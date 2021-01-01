« previous next »
Topic: (American) College Football

Re: (American) College Football
Yesterday at 09:26:29 pm
National championship tonight. TCU very much the underdog but they've been playing with house money all year long. Think they've got enough talent on the offensive side of the ball, especially at the skill positions, to give that Georgia defense some issues. I can see them hanging around for 2-3 quarters but Georgia pulling away at the end. TCU really needs running back Kendre Miller to be healthy enough to play and make an impact tonight. If he can't go or is hobbled by injury, that will be a big blow for them.

A couple of really cool stories at QB tonight for each team.
Re: (American) College Football
Today at 02:14:26 am
Aaaaand its already over at halftime lol. Georgia just in a league of their own.
Today at 02:15:01 am
Game is a blowout, Georgia have 31 point lead right now few seconds to go to half time.
Re: (American) College Football
Today at 03:12:48 am
I caught a couple of minutes of the second quarter and Georgia were in a different class to TCU. Terrible game for TCU fans the neutral viewer, great game for Georgia fans!
