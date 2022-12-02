« previous next »
December 2, 2022, 12:55:24 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  1, 2022, 04:48:44 pm
4 is too few, but 12 is too many. they should have gone with a "flat draw" 8 or 6 where the top 2 have a bye.

not that I really care but there we go.
agree 8 would have been perfect
looking forward to teh transfer portal
notre dame need a QB
December 2, 2022, 01:09:51 pm
Thinking would a 10 team playoff format work, teams ranked 7 to 10 play the first week, but agree 12 teams feels too many. It may not stop same teams getting through to the national championship, but you often feel teams just ranked outside the top 4 should be given a shot.


On that note, if USC & TCU both lose the conference championship games tomorrow, would Ohio State & Bama get in, certainly Ohio State look like getting in if either lose?

I suspect even with a win, Michigan will be kept at 2, as they don't want a Ohio State vs Michigan rematch so soon, if Ohio State do make the playoffs.
December 2, 2022, 01:40:15 pm
Doesn't TCU have Strongest Strength of Record, and only one spot behind Ohio State and well ahead of USC on Strength of Schedule. Would feel incredibly harsh if TCU loses and gets bounced.
December 2, 2022, 03:23:34 pm
Quote from: frag on December  2, 2022, 01:40:15 pm
Doesn't TCU have Strongest Strength of Record, and only one spot behind Ohio State and well ahead of USC on Strength of Schedule. Would feel incredibly harsh if TCU loses and gets bounced.

Depends what the playoff committee think too, if TCU & USC both lose, the committee might think they'll get bigger TV ratings, if they went with Ohio State, & Bama for the playoffs instead, the head of the playoff committee has gone on record saying Ohio State deserve a playoff spot.

December 3, 2022, 07:05:05 am
Utah win the Pac 12 championship game, that's USC out of the playoffs then. 
December 3, 2022, 09:07:20 pm
Kansas State beat TCU in the Big 12 championship game in overtime, still think TCU might get in the playoffs.
December 3, 2022, 09:25:03 pm
Just what the committee would have wanted this weekend watch Alabama and Ohio State get added to the playoffs.
December 3, 2022, 09:25:43 pm
I fucking love the tulane logo.


also the light in the stadium for the sec game doesn't look as weird and washed out as it does for falcons games. maybe because they just play in black and white.
December 3, 2022, 09:51:53 pm
Think TCU still get in, but as 4th seed.
December 3, 2022, 10:41:19 pm
Wild stuff happening in the SEC championship game, all benefiting Georgia, LSU have a FG attempt blocked which is then returned for a Georgia TD, [all the LSU players went to sleep thinking the play was over], then Georgia get an INT, after the ball bounced off the LSU receivers helmet. ;D

Oh & Georgia comfortably leading that game 28-7, looking like a blowout win right now.
December 3, 2022, 10:51:28 pm
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December  3, 2022, 10:41:19 pm
Wild stuff happening in the SEC championship game, all benefiting Georgia, LSU have a FG attempt blocked which is then returned for a Georgia TD, [all the LSU players went to sleep thinking the play was over], then Georgia get an INT, after the ball bounced off the LSU receivers helmet. ;D

Oh & Georgia comfortably leading that game 28-7, looking like a blowout win right now.

half the georgia team nodded off as well, thankfully the player with the ball didn't. though I'm not sure he wasn't sure what to do himself.
December 4, 2022, 12:19:18 am
Georgia will be no 1 seed, just hit 50 points.
December 4, 2022, 12:30:59 am
I've been flicking between the 2 games to try and avoid ads and this ucf/tulane game seems like it's been fun.
December 4, 2022, 01:11:05 am
Looking at the stats, LSU got 549 total yards offence[502 passing, 47 rushing], & still conceded 50, & Georgia were never in any trouble either. :o

Quite annoying Big Ten championship game is on fox, so no UK coverage, it's ACC championship game instead.
December 4, 2022, 08:19:16 pm
Final rankings out top 4 playoff spot are.
1, Georgia
2, Michigan
3, TCU
4, Ohio State
December 4, 2022, 08:56:36 pm
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December  4, 2022, 08:19:16 pm
Final rankings out top 4 playoff spot are.
1, Georgia
2, Michigan
3, TCU
4, Ohio State

Kind of glad alabama isn't in
December 4, 2022, 10:43:20 pm
Obviously not keen on Michigan - Ohio rematch. Although dont think teams should be punished too much for losing a conference championship game, while others didnt make it. Hence TCU sticking at #3 feels fair.
December 5, 2022, 08:10:58 am
One of the other bowl games, the Orange Bowl, is Clemson vs Tennessee, they both wear orange uniforms. ;D
December 5, 2022, 11:39:58 pm
Quote from: newterp on December  4, 2022, 08:56:36 pm
Kind of glad alabama isn't in

Yeah, playoff committee got it right, Bama had no right to be in, one of their last 3 wins was against an FCS school, best win was Texas A&M who have been garbage all year, & that was the last play of the game, TCU were 12-1 only loss the conference championship game, Bama never reached their conference championship game.
December 11, 2022, 02:10:53 am
Caleb Williams wins the Heisman.
December 11, 2022, 10:54:57 am
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 11, 2022, 02:10:53 am
Caleb Williams wins the Heisman.

Probably the right choice.
Today at 04:37:06 pm
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away yesterday and college football is worse off because of it. One of the game's great and unique characters and an innovative mind that changed the way the game was played. I am incredibly sad at this loss.
Today at 04:40:23 pm
Well summed up by Bruce Feldman, if you can even sum up Mike Leach. A damn near impossible task.

Quote
Bruce Feldman
@BruceFeldmanCFB
There's no one even remotely like Leach. He was brilliant. He could be hillarious. He could be maddening. His influence on football & coaching is truly remarkable. He didnt just change college football. He changed FOOTBALL. Texas HS. 7 on 7. Bill Belichicks Patriots. Everything

https://twitter.com/BruceFeldmanCFB/status/1602669261646082048?s=20&t=d5qgx8YBk5hf-lOanKsnPg

And a great piece from The Athletic, for those with a subscription:

https://theathletic.com/3992680/2022/12/13/mike-leach-college-football-obituary/?source=emp_shared_article
