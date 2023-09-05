Mike Elko and Duke are definitely an underrated college football coach/team. Decent chance he's at a more traditional football power in a year or two.



Part of what made Clemson so good under Dabo for much of the 2010's was an insane level continuity with his coaching staff. He's seen many assistants leave over the last couple of years for other jobs and I'm starting to wonder if that's taking its toll. His general refusal to adapt to more modern times with NIL and the transfer portal is also taking its toll.



Great weekend of college football, and just getting started. Colorado-TCU was much watch TV and Colorado's big rivalry game with Nebraska this coming weekend, in Boulder, will also be much watch TV.



Texas @ Alabama is the big one this coming weekend but also keeping an eye on Oregon @ Texas Tech, Ole Miss @ Tulane and Texas A&M @ Miami.