« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: (American) College Football  (Read 284505 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3120 on: December 3, 2023, 05:31:38 pm »
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,910
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3121 on: December 3, 2023, 07:31:39 pm »
The end of the ACC as a Power Conference lol.  What a decision.

FSU president:

"For many of us, today's decision by the committee has forever damaged the credibility of the institution that is the College Football Playoff. And, saddest of all, it was self-inflicted. They chose predictive competitiveness over proven performance; subjectivity over fact. They have become a committee of prognosticators. They have abandoned their responsibility by discarding their purpose – to evaluate performance on the field."

Absolutely brutal from Jordan Travis.

https://twitter.com/petethamel/status/1731374564385476639
« Last Edit: December 3, 2023, 07:37:43 pm by skipper757 »
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,217
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3122 on: December 3, 2023, 07:46:46 pm »
Quote
Two things have to fundamental and absolute in college football: 1) a head-to-head result and 2) an undefeated season. If those things dont matter more than just well I think this team is better now then the games dont actually matter and the season is pointless.

https://twitter.com/royceyoung/status/1731380519508619527?s=46

Truly incredible that a small group of administrators gets to determine this process. Going to a twelve team playoff next year isnt going to reduce the drama. Then itll all be about whos the last team in and who gets the 3/4/5 spot.

Florida State got screwed.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,769
  • Kloppite
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3123 on: December 3, 2023, 07:58:41 pm »
Playoff as expected after Alabama beat Georgia last night, but i thought Michigan would avoid Alabama in the semifinal, FSU can feel aggrieved at being left out, the committee wanted a team from the SEC in the playoffs.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,355
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3124 on: December 4, 2023, 11:46:51 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December  3, 2023, 07:46:46 pm
https://twitter.com/royceyoung/status/1731380519508619527?s=46

Truly incredible that a small group of administrators gets to determine this process. Going to a twelve team playoff next year isnt going to reduce the drama. Then itll all be about whos the last team in and who gets the 3/4/5 spot.

Florida State got screwed.
They really weren't screwed. If Travis was fit then they would be in and no SEC would be in(apart from Texas). The reality is that they aren't the same team they have been all season and the reaction of the Michigan players shows what they think.

How else would you organise it?
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,668
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3125 on: December 4, 2023, 01:34:34 pm »
Im in the minority, but Im okay with it. The SEC has enough credit in the bank to the point where I think the SEC champion should always get in, unless theyre a two loss team.

As for Florida St, there is a huge gap between the SEC/Big 10 and the ACC. I do feel somewhat bad for them because they played the hand that was dealt to them, but I dont think theyre one of the best 4 teams in the country.

Ultimately, we wont have to worry about this going forward because well start seeing three loss teams competing for the title, which is the bigger crime. 6 teams is the magic number in my opinion.
« Last Edit: December 4, 2023, 01:36:57 pm by Lynndenberries »
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,903
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3126 on: December 4, 2023, 02:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on December  4, 2023, 01:34:34 pm
Ultimately, we wont have to worry about this going forward because well start seeing three loss teams competing for the title, which is the bigger crime. 6 teams is the magic number in my opinion.

It should never be on anything other than this season's record, and a secondary SOS ranking to seperate teams on the same record. It's really not hard to put in a ranking based on your opponent's results and even who they got results against. There shouldn't be anything subjective about playoff picks now or going into the new 12-team system.

If you're saying a 13-0 team doesn't deserve to be in the play-offs, you're admitting the system is inherently biased. Why should any team in that conference support your management if their perfect season isn't considered as important as another team's imperfect season.

I also disagree about 6- & 12-team playoffs, though I know the Americans love them. Giving your best teams extra time off and home-field advantage into the final is a nonsense.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,910
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3127 on: December 4, 2023, 02:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on December  4, 2023, 11:46:51 am
They really weren't screwed. If Travis was fit then they would be in and no SEC would be in(apart from Texas). The reality is that they aren't the same team they have been all season and the reaction of the Michigan players shows what they think.

How else would you organise it?

They won their games.  "They aren't the same team" isn't relevant if we focus on deserving, which is based on your team's profile.  FSU's defense stepping up against Florida and Louisville should matter, should it not?  If Jalen Hurts got injured in Alabama's loss to Auburn, and the backup Tua has to play, does the committee leave Alabama out?  "Well, Nick Saban's defense can't overcome anyone without their starting QB, and the backup Tua guy is no Hurts."  Come on, they would never do that.

It's a complete disservice to Mike Norvell and FSU's team to insinuate that their accomplishment (undefeated P5 champion) is irrelevant because their QB is injured.  Their second-string Rodemaker is back for the bowl season anyway, I believe?

Was Cincinnati one of the top 4 teams back in 2021?  Washington in 2016 had injuries to the offensive line, a regressing Jake Browning, and was extremely lucky to escape a re-match with USC in the Pac-12 title game (they already lost to USC by 2 scores at home).  That team was not the same as the one that dominated Oregon and Stanford early in the season.  But in the end, they were 12-1 and were PAC-12 champions with great wins.  You don't say "well Penn State and Michigan are playing better, so get them in."

And Michigan players' reactions don't matter as this is the "vaunted defense" that couldn't stop TCU.  The same TCU that had several narrow escapes and lost to K-State in the Big 12 title game.

FSU could've won a game in the playoff, and they deserve to have their shot.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,668
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3128 on: December 4, 2023, 03:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on December  4, 2023, 02:08:01 pm
It should never be on anything other than this season's record, and a secondary SOS ranking to seperate teams on the same record. It's really not hard to put in a ranking based on your opponent's results and even who they got results against. There shouldn't be anything subjective about playoff picks now or going into the new 12-team system.

If you're saying a 13-0 team doesn't deserve to be in the play-offs, you're admitting the system is inherently biased. Why should any team in that conference support your management if their perfect season isn't considered as important as another team's imperfect season.

I also disagree about 6- & 12-team playoffs, though I know the Americans love them. Giving your best teams extra time off and home-field advantage into the final is a nonsense.
I think youre oversimplifying the process a bit. Theres around 130 teams in the FBS and each team only plays 12 or 13 games. Basing it on those two metrics, when so much depends on where a team is ranked at the beginning of the season, leaves a lot of room for interpretation. It also means UCF shouldve made the playoff 5 or so years ago, which no one agreed with at the time.

Also, if we take your approach, Alabama had a top 10 SOS, while Florida St was in the 50s. Im taking Alabama, who lost to a CFP playoff team, over FSU, whos played almost no one of note all season.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,903
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3129 on: December 4, 2023, 04:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on December  4, 2023, 03:12:46 pm
Also, if we take your approach, Alabama had a top 10 SOS, while Florida St was in the 50s. Im taking Alabama, who lost to a CFP playoff team, over FSU, whos played almost no one of note all season.

What's I'm trying to say (badly) is that there's not transparency. FSU should know before the rankings come out that that they need a 13-0 season plus Alabama to lose in order to get in by the numbers, not by a committee deciding behind closed doors.

I don't "want" FSU in the POs, I really don't care, but what shouldn't even be a conversation comes up year after year. Put SOS directly in the rankings and 99.9% of it goes away.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,217
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3130 on: December 4, 2023, 04:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on December  4, 2023, 11:46:51 am
They really weren't screwed. If Travis was fit then they would be in and no SEC would be in(apart from Texas). The reality is that they aren't the same team they have been all season and the reaction of the Michigan players shows what they think.

How else would you organise it?

Basing the decision off the health of one player is absurd, at best.

Look up Cardale Jones.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,217
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3131 on: December 4, 2023, 04:40:30 pm »
The committee should be abolished and we need to bring back the BCS system to determine the playoff rankings.
« Last Edit: December 4, 2023, 04:42:05 pm by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,503
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3132 on: December 4, 2023, 04:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on December  4, 2023, 04:37:54 pm
What's I'm trying to say (badly) is that there's not transparency. FSU should know before the rankings come out that that they need a 13-0 season plus Alabama to lose in order to get in by the numbers, not by a committee deciding behind closed doors.

I don't "want" FSU in the POs, I really don't care, but what shouldn't even be a conversation comes up year after year. Put SOS directly in the rankings and 99.9% of it goes away.

Even if you listed the SOS, how many wins are needed to offset a weaker one or should it be limited to just a tiebreaker for equal records?
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,217
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3133 on: December 4, 2023, 04:43:47 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on December  4, 2023, 02:21:10 pm
They won their games.  "They aren't the same team" isn't relevant if we focus on deserving, which is based on your team's profile.  FSU's defense stepping up against Florida and Louisville should matter, should it not?  If Jalen Hurts got injured in Alabama's loss to Auburn, and the backup Tua has to play, does the committee leave Alabama out?  "Well, Nick Saban's defense can't overcome anyone without their starting QB, and the backup Tua guy is no Hurts."  Come on, they would never do that.

It's a complete disservice to Mike Norvell and FSU's team to insinuate that their accomplishment (undefeated P5 champion) is irrelevant because their QB is injured.  Their second-string Rodemaker is back for the bowl season anyway, I believe?

Was Cincinnati one of the top 4 teams back in 2021?  Washington in 2016 had injuries to the offensive line, a regressing Jake Browning, and was extremely lucky to escape a re-match with USC in the Pac-12 title game (they already lost to USC by 2 scores at home).  That team was not the same as the one that dominated Oregon and Stanford early in the season.  But in the end, they were 12-1 and were PAC-12 champions with great wins.  You don't say "well Penn State and Michigan are playing better, so get them in."

And Michigan players' reactions don't matter as this is the "vaunted defense" that couldn't stop TCU.  The same TCU that had several narrow escapes and lost to K-State in the Big 12 title game.

FSU could've won a game in the playoff, and they deserve to have their shot.

Well said.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,355
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3134 on: December 4, 2023, 05:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on December  4, 2023, 04:37:54 pm
What's I'm trying to say (badly) is that there's not transparency. FSU should know before the rankings come out that that they need a 13-0 season plus Alabama to lose in order to get in by the numbers, not by a committee deciding behind closed doors.

I don't "want" FSU in the POs, I really don't care, but what shouldn't even be a conversation comes up year after year. Put SOS directly in the rankings and 99.9% of it goes away.
In any other year they get in but the top 4 teams had a historic year. In most other years Ohio State and Georgia get in too.

People were saying that FSU strength of schedule wasn't deserving of a place before Travis got injured.

Alabama just beat the back to back National Champions who were on a 29 game winning streak. They deserve to be in.
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,903
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3135 on: December 5, 2023, 01:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on December  4, 2023, 05:29:29 pm
Alabama just beat the back to back National Champions who were on a 29 game winning streak. They deserve to be in.

In a sport where the entire roster turns over every 2-3 seasons, how are the achievements of the first of those 2 titles even relevant to what's happening this season?

I have no issues with them being in either, just that the system is crap. Having 12 teams will ease that a little, at the top in any case, but you'll still have cases where better records will not get in because they are "poorer quality conference" schools. Meh.   
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,910
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3136 on: December 5, 2023, 04:34:45 pm »
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,769
  • Kloppite
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3137 on: December 10, 2023, 02:36:45 am »
LSU QB Jayden Daniels has won the Heisman.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,150
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3138 on: December 29, 2023, 06:13:02 am »
BTFD.

Dont sleep on the UofA next season. 😉
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,942
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 03:07:29 am »
Eloquent defense of their entitlement to a spot in the playoffs by FSU...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,243
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3140 on: Today at 03:13:29 am »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Today at 03:07:29 am
Eloquent defense of their entitlement to a spot in the playoffs by FSU...

Defenestrated.
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3141 on: Today at 09:02:56 am »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Today at 03:07:29 am
Eloquent defense of their entitlement to a spot in the playoffs by FSU...
Tbf they had 29 starters who were either injured or opted out.
Outside top playoffs the bowl games are becoming a joke.
Watched notre dame Friday also and Oregon were a shadow of their team due to opt outs
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,769
  • Kloppite
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3142 on: Today at 09:11:29 am »
Quote from: naka on Today at 09:02:56 am
Tbf they had 29 starters who were either injured or opted out.
Outside top playoffs the bowl games are becoming a joke.
Watched notre dame Friday also and Oregon were a shadow of their team due to opt outs

It's a daft situation, seems like the issue is that the players who are opting out so they avoid any potential long term injury in the bowl games, that could impact their position in the draft.
Logged
#Sausages

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,616
  • feck off
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3143 on: Today at 10:51:29 am »
I don't blame them. Why potentially jeopardise your future for an exhibition game?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 