Topic: (American) College Football

naka

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2960 on: December 2, 2022, 12:55:24 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  1, 2022, 04:48:44 pm
4 is too few, but 12 is too many. they should have gone with a "flat draw" 8 or 6 where the top 2 have a bye.

not that I really care but there we go.
agree 8 would have been perfect
looking forward to teh transfer portal
notre dame need a QB
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2961 on: December 2, 2022, 01:09:51 pm
Thinking would a 10 team playoff format work, teams ranked 7 to 10 play the first week, but agree 12 teams feels too many. It may not stop same teams getting through to the national championship, but you often feel teams just ranked outside the top 4 should be given a shot.


On that note, if USC & TCU both lose the conference championship games tomorrow, would Ohio State & Bama get in, certainly Ohio State look like getting in if either lose?

I suspect even with a win, Michigan will be kept at 2, as they don't want a Ohio State vs Michigan rematch so soon, if Ohio State do make the playoffs.
frag

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2962 on: December 2, 2022, 01:40:15 pm
Doesn't TCU have Strongest Strength of Record, and only one spot behind Ohio State and well ahead of USC on Strength of Schedule. Would feel incredibly harsh if TCU loses and gets bounced.
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2963 on: December 2, 2022, 03:23:34 pm
Quote from: frag on December  2, 2022, 01:40:15 pm
Doesn't TCU have Strongest Strength of Record, and only one spot behind Ohio State and well ahead of USC on Strength of Schedule. Would feel incredibly harsh if TCU loses and gets bounced.

Depends what the playoff committee think too, if TCU & USC both lose, the committee might think they'll get bigger TV ratings, if they went with Ohio State, & Bama for the playoffs instead, the head of the playoff committee has gone on record saying Ohio State deserve a playoff spot.

XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 07:05:05 am
Utah win the Pac 12 championship game, that's USC out of the playoffs then. 
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2965 on: Yesterday at 09:07:20 pm
Kansas State beat TCU in the Big 12 championship game in overtime, still think TCU might get in the playoffs.
Rosario

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 09:25:03 pm
Just what the committee would have wanted this weekend watch Alabama and Ohio State get added to the playoffs.
voodoo ray

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2967 on: Yesterday at 09:25:43 pm
I fucking love the tulane logo.


also the light in the stadium for the sec game doesn't look as weird and washed out as it does for falcons games. maybe because they just play in black and white.
frag

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2968 on: Yesterday at 09:51:53 pm
Think TCU still get in, but as 4th seed.
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2969 on: Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm
Wild stuff happening in the SEC championship game, all benefiting Georgia, LSU have a FG attempt blocked which is then returned for a Georgia TD, [all the LSU players went to sleep thinking the play was over], then Georgia get an INT, after the ball bounced off the LSU receivers helmet. ;D

Oh & Georgia comfortably leading that game 28-7, looking like a blowout win right now.
voodoo ray

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2970 on: Yesterday at 10:51:28 pm
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm
Wild stuff happening in the SEC championship game, all benefiting Georgia, LSU have a FG attempt blocked which is then returned for a Georgia TD, [all the LSU players went to sleep thinking the play was over], then Georgia get an INT, after the ball bounced off the LSU receivers helmet. ;D

Oh & Georgia comfortably leading that game 28-7, looking like a blowout win right now.

half the georgia team nodded off as well, thankfully the player with the ball didn't. though I'm not sure he wasn't sure what to do himself.
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2971 on: Today at 12:19:18 am
Georgia will be no 1 seed, just hit 50 points.
voodoo ray

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2972 on: Today at 12:30:59 am
I've been flicking between the 2 games to try and avoid ads and this ucf/tulane game seems like it's been fun.
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2973 on: Today at 01:11:05 am
Looking at the stats, LSU got 549 total yards offence[502 passing, 47 rushing], & still conceded 50, & Georgia were never in any trouble either. :o

Quite annoying Big Ten championship game is on fox, so no UK coverage, it's ACC championship game instead.
