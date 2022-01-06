« previous next »
Author Topic: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.  (Read 237683 times)

Offline John_P

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2320 on: January 6, 2022, 08:11:07 pm »
Sad news that.

But yeah I'd echo that Easy Riders, Raging Bulls is a fantastic read about that period of cinema history.
Online moondog

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2321 on: January 7, 2022, 06:48:25 am »
We went to Tonys house to take some photos on the path this week , it was quite a pilgrimage (and a fair trek from Hoboken were we where staying) but worth every second of the journey. No one home and we hung around for half an hour getting great photos, then to top it off 4 white tailed deer came running through the front garden and off up the neighbours path. Was a magical moment even though my lad initially thought someone had set the Rottweilers on us .
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2322 on: February 7, 2022, 03:53:55 pm »
Offline courty61

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2323 on: February 7, 2022, 09:33:07 pm »
Quote from: moondog on January  7, 2022, 06:48:25 am
We went to Tonys house to take some photos on the path this week , it was quite a pilgrimage (and a fair trek from Hoboken were we where staying) but worth every second of the journey. No one home and we hung around for half an hour getting great photos, then to top it off 4 white tailed deer came running through the front garden and off up the neighbours path. Was a magical moment even though my lad initially thought someone had set the Rottweilers on us .

Haha that's boss that. Any pics you can share?
Offline courty61

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2324 on: February 7, 2022, 09:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on February  7, 2022, 03:53:55 pm
https://melmagazine.com/en-us/story/sopranos-pie-o-my-death

She was a beautiful creature  :'(

At least she didn't die in a fire started by a twat - I never bought into the whole Ralphie started the fire theory until Chase said Ralph probably did it this week.

Always thought Tony just went off on one as an animal died, nevermind the stripper who Ralphie killed.
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2325 on: February 8, 2022, 01:00:39 pm »
Think Tracee was defo a part of it. I think a lot of the confusion was that Joey Pants ( The Ralphie actor ) played the scene as if he hadn't done it. Was only til chase clarified it was him.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2326 on: February 8, 2022, 01:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on February  8, 2022, 01:00:39 pm
Think Tracee was defo a part of it. I think a lot of the confusion was that Joey Pants ( The Ralphie actor ) played the scene as if he hadn't done it. Was only til chase clarified it was him.
This, from what they said on the Talking Sopranos podcast, has parallels to the 'is Pussy the rat' run in S1 and S2, where the actor was told at different times to play it each way - guilty or not guilty - with multiple scenes filmed suggesting both and only one being used.

Made it more layered and brought an element of doubt to the viewer's mind. I always thought Ralphie set the fire.
Offline a little break

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2327 on: February 8, 2022, 01:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February  8, 2022, 01:04:36 pm
This, from what they said on the Talking Sopranos podcast, has parallels to the 'is Pussy the rat' run in S1 and S2, where the actor was told at different times to play it each way - guilty or not guilty - with multiple scenes filmed suggesting both and only one being used.

Made it more layered and brought an element of doubt to the viewer's mind. I always thought Ralphie set the fire.

Until all the scenes with Pussy and the FBI agent where he's constantly ratting haha.
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2328 on: February 8, 2022, 02:38:30 pm »
Does anyone think Tony had the whorehouse raided in season 1 to test Makazian, see if he was telling the truth bout Pussy cos he knew that was the only thing he valued? And if he lost that he might break? Not sure he thought Vin would throw himself off the bridge mind you, but i always had my suspicions for some reason. Maybe Pussy himself told the cops ha
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2329 on: February 8, 2022, 03:08:04 pm »
Quote from: a little break on February  8, 2022, 01:43:39 pm
Until all the scenes with Pussy and the FBI agent where he's constantly ratting haha.
Oh yeah of course, but before the Jimmy Altieri red herring, this was the way that they were playing it.
Offline afc turkish

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2330 on: March 31, 2022, 01:15:44 am »
RIP Paul Herman, aka Beansie Gaeta... :(
Offline ToneLa

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2331 on: March 31, 2022, 08:28:35 am »
Ordered a copy of How to Clean Practically Anything
Online El Lobo

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2332 on: March 31, 2022, 09:13:07 am »
Ahhh Beansie was great, RIP. Surprised to see he was only in five episodes, feels like he was part of the furniture.
Offline courty61

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2333 on: March 31, 2022, 09:56:49 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 31, 2022, 01:15:44 am
RIP Paul Herman, aka Beansie Gaeta... :(

"Thought I told you to back the fuck off Beansie?!"

"I did. Then I put it in drive."

RIP Paul, who was also in Goodfellas (Henry's drug dealer) and Casino and others
Online moondog

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2334 on: March 31, 2022, 10:52:38 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on February  7, 2022, 09:33:07 pm
Haha that's boss that. Any pics you can share?


Here is a still of the deer at the front gate and one of the lads at the house . Can’t work out how to rotate the pictures..
Offline Fiasco

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2335 on: April 3, 2022, 04:38:36 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on March 31, 2022, 09:56:49 am
"Thought I told you to back the fuck off Beansie?!"

"I did. Then I put it in drive."

RIP Paul, who was also in Goodfellas (Henry's drug dealer) and Casino and others

What a piece of shit Richie was. But that was a brutally hilarious line :D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2336 on: April 5, 2022, 06:38:34 pm »
Many Saints of Newark isn't great.
Offline shy_talk

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2337 on: April 5, 2022, 10:36:54 pm »
"with pine cones all around"

I laughed so much I thought I was going to die. Oh the cruelty, that dark humorous malice, we've seem elements of him in other characters (not least Greg House). What a creation and what a character (and actor to realise him). It still amuses me so many don't know the series. All the more chuckles for me.

"Yea they was all meat eaters"!

Ha
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2338 on: May 18, 2022, 07:29:37 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Zm0MoY5uI5s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Zm0MoY5uI5s</a>
Offline RedSince86

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2339 on: July 3, 2022, 11:44:25 am »
Another interesting theory on the ending. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dB9Pb8pf5RM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dB9Pb8pf5RM</a>

Steve Van Zandt also mentioned years back that you should look at the ending credits closely for the answer, certainly put a spanner in the works now.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2340 on: July 3, 2022, 08:56:16 pm »
"Guy in Members Only jacket".
Offline courty61

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2341 on: July 4, 2022, 11:32:20 am »
I still think its a red herring the guy in the jacket. Maybe.

Also don't get the point that he is related to Eugene. Surely then T would recognise him?
Online El Lobo

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2342 on: July 4, 2022, 12:01:16 pm »
Its a bit like 'what was in the briefcase in Pulp Fiction?'. There's literally no answer to it, just people trying to be clever with ideas that they'll.....then never find out of they were right or not, cos it just ended. Its all tiny, tiny references that might have meant something but most likely didn't. Its never even talked about that Eugene even has a brother or cousin/whatever that he's particularly close to, is it? It'd be a hell of a stretch.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2343 on: July 4, 2022, 03:47:11 pm »
There's nothing new in there.

El Lobo is right in my opinion, Chase constructed in such a way you can believe what you want. He's dead/alive. Either way it doesn't change the show.

Would seeing the guy in the jacket come out and kill Tony (possibly injuring or killing others in the process) make it better as a show? No
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2344 on: July 4, 2022, 04:04:59 pm »
You can obviously interpret the ending any way you want, because it's not shown to us explicitly. But my read on it is that Tony was killed, and I think that's what Chase sees it as too. Aside from being an artistic way to show it (Bobby's whole 'you never see it coming' thing) it's also Chase, who seemed to want to deny the audience the satisfaction of seeing Tony die having spent six seasons rooting for him.

I also don't buy the idea that the scene is designed to show Tony being paranoid and seeing potential threats everywhere, because when you watch it back he doesn't look paranoid at all - he's just looking up when the door goes to see if his family are there, and he pays no real attention to any potential threat (the two guys, the lad in the Members Only jacket).
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2345 on: July 5, 2022, 09:50:56 pm »
I had to ggogle Members Only jacket. I didn't know it was a brand name, I thought I had missed a badge on the jacket or something.

Turns out Richie Aprile wore one as well going by google images, albeit blue. Seems to have been quite popular in the States at the time. Probably a coindence, but hey, we are still talking about athe show, and that's all that matters to be honest.

Hopefully people of a younger vintage actually take the time to open threads like this and then go take the time to go watch the show.
Offline bradders1011

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 12:00:19 am »
Tony Sirico has died. What a man.
Offline Snail

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 12:16:08 am »
Oh fucking hell.
Offline afc turkish

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 01:13:29 am »
RIP...
Offline MadErik

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 06:17:45 am »
Sad news.

One of the most iconic characters in recent TV history.

R.I.P.
Online El Lobo

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 09:38:39 am »
What an awful few months for iconic gangster actors :(

RIP Paulie

The guy was an interior decorator
