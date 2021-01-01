« previous next »
Topic: (American) College Football

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #3120 on: Yesterday at 05:31:38 pm
Re: (American) College Football
Reply #3121 on: Yesterday at 07:31:39 pm
The end of the ACC as a Power Conference lol.  What a decision.

FSU president:

"For many of us, today's decision by the committee has forever damaged the credibility of the institution that is the College Football Playoff. And, saddest of all, it was self-inflicted. They chose predictive competitiveness over proven performance; subjectivity over fact. They have become a committee of prognosticators. They have abandoned their responsibility by discarding their purpose – to evaluate performance on the field."

Absolutely brutal from Jordan Travis.

https://twitter.com/petethamel/status/1731374564385476639
Re: (American) College Football
Reply #3122 on: Yesterday at 07:46:46 pm
Quote
Two things have to fundamental and absolute in college football: 1) a head-to-head result and 2) an undefeated season. If those things dont matter more than just well I think this team is better now then the games dont actually matter and the season is pointless.

https://twitter.com/royceyoung/status/1731380519508619527?s=46

Truly incredible that a small group of administrators gets to determine this process. Going to a twelve team playoff next year isnt going to reduce the drama. Then itll all be about whos the last team in and who gets the 3/4/5 spot.

Florida State got screwed.
Re: (American) College Football
Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 07:58:41 pm
Playoff as expected after Alabama beat Georgia last night, but i thought Michigan would avoid Alabama in the semifinal, FSU can feel aggrieved at being left out, the committee wanted a team from the SEC in the playoffs.
Re: (American) College Football
Reply #3124 on: Today at 11:46:51 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 07:46:46 pm
https://twitter.com/royceyoung/status/1731380519508619527?s=46

Truly incredible that a small group of administrators gets to determine this process. Going to a twelve team playoff next year isnt going to reduce the drama. Then itll all be about whos the last team in and who gets the 3/4/5 spot.

Florida State got screwed.
They really weren't screwed. If Travis was fit then they would be in and no SEC would be in(apart from Texas). The reality is that they aren't the same team they have been all season and the reaction of the Michigan players shows what they think.

How else would you organise it?
