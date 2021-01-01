Stetson Bennett against ranked opponents:
vs. #11 Oregon: 25 of 31, 368 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD
vs. #1 Tennessee: 17 of 25, 257 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD
vs. #14 LSU: 23 of 29, 274 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs
vs. #4 Ohio State: 23 of 34, 398 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 1 rushing TD
vs. #3 TCU: 18 of 25, 304 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, 2 rushing TDs
Wasn't as great in the rivalry games against Florida and Auburn but UGA rolled them anyway.
Yes, UGA is the best team in the country, but Bennett saves his best for the biggest stages.