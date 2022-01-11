Watched a bit of the Penn State game yesterday, & boy the officials are just as bad at taking an age to come to a decision after going to replay, as VAR officials are in the premier league, early on, one of the Pen State players dives for a TD, but was out of bounds before he made the TD, & you could see on second replay he never made the TD, yet the replay officials took over 4 minutes to come to the decision.
I've noticed a load of games are taking over 4 hours, largely because of how long replay takes, over almost every decision, surely they can speed up replay decisions, when it's clear after a couple of looks.