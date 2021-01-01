« previous next »
Topic: (American) College Football

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 12:55:24 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  1, 2022, 04:48:44 pm
4 is too few, but 12 is too many. they should have gone with a "flat draw" 8 or 6 where the top 2 have a bye.

not that I really care but there we go.
agree 8 would have been perfect
looking forward to teh transfer portal
notre dame need a QB
Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2961 on: Yesterday at 01:09:51 pm
Thinking would a 10 team playoff format work, teams ranked 7 to 10 play the first week, but agree 12 teams feels too many. It may not stop same teams getting through to the national championship, but you often feel teams just ranked outside the top 4 should be given a shot.


On that note, if USC & TCU both lose the conference championship games tomorrow, would Ohio State & Bama get in, certainly Ohio State look like getting in if either lose?

I suspect even with a win, Michigan will be kept at 2, as they don't want a Ohio State vs Michigan rematch so soon, if Ohio State do make the playoffs.
Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2962 on: Yesterday at 01:40:15 pm
Doesn't TCU have Strongest Strength of Record, and only one spot behind Ohio State and well ahead of USC on Strength of Schedule. Would feel incredibly harsh if TCU loses and gets bounced.
Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 03:23:34 pm
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 01:40:15 pm
Doesn't TCU have Strongest Strength of Record, and only one spot behind Ohio State and well ahead of USC on Strength of Schedule. Would feel incredibly harsh if TCU loses and gets bounced.

Depends what the playoff committee think too, if TCU & USC both lose, the committee might think they'll get bigger TV ratings, if they went with Ohio State, & Bama for the playoffs instead, the head of the playoff committee has gone on record saying Ohio State deserve a playoff spot.

Re: (American) College Football
Reply #2964 on: Today at 07:05:05 am
Utah win the Pac 12 championship game, that's USC out of the playoffs then. 
