Mario Cristobal with an all-time coaching blunder. Kneel and you win, but no, let's run a play, fumble, and then allow GT to go about 75 yards in 25 seconds to ruin your undefeated season.
His clock management "skills" from his days at Oregon to now are truly absurd. Imagine being on a 10-year, $80 million contract and not kneeling to win a game. And apparently he does this in general (not kneeling). Just mind-blowing.
And this on a day where USC and Alabama also had some clock mishaps at the end. That USC-Arizona end was peak slapstick comedy.