad was a professor here, while I feel a deep connection to Liverpool FC, it's Oregon that will always be my first love.

Overcame an injury to our best defensive player, overcame a number of bullshit call including one of the worst missed replay reviews I've seen on a clear interception, overcame our own dumb mistakes, so proud, everyone talks about how they've been to intense environments then they actually go to Autzen and they learn it's a top 5 environment where great teams go to die. 

Even with this, so embarrassed by our wideout Holden, should be suspended for the rest of the season or kicked off the team, disgusting to spit at an opposing player.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:57:41 am by spartan2785 »
