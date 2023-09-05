« previous next »
Author Topic: (American) College Football  (Read 269047 times)

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3040 on: September 5, 2023, 06:23:29 am »
Duke shocks everyone by beating Clemson 28-7. :o
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3041 on: September 5, 2023, 06:49:03 am »
Clemson might have been better off with DJ Uiagelelei.  They looked terrible, it's not even like Duke played a clean game.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3042 on: September 5, 2023, 09:00:57 pm »
Mike Elko and Duke are definitely an underrated college football coach/team. Decent chance he's at a more traditional football power in a year or two.

Part of what made Clemson so good under Dabo for much of the 2010's was an insane level continuity with his coaching staff. He's seen many assistants leave over the last couple of years for other jobs and I'm starting to wonder if that's taking its toll. His general refusal to adapt to more modern times with NIL and the transfer portal is also taking its toll.

Great weekend of college football, and just getting started. Colorado-TCU was much watch TV and Colorado's big rivalry game with Nebraska this coming weekend, in Boulder, will also be much watch TV.

Texas @ Alabama is the big one this coming weekend but also keeping an eye on Oregon @ Texas Tech, Ole Miss @ Tulane and Texas A&M @ Miami.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3043 on: September 5, 2023, 10:31:29 pm »
Biggest annoyance is, here in he UK, we're only getting Notre Dame home games, [think some are available on the NFL Network if you have the gamepass to get it], BT Sports used to have a partnership with ESPN, so you'd get most of the NCAA stuff, that ESPN/ABC show, but that's now been terminated after they merged into TNT Sports. :(
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3044 on: September 8, 2023, 04:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  5, 2023, 10:31:29 pm
Biggest annoyance is, here in he UK, we're only getting Notre Dame home games, [think some are available on the NFL Network if you have the gamepass to get it], BT Sports used to have a partnership with ESPN, so you'd get most of the NCAA stuff, that ESPN/ABC show, but that's now been terminated after they merged into TNT Sports. :(
Any college games at all
On sky this weekend ?
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3045 on: September 8, 2023, 04:28:43 pm »
Quote from: naka on September  8, 2023, 04:22:38 pm
Any college games at all
On sky this weekend ?

No CFB games being shown whatsoever in the UK this weekend, as Notre Dame are on the road, & sky are not showing the CFB games NBC/Peacock have from the Big Ten. :(
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3046 on: September 8, 2023, 04:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  5, 2023, 10:31:29 pm
Biggest annoyance is, here in he UK, we're only getting Notre Dame home games, [think some are available on the NFL Network if you have the gamepass to get it], BT Sports used to have a partnership with ESPN, so you'd get most of the NCAA stuff, that ESPN/ABC show, but that's now been terminated after they merged into TNT Sports. :(
thought the BT contract expired in July and TNT chose not to renew it rather than cancel it.

I've not subscribed to BT Sport's for a few years anyway, loads more college football on IPTV
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3047 on: September 8, 2023, 04:44:57 pm »
Man, that sucks that most viewing options were taken away from y'all.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3048 on: September 8, 2023, 04:48:13 pm »
yeah the espn contract with bt apparently ran out and tnt couldn't be fucked to renew it.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3049 on: September 8, 2023, 04:50:15 pm »
Free streams aplenty for the CFB schedule. ;D
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3050 on: September 9, 2023, 04:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on September  8, 2023, 04:50:15 pm
Free streams aplenty for the CFB schedule. ;D

Any recommendations for stream sites for todays game?
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3051 on: September 9, 2023, 07:48:20 pm »
Dame game on YouTube
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3052 on: September 10, 2023, 06:37:23 am »
I see Texas won at Bama. :lmao
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3053 on: September 10, 2023, 12:11:26 pm »
Quote from: frag on September  9, 2023, 04:48:08 pm
Any recommendations for stream sites for todays game?
Sorry I never replied yesterday, mate. I was away from the computer all day.

For future reference try here. These have most of the games that are on.  Also good for tonight's round in the NFL.

https://sportsurge.to/cfbstreams


https://sportsurge.to/

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3054 on: September 10, 2023, 08:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 10, 2023, 06:37:23 am
I see Texas won at Bama. :lmao

Was a fun game to watch. Quinn Ewers had a great game for Texas.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3055 on: September 10, 2023, 10:13:50 pm »
Not overly surprised with the experience of Texas (returning Ewers, 5 OL, etc) vs. Bama having a new QB and other players on offense.

Ewers looks great.  High expectations now for the Horns.  Let's see if they'll live up to it.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3056 on: September 20, 2023, 07:04:45 pm »
Absurdly good slate of games this weekend:

#4 Florida State @ Clemson
#19 Colorado @ #10 Oregon
#22 UCLA @ #11 Utah
#15 Ole Miss @ #13 Alabama
#14 Oregon State @ #21 Washington State
#6 Ohio State @ #9 Notre Dame
#24 Iowa @ #7 Penn State

Throw in SMU @ TCU and Auburn @ Texas A&M for good measure. This is a weekend where we'll get to separate some contenders from pretenders.

Going to be glued to the television all day Saturday. My poor wife!  ;D

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3057 on: September 20, 2023, 07:09:49 pm »
Cam McCormick (Miami TE) petitioning for 9th year of eligibility for college football.

Missed multiple seasons due to injury plus the Covid season exemptions. Still pretty unusual though.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3058 on: September 20, 2023, 07:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on September 20, 2023, 07:09:49 pm
Cam McCormick (Miami TE) petitioning for 9th year of eligibility for college football.

Missed multiple seasons due to injury plus the Covid season exemptions. Still pretty unusual though.

He's the same age as Justin Herbert (his former teammate at Oregon), who's now in his 4th NFL season.  ;D
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3059 on: September 22, 2023, 05:47:28 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 20, 2023, 07:04:45 pm
Absurdly good slate of games this weekend:

#4 Florida State @ Clemson
#19 Colorado @ #10 Oregon
#22 UCLA @ #11 Utah
#15 Ole Miss @ #13 Alabama
#14 Oregon State @ #21 Washington State
#6 Ohio State @ #9 Notre Dame
#24 Iowa @ #7 Penn State

Throw in SMU @ TCU and Auburn @ Texas A&M for good measure. This is a weekend where we'll get to separate some contenders from pretenders.

Going to be glued to the television all day Saturday. My poor wife!  ;D

Ohio State vs Notre Dame is on in the UK, but that's a 1am kickoff UK time

Most are looking forward to Colorado @ Oregon, that game will see if Colorado are genuine contenders, i see the Colorado game is on ABC in the US.

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3060 on: September 22, 2023, 03:29:43 pm »
will be interested to see if Hartman really is the juice
if the Irish win then which i think they will then they have to be in the play off discussion
although usc are coming down the tracks
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3061 on: September 22, 2023, 05:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 22, 2023, 05:47:28 am
Ohio State vs Notre Dame is on in the UK, but that's a 1am kickoff UK time

Most are looking forward to Colorado @ Oregon, that game will see if Colorado are genuine contenders, i see the Colorado game is on ABC in the US.

My guess is Colorado gets a healthy dose of reality from Oregon, especially with Travis Hunter sidelined for at least the next couple of weeks.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3062 on: September 22, 2023, 05:41:37 pm »
Quote from: naka on September 22, 2023, 03:29:43 pm
will be interested to see if Hartman really is the juice
if the Irish win then which i think they will then they have to be in the play off discussion
although usc are coming down the tracks

Agreed.

I think Hartman is the real deal and gives something Notre Dame haven't had in a while - a legitimately excellent college quarterback. And college teams with the better QB tend to win these types of games, so I'm leaning Irish in this one.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3063 on: September 27, 2023, 06:49:08 pm »
MSU have fired Mel Tucker
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3064 on: October 7, 2023, 10:24:41 pm »
The CFB is crazy this season, Oklahoma beat Texas 34-30, so many good teams that someone who goes 12-0 might not get a playoff berth, 11-1 & you can kiss goodbye to the playoffs.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3065 on: October 8, 2023, 04:02:01 pm »
Mario Cristobal with an all-time coaching blunder.  Kneel and you win, but no, let's run a play, fumble, and then allow GT to go about 75 yards in 25 seconds to ruin your undefeated season.

His clock management "skills" from his days at Oregon to now are truly absurd.  Imagine being on a 10-year, $80 million contract and not kneeling to win a game.  And apparently he does this in general (not kneeling).  Just mind-blowing.

And this on a day where USC and Alabama also had some clock mishaps at the end.  That USC-Arizona end was peak slapstick comedy.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3066 on: October 8, 2023, 08:18:56 pm »
Notre Dame..... >sigh<
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3067 on: October 9, 2023, 02:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on October  8, 2023, 08:18:56 pm
Notre Dame..... >sigh<
think they may need to review marcus freeman`s tenure
this was awful
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3068 on: October 9, 2023, 02:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on October  7, 2023, 10:24:41 pm
The CFB is crazy this season, Oklahoma beat Texas 34-30, so many good teams that someone who goes 12-0 might not get a playoff berth, 11-1 & you can kiss goodbye to the playoffs.
As a Longhorns fan reading this. Sigh.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3069 on: October 9, 2023, 04:32:58 pm »
Still buzzing after that victory in the Cotton Bowl, felt sweet to get some revenge from last year. No doubt about it, Venables has completely turned the culture around within the program. I haven't seen us go toe to toe physically with an equally talented (if not more talented team) like that in a long, long time.

Vaulted us right into the CFP picture and Dillon Gabriel into the Heisman race. Damn it feels good to be a Sooner.  8)
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3070 on: October 9, 2023, 05:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on October  9, 2023, 02:33:40 pm
As a Longhorns fan reading this. Sigh.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on October  9, 2023, 04:32:58 pm
Still buzzing after that victory in the Cotton Bowl, felt sweet to get some revenge from last year. No doubt about it, Venables has completely turned the culture around within the program. I haven't seen us go toe to toe physically with an equally talented (if not more talented team) like that in a long, long time.

Vaulted us right into the CFP picture and Dillon Gabriel into the Heisman race. Damn it feels good to be a Sooner.  8)
I really enjoyed this game, helps that I'm not a fan of any college team. Still, a really good game.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3071 on: October 9, 2023, 07:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on October  9, 2023, 05:52:12 pm
I really enjoyed this game, helps that I'm not a fan of any college team. Still, a really good game.

I'm obviously biased, but I think the Red River Shootout is the best rivalry game in the sport, including the NFL, and it's not particularly close.

There's nothing like it. The pageantry. The history and the hatred. The 50/50 split of fans. The tunnel. In the middle of the Texas state fair. And the game itself delivers classic after classic.
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3072 on: October 9, 2023, 07:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on October  7, 2023, 10:24:41 pm
The CFB is crazy this season, Oklahoma beat Texas 34-30, so many good teams that someone who goes 12-0 might not get a playoff berth, 11-1 & you can kiss goodbye to the playoffs.

Have to disagree with you there. An 11-1 season (plus winning your conference championship game to go 12-1), would probably be good enough for Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, Texas and probably one of the top tier Pac-12 teams to make the CFP, IMO.

It's really important when that 'one' loss occurs, how it happens and who the opponent was. For example, I don't see Georgia going from #1 to #5 and missing out on the playoffs if they go undefeated and then lose a close one to say, Alabama, in the SEC title game.

Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3073 on: October 9, 2023, 08:12:27 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on October  8, 2023, 04:02:01 pm
Mario Cristobal with an all-time coaching blunder.  Kneel and you win, but no, let's run a play, fumble, and then allow GT to go about 75 yards in 25 seconds to ruin your undefeated season.

His clock management "skills" from his days at Oregon to now are truly absurd.  Imagine being on a 10-year, $80 million contract and not kneeling to win a game.  And apparently he does this in general (not kneeling).  Just mind-blowing.

I am Georgia Tech alum (EE BS02, PHD08). I LOVED IT! YNWA THWG! :) :)
Re: (American) College Football
« Reply #3074 on: Today at 09:06:22 pm »
Look out for Daniel Akinkunmi the next few years, part of the NFL UK academy who has got a scholarship for Oklahoma Sooners
 
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/american-football/67061910
