Thinking would a 10 team playoff format work, teams ranked 7 to 10 play the first week, but agree 12 teams feels too many. It may not stop same teams getting through to the national championship, but you often feel teams just ranked outside the top 4 should be given a shot.





On that note, if USC & TCU both lose the conference championship games tomorrow, would Ohio State & Bama get in, certainly Ohio State look like getting in if either lose?



I suspect even with a win, Michigan will be kept at 2, as they don't want a Ohio State vs Michigan rematch so soon, if Ohio State do make the playoffs.

