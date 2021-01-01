Two things have to fundamental and absolute in college football: 1) a head-to-head result and 2) an undefeated season. If those things dont matter more than just well I think this team is better now then the games dont actually matter and the season is pointless.
https://twitter.com/royceyoung/status/1731380519508619527?s=46Truly incredible that a small group of administrators gets to determine this process. Going to a twelve team playoff next year isnt going to reduce the drama. Then itll all be about whos the last team in and who gets the 3/4/5 spot. Florida State got screwed.
Page created in 0.044 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.25]