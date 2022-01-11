Big and SEC will drive competitive playoff structures in the future. People were laughing at OU and Texas joining the SEC ("Haha, you think you can handle going 8-4 after you're in the SEC?").



Yes, if being 8-4 means you're ranked #8 for a 12 or 16-team playoff.



College Football is going the way of the Champions League except even more extreme (Super League-like). The more conferences re-align, the more competitive they get. We go from 0 playoffs to 4 playoff teams. Now we have super conferences. More leverage among the power programs. More pressure to expand playoffs. Eventually we'll get a scenario where 5 or 6 Big and SEC teams can make the playoffs anyway, thus removing the obstacle of "Not everyone can go 11-1 or 12-0" to get voted #1 (or play in a title game). Everyone can still win in this scenario.



Except all the losers in shitty conferences getting far less money every year.



The ACC is locked into a Grant of Rights until 2036 with their shitty deal. I'm sure there are ways around it (like dissolving the fucking conference), and at this point, all bets are off. It'll be practically impossible to compete across all kinds of sports with the significantly inferior TV deal. As a fan of a ACC school that's relevant in everything except football, I can only hope we're not left standing holding the bag, but I wouldn't bet against it.



College athletics as we know it will be done if it continues likes this.