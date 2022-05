Jimbo going full nuclear on Saban after the latter's remarks on A&M buying players is truly incredible.



Catching up on that now, & that is an amazing comeback by Fisher, which Saban deserved, Saban sounded like a spoilt child throwing toys out of the pram because he couldn't get his favourite sweets, so accuse others of being underhand in recruiting, & that well bite Saban on the arse too if anyone decides look into how Saban recruited players.