Author Topic: (American) College Football

Re: (American) College Football
January 11, 2022, 03:08:58 am
SEC Championship game is a snoozer.
Re: (American) College Football
January 11, 2022, 05:07:40 am
Dawgs finally did it.  They'll be barking long into the night.

What a game.
Re: (American) College Football
May 19, 2022, 07:13:36 pm
Jimbo going full nuclear on Saban after the latter's remarks on A&M buying players is truly incredible.
Re: (American) College Football
May 22, 2022, 05:18:05 am
Quote from: skipper757 on May 19, 2022, 07:13:36 pm
Jimbo going full nuclear on Saban after the latter's remarks on A&M buying players is truly incredible.

Catching up on that now, & that is an amazing comeback by Fisher, which Saban deserved, Saban sounded like a spoilt child throwing toys out of the pram because he couldn't get his favourite sweets, so accuse others of being underhand in recruiting, & that well bite Saban on the arse too if anyone decides look into how Saban recruited players.
Re: (American) College Football
June 30, 2022, 07:15:08 pm
USC and UCLA to the Big Ten is being reported right now.

College football (and athletics) going down the tubes here.
Re: (American) College Football
June 30, 2022, 07:37:19 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on June 30, 2022, 07:15:08 pm
USC and UCLA to the Big Ten is being reported right now.

College football (and athletics) going down the tubes here.

fucking wild. terps will never be able to compete in football.
Re: (American) College Football
June 30, 2022, 08:01:56 pm
Welp. Here come the super-conferences, just a decade later than we initially thought.
Re: (American) College Football
June 30, 2022, 08:12:36 pm
Big and SEC will drive competitive playoff structures in the future.  People were laughing at OU and Texas joining the SEC ("Haha, you think you can handle going 8-4 after you're in the SEC?").

Yes, if being 8-4 means you're ranked #8 for a 12 or 16-team playoff.

College Football is going the way of the Champions League except even more extreme (Super League-like).  The more conferences re-align, the more competitive they get.  We go from 0 playoffs to 4 playoff teams.  Now we have super conferences.  More leverage among the power programs.  More pressure to expand playoffs.  Eventually we'll get a scenario where 5 or 6 Big and SEC teams can make the playoffs anyway, thus removing the obstacle of "Not everyone can go 11-1 or 12-0" to get voted #1 (or play in a title game).  Everyone can still win in this scenario.

Except all the losers in shitty conferences getting far less money every year.

The ACC is locked into a Grant of Rights until 2036 with their shitty deal.  I'm sure there are ways around it (like dissolving the fucking conference), and at this point, all bets are off.  It'll be practically impossible to compete across all kinds of sports with the significantly inferior TV deal.  As a fan of a ACC school that's relevant in everything except football, I can only hope we're not left standing holding the bag, but I wouldn't bet against it.

College athletics as we know it will be done if it continues likes this.
Re: (American) College Football
August 27, 2022, 01:39:06 pm
Nice day for a game here in Ireland today!
Re: (American) College Football
August 27, 2022, 02:06:40 pm
Quote from: bryanod on August 27, 2022, 01:39:06 pm
Nice day for a game here in Ireland today!

I have wondered what kind of crowd they get at those dublin cfb games.
Re: (American) College Football
August 27, 2022, 02:38:23 pm
Quote from: bryanod on August 27, 2022, 01:39:06 pm
Nice day for a game here in Ireland today!

Are you in amongst the atmosphere? If so, how is it?

I went to college in Lincoln for a year, so its great the Huskers getting some international attention.

Big season for Scott Frost, hes got to get the team performing this year.
Re: (American) College Football
August 27, 2022, 02:40:04 pm
I don't think it's on TV anywhere in the UK, as BT who normally show college football but don't have the rights to show Fox games.
Re: (American) College Football
August 27, 2022, 06:16:54 pm
Quote from: bryanod on August 27, 2022, 01:39:06 pm
Nice day for a game here in Ireland today!
Games start in Ireland and end the night in Honolulu
Re: (American) College Football
August 28, 2022, 11:28:49 pm
Great day, atmosphere and of course the game itself was pretty decent. That and the free beer as machine's lost Internet was pure hilarious.

Think they expected 15k Americans over, went to pep rally for nebraska Friday was good crowd.

Notre dame next year again.


Nebraska going onside was really galaxy brain stuff.
Re: (American) College Football
August 28, 2022, 11:37:13 pm
First American football game Ive been to. Was good craic. Seemed like more than 15k Americans there, They outnumbered locals by a huge amount. Was way more Nebraska than Northwestern fans. Got a few free beers too.
Re: (American) College Football
August 29, 2022, 02:45:42 am
Thats awesome MBL and Bryan, glad you had a good time. Two very mediocre programs, so the quality wasnt great (especially being the first game, which is normally rough). No surprise Nebraska fans outnumbered Northwestern fans. Big state school with a rich football history versus a small private school more known for their outstanding academics. Scott Frost is a dead man walking.

Feels so good to have college football back.
Re: (American) College Football
September 2, 2022, 12:20:28 am
Watching Pittsburgh vs West Virginia game, atmosphere is nuts
Re: (American) College Football
September 3, 2022, 05:52:37 am
The College Football Playoff's board of managers unanimously voted Friday to expand the CFP to 12 teams in 2026, but the expanded playoff could be brought in a lot sooner.
Re: (American) College Football
September 10, 2022, 10:42:26 pm
Marshall heading for abit upset win at Notre Dame
Re: (American) College Football
September 11, 2022, 03:12:50 am
Some bonkers results today. App State defeating A&M, Marshall beating Notre Dame. GA Southern giving Nebraska a good game here.
Re: (American) College Football
September 11, 2022, 04:58:38 am
Nebraska lose. They paid Georgia Southern $1.4m to come and beat them

The question now is when does Scott Frost get fired. $15m to fire him before October 1st and $7.5m to fire him after October 1st. They play #7 Oklahoma next week. Its gonna be rough!
Re: (American) College Football
September 11, 2022, 03:39:55 pm
Its always a good day when A&M loses.
Re: (American) College Football
September 11, 2022, 04:18:58 pm
Watched a bit of the Penn State game yesterday, & boy the officials are just as bad at taking an age to come to a decision after going to replay, as VAR officials are in the premier league, early on, one of the Pen State players dives for a TD, but was out of bounds before he made the TD, & you could see on second replay he never made the TD, yet the replay officials took over 4 minutes to come to the decision.

I've noticed a load of games are taking over 4 hours, largely because of how long replay takes, over almost every decision, surely they can speed up replay decisions, when it's clear after a couple of looks.
Re: (American) College Football
September 13, 2022, 12:59:02 am
Watched F1 and then College Football all day Saturday. Honestly was one of the most relaxing days for sports watching at least in that I didn't really care and just wanted to enjoy it. The college football atmosphere is probably the closest thing to European football here. Yes there are cheerleaders and bands but the fight songs and passion are pretty cool.
Re: (American) College Football
September 13, 2022, 02:30:23 am
Id argue that the college football atmosphere at many stadiums is better then many European football stadium experiences! The tailgates, pre-kickoff traditions inside, the team entrances and tons of stadiums that dwarf the size of many European ones.

Was a great Saturday though. Upsets galore, football on for 14+ hours, some real signs of fall weather throughout the country.
Re: (American) College Football
October 16, 2022, 12:04:38 am
Alabama Tennessee game is fantastic entertainment
Re: (American) College Football
October 16, 2022, 12:44:07 am
An all-time classic for the Third Saturday in October.

Tennessee exorcises their demons in a classic.

It's funny.  That fumble was eerily similar to UGA's in the title game.  You'd thought a blunder of that magnitude against the Tide would be game over, but just like UGA, Tennessee buckled down and responded.

Hendon Hooker and Bryce Young both stepped up.  What a game.
Re: (American) College Football
October 16, 2022, 12:44:45 am
Ugliest Field Goal of all time. The ball was spinning sideways when it went over. Awesome stuff.
Re: (American) College Football
November 6, 2022, 09:17:17 am
Georgia beat Tennessee, Notre Dame beat Clemson, whilst Ohio State & Michigan win their games.

Main story is, LSU convert a 2 point conversion, to win the game in a wild overtime finish against Bama.
Re: (American) College Football
November 6, 2022, 09:54:04 am
sec crowds are very white aren't they?
Re: (American) College Football
November 6, 2022, 10:21:52 am
Quote from: Statto Red on November  6, 2022, 09:17:17 am
Georgia beat Tennessee, Notre Dame beat Clemson, whilst Ohio State & Michigan win their games.

Main story is, LSU convert a 2 point conversion, to win the game in a wild overtime finish against Bama.

I just love college football. Forget all the franchise American sports this is where it's at. The rivalries, the stadiums, the crowds. Genuine examples of teams being owned by their towns.
Re: (American) College Football
November 6, 2022, 11:03:27 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  6, 2022, 10:21:52 am
I just love college football. Forget all the franchise American sports this is where it's at. The rivalries, the stadiums, the crowds. Genuine examples of teams being owned by their towns.

Or by their putative educational institutions dedicated to preserving the amateur athletic ideal...
Re: (American) College Football
November 15, 2022, 07:24:27 pm
Walked past The stadium and they are putting up some hospitality tents for"The Game"on saturday,first time since 2016 apparently Yale has come to play at Harvard.
Re: (American) College Football
Today at 04:47:39 pm
Worst kept secret, Matt Rhule is officially named as Nebraska head coach
