National championship tonight. TCU very much the underdog but they've been playing with house money all year long. Think they've got enough talent on the offensive side of the ball, especially at the skill positions, to give that Georgia defense some issues. I can see them hanging around for 2-3 quarters but Georgia pulling away at the end. TCU really needs running back Kendre Miller to be healthy enough to play and make an impact tonight. If he can't go or is hobbled by injury, that will be a big blow for them.



A couple of really cool stories at QB tonight for each team.