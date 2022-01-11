« previous next »
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
January 11, 2022, 03:08:58 am
SEC Championship game is a snoozer.
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
January 11, 2022, 05:07:40 am
Dawgs finally did it.  They'll be barking long into the night.

What a game.
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
May 19, 2022, 07:13:36 pm
Jimbo going full nuclear on Saban after the latter's remarks on A&M buying players is truly incredible.
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
May 22, 2022, 05:18:05 am
Quote from: skipper757 on May 19, 2022, 07:13:36 pm
Jimbo going full nuclear on Saban after the latter's remarks on A&M buying players is truly incredible.

Catching up on that now, & that is an amazing comeback by Fisher, which Saban deserved, Saban sounded like a spoilt child throwing toys out of the pram because he couldn't get his favourite sweets, so accuse others of being underhand in recruiting, & that well bite Saban on the arse too if anyone decides look into how Saban recruited players.
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
June 30, 2022, 07:15:08 pm
USC and UCLA to the Big Ten is being reported right now.

College football (and athletics) going down the tubes here.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
June 30, 2022, 07:37:19 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on June 30, 2022, 07:15:08 pm
USC and UCLA to the Big Ten is being reported right now.

College football (and athletics) going down the tubes here.

fucking wild. terps will never be able to compete in football.
Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
June 30, 2022, 08:01:56 pm
Welp. Here come the super-conferences, just a decade later than we initially thought.
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
June 30, 2022, 08:12:36 pm
Big and SEC will drive competitive playoff structures in the future.  People were laughing at OU and Texas joining the SEC ("Haha, you think you can handle going 8-4 after you're in the SEC?").

Yes, if being 8-4 means you're ranked #8 for a 12 or 16-team playoff.

College Football is going the way of the Champions League except even more extreme (Super League-like).  The more conferences re-align, the more competitive they get.  We go from 0 playoffs to 4 playoff teams.  Now we have super conferences.  More leverage among the power programs.  More pressure to expand playoffs.  Eventually we'll get a scenario where 5 or 6 Big and SEC teams can make the playoffs anyway, thus removing the obstacle of "Not everyone can go 11-1 or 12-0" to get voted #1 (or play in a title game).  Everyone can still win in this scenario.

Except all the losers in shitty conferences getting far less money every year.

The ACC is locked into a Grant of Rights until 2036 with their shitty deal.  I'm sure there are ways around it (like dissolving the fucking conference), and at this point, all bets are off.  It'll be practically impossible to compete across all kinds of sports with the significantly inferior TV deal.  As a fan of a ACC school that's relevant in everything except football, I can only hope we're not left standing holding the bag, but I wouldn't bet against it.

College athletics as we know it will be done if it continues likes this.
bryanod

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
August 27, 2022, 01:39:06 pm
Nice day for a game here in Ireland today!
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
August 27, 2022, 02:06:40 pm
Quote from: bryanod on August 27, 2022, 01:39:06 pm
Nice day for a game here in Ireland today!

I have wondered what kind of crowd they get at those dublin cfb games.
ShrewKop

  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
August 27, 2022, 02:38:23 pm
Quote from: bryanod on August 27, 2022, 01:39:06 pm
Nice day for a game here in Ireland today!

Are you in amongst the atmosphere? If so, how is it?

I went to college in Lincoln for a year, so its great the Huskers getting some international attention.

Big season for Scott Frost, hes got to get the team performing this year.
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
August 27, 2022, 02:40:04 pm
I don't think it's on TV anywhere in the UK, as BT who normally show college football but don't have the rights to show Fox games.
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
August 27, 2022, 06:16:54 pm
Quote from: bryanod on August 27, 2022, 01:39:06 pm
Nice day for a game here in Ireland today!
Games start in Ireland and end the night in Honolulu
bryanod

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
August 28, 2022, 11:28:49 pm
Great day, atmosphere and of course the game itself was pretty decent. That and the free beer as machine's lost Internet was pure hilarious.

Think they expected 15k Americans over, went to pep rally for nebraska Friday was good crowd.

Notre dame next year again.


Nebraska going onside was really galaxy brain stuff.
MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
August 28, 2022, 11:37:13 pm
First American football game Ive been to. Was good craic. Seemed like more than 15k Americans there, They outnumbered locals by a huge amount. Was way more Nebraska than Northwestern fans. Got a few free beers too.
Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
August 29, 2022, 02:45:42 am
Thats awesome MBL and Bryan, glad you had a good time. Two very mediocre programs, so the quality wasnt great (especially being the first game, which is normally rough). No surprise Nebraska fans outnumbered Northwestern fans. Big state school with a rich football history versus a small private school more known for their outstanding academics. Scott Frost is a dead man walking.

Feels so good to have college football back.
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
September 2, 2022, 12:20:28 am
Watching Pittsburgh vs West Virginia game, atmosphere is nuts
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
September 3, 2022, 05:52:37 am
The College Football Playoff's board of managers unanimously voted Friday to expand the CFP to 12 teams in 2026, but the expanded playoff could be brought in a lot sooner.
frag

  
  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
Yesterday at 10:42:26 pm
Marshall heading for abit upset win at Notre Dame
ShrewKop

  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
Today at 03:12:50 am
Some bonkers results today. App State defeating A&M, Marshall beating Notre Dame. GA Southern giving Nebraska a good game here.
ShrewKop

  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
Today at 04:58:38 am
Nebraska lose. They paid Georgia Southern $1.4m to come and beat them

The question now is when does Scott Frost get fired. $15m to fire him before October 1st and $7.5m to fire him after October 1st. They play #7 Oklahoma next week. Its gonna be rough!
Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: (American) College Football
Today at 03:39:55 pm
Its always a good day when A&M loses.
