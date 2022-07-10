« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Down

Author Topic: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.  (Read 248142 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,641
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2360 on: July 10, 2022, 02:06:58 am »
Well of course that would be your favourite.
Logged

Offline lucabrasi

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2361 on: July 10, 2022, 02:48:10 pm »
I had no idea he was sick. Terrible news and it looks like all the actors that portray mobsters are hitting bad luck. I just read Sirico had it in his contract with Chase never to have him turn rat in the Sopranos.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,732
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2362 on: July 11, 2022, 12:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on July  9, 2022, 10:32:19 am
Very much in the extreme minority but I really have never had a love nor understood the love for Pine Barrens.

It's a great episode, but it's not even the best one in that season. I prefer the next 2 in that series for starters.

Favourite Paulie bit is probably either the painting of Pie Oh My in his house or when he goes to see the psychic
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2363 on: July 11, 2022, 02:32:46 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on July 11, 2022, 12:33:24 pm
It's a great episode, but it's not even the best one in that season. I prefer the next 2 in that series for starters.

Favourite Paulie bit is probably either the painting of Pie Oh My in his house or when he goes to see the psychic
My favorite Paulie moment is when Tony gets him to bribe Meadow's coach into staying after he's taken another coaching job
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,666
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2364 on: July 12, 2022, 02:36:52 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on July 11, 2022, 12:33:24 pm
It's a great episode, but it's not even the best one in that season. I prefer the next 2 in that series for starters.

Favourite Paulie bit is probably either the painting of Pie Oh My in his house or when he goes to see the psychic
"Fuckin queaaaaas".
Logged

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,800
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2365 on: July 13, 2022, 06:21:24 am »
Rip Tony.

He'll do that time in purgatory standing on his head.
Logged
YNWA

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,711
  • Natural Police
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2366 on: August 31, 2022, 10:27:32 am »
Bob LuPone has passed away.

Actor who played Dr Cusamano (for some reason I chose him as a username all those many years ago)

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/08/30/entertainment/robert-lupone-the-sopranos-dead-intl-scli/index.html
Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,221
  • JFT96.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2367 on: September 6, 2022, 11:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on August 31, 2022, 10:27:32 am
Bob LuPone has passed away.

Actor who played Dr Cusamano (for some reason I chose him as a username all those many years ago)

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/08/30/entertainment/robert-lupone-the-sopranos-dead-intl-scli/index.html

I always found it very interesting how Melfi told Tony in a roundabout way that Cusamano had told her everything about him being a mobster, I think the line was something like 'Mr Cusamano as well as being your physician is also your neighbour, do you understand what I'm saying?'

She let him know she knew about him, perhaps at the same time (intentionally or otherwise) she let Tony know Cusamano had a mouth. Cusamano's face when Tony asked him to mind the box :D


Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,457
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 02:36:38 pm »
January is Winter Break...

Sopranos re-watch on a daily basis.

Today's episode is Pine Barrens... ;D

And no, I'm not lost. Stop getting cunty...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Up
« previous next »
 