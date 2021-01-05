Can big conference players start making money off endorsements? Im in Vermont, hardly a hotbed of big time football, but I saw UVM is allowing athletes to at least make money off endorsements



This will be a seismic shift long-term. It makes sense for Texas and OU to make the move now given all the NIL changes and legal uncertainties around the NCAA even. When everything is chaotic, it's better to be part of the SEC than any other conference. This goes beyond a path to the playoff (I can't see the structure staying what it is beyond this decade anyway if everything keeps moving).The Big 12 was always the conference that was going to get picked apart. The marriage of the Big 8 and 4 members of the SWC was out of convenience, but the level of politicking and resentment always remained high. Texas basically getting concessions for things like LHN to keep the conference together really made the balance of this thing messy. Even thinking about the some of the big games from the Big 8 and then the Big 12: Nebraska-Oklahoma Game of the Century in 1971, the Colorado-Missouri 5th down game in the year CU shared the national title in 1990, the Nebraska-Missouri Flea Kicker game in 1997, K-State blowing a 15-point lead in the Big 12 title game against A&M that took them from #1 to the Alamo Bowl...4 of those teams mentioned above aren't in the conference anymore. The Big 12 is very competitive from an actual sporting perspective, but it's been losing core members for years. The geography is also a problem, since its member schools can get picked off on both sides. Neither Texas nor OU wants to be standing there holding the bag when the music stops. This is the perfect time to go now before they sign a long-term deal that isn't good enough compared to the Big Ten and SEC and then watch as the ACC gets picked apart first around 2030. Might as well join now.Even from a competitive perspective, Texas A&M has a better record in the SEC than it did in the Big 12. Significantly higher winning percentage overall. It's finished twice inside the Top 5 in the AP poll (the last time A&M finished in the Top 5 before that was when Bear Bryant was their head coach). That program has improved a lot, and depending on what happens with LSU, could pitch themselves as the second-best team in the vaunted SEC West. Not bad for a program going nowhere in the Big 12. I don't think that's lost on Texas and Oklahoma. Off the field, this is a good move, but even on the field, as much as everyone makes fun of Nebraska, Miami, etc for not living up to expectations in new conferences, Texas A&M (and Utah to an extent) are the counter-examples. I don't expect OU and Texas to be 1 and 2 in the SEC soon, but long-term, there's good possibilities, particularly if they to a favorable pod or move Alabama/Auburn east. I doubt OU and Texas are too concerned with the remaining competition long-term. The off-the-field benefits can also be very high (or at least takes away the possibility of missing out).The ACC is the next weakest in terms of identity given the their move for the Big East and a shift away from purely tobacco road-focused decision making. But the ACC had a few things going for it:-The SEC East schools' gentlemen agreement to not let in-school rivals in and the focus west (Missouri and A&M) initially to grow markets, leaving schools like FSU, Miami, Clemson firmly in the ACC-The loss of Maryland quickly led to a Grant-of-Rights agreement and very expensive get-out clause (ACC consolidated)-The pitch to ND to develop a relationship (unlikely this will turn into full membership soon, but it's a positive move)The ACC kept its core, but there is a huge problem looming. The ACC had to make a deal to get the ACC Network up and running (the worst of the power conferences at managing its own network). It ended up in a TV deal that is not favorable at all until 2036! Unless the ACC can actually pull in Notre Dame (ACC had even been talking to the Big 12 schools before) and force a re-negotiation, they will be making far less TV revenue than the other conferences, which also have renegotiations earlier. West Virginia and Cincinnati are the two schools that are eager to join, but the ACC has in the past been hesitant on WVU to say the least.The PAC-12 has a core identity (the original Pac-8 on the West Coast). The Big Ten (academics/AAU/research, etc) and SEC (strong conference unity) all have a core that's mostly only seen additions rather than losses. The PAC-12 may be weak but does have a new commissioner. I've already seen some of the Big 12 fans online just hoping to land somewhere, and for some like TTU, the PAC-12 might be the best option. The Big 12 staying intact and adding Houston+1 only delays the inevitable. All the top schools remaining would be crazy not to position themselves the best they can for another power conference and bolt at the first opportunity. It's just not long-term viable. Baylor's the one that could really be in trouble. It's a private religious university with a poor reputation of scandals in recent years. The SEC won't take them (they already have what they need from the Texas markets). The Big Ten won't take them. The Pac-12 would probably prioritize the other schools first should that move happen (Baylor is as bad a cultural fit for the Pac-12 as any P5 school). Interestingly enough, the ACC has just enough of a weaker-identity and could be desperate enough, but that's a massive geographical challenge.If the landscape changes slowly and we end up with 4 super conferences of ~16 teams each + ND/BYU, maybe it's tenable for a while. But after the next round of TV rights, the development of NIL, and this realignment settling down, we'll see what things are like the latter half of this decade. Maybe it's generally competitive and non-SEC teams do fine in the playoff, and we're ok for the time being. Or we'd be moving to even bigger super conferences. Either the Big Ten trying to pull the ACC and Pac-12 (Rose Bowl Rose Bowl!) try to compete against the SEC or some other crazy scenario of an AFC/NFC like leagues with the NCAA collapsing. Who knows?If the landscape doesn't settle, then the ACC is next. Its mediocre TV deal runs until 2036, and as part of its GoR, it's too expensive to get out (at least on paper; not tested that much really). By the late 2020s, we should know more about how things stand. Notre Dame, if it gets whiff that independence is going to be bad for it, could opt to join the conference, which would completely change the TV rights for the ACC and maybe preserve 4 power conferences. But if the ACC has fallen way behind, then the Big Ten and SEC (or whatever their acronyms will be then; Super Conference 1 and 2), if in a further expansionary mood, will rip apart the ACC when it's financially viable to do so.Representing Catamount nation! I think some states have laws on NIL and for ones that don't, schools can work on policies. Nick Saban said that QB Bryce Young is making a ton through endorsements already.There are roughly a dozen states that have laws in effect that dictate how college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness. The NCAA has instructed individual schools in states that do not have a law in effect yet to craft their own policies based on loose guidelines that are designed to prevent pay-for-play deals and payments that are used as recruiting inducements.