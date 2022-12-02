« previous next »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  1, 2022, 04:48:44 pm
4 is too few, but 12 is too many. they should have gone with a "flat draw" 8 or 6 where the top 2 have a bye.

not that I really care but there we go.
agree 8 would have been perfect
looking forward to teh transfer portal
notre dame need a QB
Thinking would a 10 team playoff format work, teams ranked 7 to 10 play the first week, but agree 12 teams feels too many. It may not stop same teams getting through to the national championship, but you often feel teams just ranked outside the top 4 should be given a shot.


On that note, if USC & TCU both lose the conference championship games tomorrow, would Ohio State & Bama get in, certainly Ohio State look like getting in if either lose?

I suspect even with a win, Michigan will be kept at 2, as they don't want a Ohio State vs Michigan rematch so soon, if Ohio State do make the playoffs.
Doesn't TCU have Strongest Strength of Record, and only one spot behind Ohio State and well ahead of USC on Strength of Schedule. Would feel incredibly harsh if TCU loses and gets bounced.
Quote from: frag on December  2, 2022, 01:40:15 pm
Doesn't TCU have Strongest Strength of Record, and only one spot behind Ohio State and well ahead of USC on Strength of Schedule. Would feel incredibly harsh if TCU loses and gets bounced.

Depends what the playoff committee think too, if TCU & USC both lose, the committee might think they'll get bigger TV ratings, if they went with Ohio State, & Bama for the playoffs instead, the head of the playoff committee has gone on record saying Ohio State deserve a playoff spot.

Utah win the Pac 12 championship game, that's USC out of the playoffs then. 
Kansas State beat TCU in the Big 12 championship game in overtime, still think TCU might get in the playoffs.
Just what the committee would have wanted this weekend watch Alabama and Ohio State get added to the playoffs.
I fucking love the tulane logo.


also the light in the stadium for the sec game doesn't look as weird and washed out as it does for falcons games. maybe because they just play in black and white.
Think TCU still get in, but as 4th seed.
Wild stuff happening in the SEC championship game, all benefiting Georgia, LSU have a FG attempt blocked which is then returned for a Georgia TD, [all the LSU players went to sleep thinking the play was over], then Georgia get an INT, after the ball bounced off the LSU receivers helmet. ;D

Oh & Georgia comfortably leading that game 28-7, looking like a blowout win right now.
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December  3, 2022, 10:41:19 pm
Wild stuff happening in the SEC championship game, all benefiting Georgia, LSU have a FG attempt blocked which is then returned for a Georgia TD, [all the LSU players went to sleep thinking the play was over], then Georgia get an INT, after the ball bounced off the LSU receivers helmet. ;D

Oh & Georgia comfortably leading that game 28-7, looking like a blowout win right now.

half the georgia team nodded off as well, thankfully the player with the ball didn't. though I'm not sure he wasn't sure what to do himself.
Georgia will be no 1 seed, just hit 50 points.
I've been flicking between the 2 games to try and avoid ads and this ucf/tulane game seems like it's been fun.
Looking at the stats, LSU got 549 total yards offence[502 passing, 47 rushing], & still conceded 50, & Georgia were never in any trouble either. :o

Quite annoying Big Ten championship game is on fox, so no UK coverage, it's ACC championship game instead.
Final rankings out top 4 playoff spot are.
1, Georgia
2, Michigan
3, TCU
4, Ohio State
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December  4, 2022, 08:19:16 pm
Final rankings out top 4 playoff spot are.
1, Georgia
2, Michigan
3, TCU
4, Ohio State

Kind of glad alabama isn't in
Obviously not keen on Michigan - Ohio rematch. Although dont think teams should be punished too much for losing a conference championship game, while others didnt make it. Hence TCU sticking at #3 feels fair.
One of the other bowl games, the Orange Bowl, is Clemson vs Tennessee, they both wear orange uniforms. ;D
Quote from: newterp on December  4, 2022, 08:56:36 pm
Kind of glad alabama isn't in

Yeah, playoff committee got it right, Bama had no right to be in, one of their last 3 wins was against an FCS school, best win was Texas A&M who have been garbage all year, & that was the last play of the game, TCU were 12-1 only loss the conference championship game, Bama never reached their conference championship game.
Caleb Williams wins the Heisman.
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 11, 2022, 02:10:53 am
Caleb Williams wins the Heisman.

Probably the right choice.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away yesterday and college football is worse off because of it. One of the game's great and unique characters and an innovative mind that changed the way the game was played. I am incredibly sad at this loss.
Well summed up by Bruce Feldman, if you can even sum up Mike Leach. A damn near impossible task.

Quote
Bruce Feldman
@BruceFeldmanCFB
There's no one even remotely like Leach. He was brilliant. He could be hillarious. He could be maddening. His influence on football & coaching is truly remarkable. He didnt just change college football. He changed FOOTBALL. Texas HS. 7 on 7. Bill Belichicks Patriots. Everything

Nice article in SI.com, brought some chuckles reading it, what a character he was.

If Leach went some place, he was driven there or he walked. He much preferred walking. At Washington State, he walked from his home to campus each day. During his early days at Mississippi State, he actually lived on campus, residing in a condo overlooking the schools baseball stadium. The condo, owned by a donor, was primo seating for Bulldogs baseball games.

At some point, as the baseball season approached, school officials asked when he planned to move out of the 900-square-foot condo. Leach replied, Never. Eventually, under strong encouragement, he moved out and into a home a few miles from campus. No longer walkable, graduate assistants and other support staff members drove him to and from the office.

It made for a much less eventful route than those walks to the office in Pullman, Wash., where he often encountered wildlife. Deer, quail, rabbits and, most famously, raccoons. During one of his walks, Leach tracked a raccoon through the snow.

Strolling through a neighborhood, he saw the animals tracks and followed them for a half mile. Why would he ever do that?

Said Leach: I was curious where the sucker lived.

https://www.si.com/college/2022/12/14/mike-leach-stories-mississippi-state-wazzu-legacy

Former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will replace Mark Emmert as NCAA President.
And sticking with a Mass theme,Cincinnati are playing Louisville in the First Fenway Bowl today.
What a wild game the first CFP semi final is.
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Today at 12:15:26 am
What a wild game the first CFP semi final is.
Cant watch, but would love TCU to win this.
TCU win a wild game, thought they were going to get called for targeting at the end. ;D
the texans are shit.


if I was young or stroud I would be tempted in the land of NIL to say no.
Second CFP semi is turning out into a cracker too, Ohio State lead Georgia 28-24 at halftime.
Osu will win. Georgia scored too early.

54 seconds and 2 timeouts. Easy to get to field goal range.
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Today at 03:01:45 am
Second CFP semi is turning out into a cracker too, Ohio State lead Georgia 28-24 at halftime.

Would have loved an Ohio State v Michigan decider. Think it would have been their first title match in what is a phenomenal rivaly.

Looks like neither will get there now.

Georgia 42-41 with 54 seconds to go.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:50:41 am
Would have loved an Ohio State v Michigan decider. Think it would have been their first title match in what is a phenomenal rivaly.

Looks like neither will get there now.

Georgia 42-41 with 54 seconds to go.


Osu will win easily on the fg. Too much time left.
Oh my goodness - OSUs clutch field goal kicker misses badly from 49 yards with 3 seconds left!!


Shanked it!!
Massive shank off the boot didnt even give it a chance to go through.

Feels like that game changed massively when Marvin Harrison Jr went off
That FG attempt was like my mates golf shots. :o
For once the CFP semis have 2 classic games that go to the last play, rather than the blowout games they've been.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:01:19 am
Oh my goodness - OSUs clutch field goal kicker misses badly from 49 yards with 3 seconds left!!


Shanked it!!
Dont trust a kicker partially college kicker to kick from that far
