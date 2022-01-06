You can obviously interpret the ending any way you want, because it's not shown to us explicitly. But my read on it is that Tony was killed, and I think that's what Chase sees it as too. Aside from being an artistic way to show it (Bobby's whole 'you never see it coming' thing) it's also Chase, who seemed to want to deny the audience the satisfaction of seeing Tony die having spent six seasons rooting for him.



I also don't buy the idea that the scene is designed to show Tony being paranoid and seeing potential threats everywhere, because when you watch it back he doesn't look paranoid at all - he's just looking up when the door goes to see if his family are there, and he pays no real attention to any potential threat (the two guys, the lad in the Members Only jacket).