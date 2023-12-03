They really weren't screwed. If Travis was fit then they would be in and no SEC would be in(apart from Texas). The reality is that they aren't the same team they have been all season and the reaction of the Michigan players shows what they think.



How else would you organise it?



They won their games. "They aren't the same team" isn't relevant if we focus on deserving, which is based on your team's profile. FSU's defense stepping up against Florida and Louisville should matter, should it not? If Jalen Hurts got injured in Alabama's loss to Auburn, and the backup Tua has to play, does the committee leave Alabama out? "Well, Nick Saban's defense can't overcome anyone without their starting QB, and the backup Tua guy is no Hurts." Come on, they would never do that.It's a complete disservice to Mike Norvell and FSU's team to insinuate that their accomplishment (undefeated P5 champion) is irrelevant because their QB is injured. Their second-string Rodemaker is back for the bowl season anyway, I believe?Was Cincinnati one of the top 4 teams back in 2021? Washington in 2016 had injuries to the offensive line, a regressing Jake Browning, and was extremely lucky to escape a re-match with USC in the Pac-12 title game (they already lost to USC by 2 scores at home). That team was not the same as the one that dominated Oregon and Stanford early in the season. But in the end, they were 12-1 and were PAC-12 champions with great wins. You don't say "well Penn State and Michigan are playing better, so get them in."And Michigan players' reactions don't matter as this is the "vaunted defense" that couldn't stop TCU. The same TCU that had several narrow escapes and lost to K-State in the Big 12 title game.FSU could've won a game in the playoff, and they deserve to have their shot.