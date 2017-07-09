« previous next »
Author Topic: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 15, 2021, 05:34:17 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 15, 2021, 05:17:09 pm
We should have teamed up..

Hugo "Hugh"

Carms mum played Karen's mum in Goodfellas. Can't remember her name mind

First couple times through the series, I always thought Carm's mom was even more of a bitch than she actually was because she didn't call her husband by name, just yelled "You!"  ;D
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 15, 2021, 10:07:14 pm
Started listening to Michael Imperiolis Podcast based on the recommendations in here and its addictive listening. Michael himself is hugely insightful and has a seemingly encyclopaedic knowledge of all things acting and film history. Very impressive.

Annoyed at myself for putting all my DVDs into the attic when we moved. Will have to dig the ladders out and fish the box sets out when Ive some time off between Christmas and New Year.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 15, 2021, 10:26:13 pm
You should check out Mafia podcast on Spotify, it has some amazing backstory episodes on the likes of Lucky Luciano, John Gotti and the former bosses of the five families at their height, Lansky, Rothstein, Bugsy, The Chicago Outfit.

https://open.spotify.com/show/3uNk8DeySL3E3ftNd1ZfAf

A few months back i was listening to the wiretaps of Donnie Brasco on Youtube, they are also essential listening.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 09:31:37 am
Quote from: Dench57 on December 15, 2021, 05:11:17 pm
would anyone have got Carmela's dad's full name without googling? i couldn't! would be a good one

I think the best I got was Eugene Pontecorvo. And Gloria Trillo obviously.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 10:02:17 am
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 16, 2021, 09:31:37 am
I think the best I got was Eugene Pontecorvo. And Gloria Trillo obviously.

No way Gloria was in 50 (Eugene for that matter). I doubt Gloria was in many more than 5
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 10:14:07 am
Nah it defo wasn't 50 episodes!
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 12:13:10 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 16, 2021, 10:02:17 am
No way Gloria was in 50 (Eugene for that matter). I doubt Gloria was in many more than 5
Yeah not a chance, she was only in one season wasn't she, then popped up later once if I recall correctly? Be surprised if it was any more than 5-10. Very good looking lady. There was only 86 episodes so there's no chance she was in such a substantial portion of them.

Who was everyone's favourite 'villain' (amidst a cast of villains?) Ralph Cifaretto did a great job of being tremendously unlikeable to be fair.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 12:18:56 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 16, 2021, 12:13:10 pm
Who was everyone's favourite 'villain' (amidst a cast of villains?) Ralph Cifaretto did a great job of being tremendously unlikeable to be fair.
Ralphie was a scumbag but Richie Aprile wins, in my book.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 12:20:08 pm
Ahhh see.....I quite liked Ralphy :boxhead

Its tricky, you can't have all these great actors portraying pretty 'cool' gangsters and not like most of them. Like Tony himself was a proper c*nt, probably the worst of the lot. Maybe Mikey Palmice? He was always a bit of a twat and not really around long enough to have any 'cool' storylines involving him. And was always a prick.

Edit: Oh yeah Richie too, he played a great bellend.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 12:21:14 pm
Quote from: MadErik on December 16, 2021, 12:18:56 pm
Ralphie was a scumbag but Richie Aprile wins, in my book.
He was a special sort of psycho but Ralph has his funny moments alongside the darkness, so I went with him.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 12:49:03 pm
Richie wins for best villain, i hated that character at first especially with what he did to Beansie, but when you watch on repeats later he was such a fantastic character and the Actor playing him was amazing.

When he keeps repeating that story about Rocco Di Meo. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wurP8X3b9cI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wurP8X3b9cI</a>
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 12:54:28 pm
Livia. She was absolutely vile
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 01:59:14 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 16, 2021, 12:54:28 pm
Livia. She was absolutely vile

Was about to say the same. The ultimate villain on the show, still living in Tony's head years after she died.

Didn't think much of him at the time but on rewatch Phil Leotardo is great.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 16, 2021, 10:02:17 am
No way Gloria was in 50 (Eugene for that matter). I doubt Gloria was in many more than 5

Think the poster said it was top 50 characters, not characters that had been in 50 episodes. Obviously Gloria hadn't, checked and she was only in seven episodes and three of them were after she'd died during dream sequences.

In terms of Pointless answers, could you cheat and go with Corrado Soprano? Most wouldn't remember his actual name and only go with Junior. In terms of other ones, maybe Hesh Rabkin - loads of episodes but never that significant. Or someone like Rosalie Aprile.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 01:59:35 pm
Phil Leotardo, I was glad when he got his head ran over
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 02:06:21 pm
Phil Leotardo definitely. There's no scraps in my scrapbook. Some great performances in Sopranos but Phil turning into a house was incredible.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 03:26:54 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 16, 2021, 12:21:14 pm
He was a special sort of psycho but Ralph has his funny moments alongside the darkness, so I went with him.

Ralphy was fucking great. A perfect blend of psychopath mixed with brains and humour. A superbly well thought out character and played brilliantly by Joe Pantoliano. Some of his one-liners were fucking great.

In reply to Paulie calling him out for being late for a meeting, he said 'Well tomorrow I could be on time, but you'll be stupid forever'.    :D


Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 03:49:08 pm
Ralphie definitely had some great lines - when Johnny Sack was on the warpath - Who does he think he is? Sir Walter Raleigh?

Makes no sense but  :lmao
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 03:51:32 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 15, 2021, 04:22:20 pm
They had a 'Pointless' final a few weeks ago where you had to name Sopranos characters. Its the cleverest I've ever felt

Is there a list of the pointless answers?
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 03:54:06 pm
Richie was the best villain.

Ralphie was just a prick. An entertaining one at that mind you. You fucking wh-ore
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 03:55:20 pm
Yeah Livia was absolutely horrendous, zero redeeming qualities. Brilliantly played. Interesting that she was one of very few actors on the show not with Italian heritage - they auditioned loads for Livia but only Nancy Marchand nailed it.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 03:55:27 pm
Quote from: courty61 on December 16, 2021, 03:51:32 pm
Is there a list of the pointless answers?

Nah I've tried searching for it today as well, and there's apparently been 1300 odd episodes of it!
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 16, 2021, 05:24:53 pm
Quote from: courty61 on December 16, 2021, 03:54:06 pm
Richie was the best villain.

Ralphie was just a prick. An entertaining one at that mind you. You fucking wh-ore

It's spelled "who-er..." ;D
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 17, 2021, 12:24:13 pm
Phil Leotardo cracks me up. Constantly going on about 20 years in the can. The line he says from 1:34 in still makes me chuckle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtJdjmDJbmc

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 17, 2021, 01:01:16 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on December 17, 2021, 12:24:13 pm
Phil Leotardo cracks me up. Constantly going on about 20 years in the can. The line he says from 1:34 in still makes me chuckle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtJdjmDJbmc

he's so good. David Chase said he knew he wanted to bring in Frank Vincent from the start, but he wanted to put more distance between Goodfellas and The Sopranos so he wasn't introduced until late in the series

Phil: "You know that fat cocksucker says I look like the Shah of Iran?"  :lmao
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 17, 2021, 01:27:51 pm
Every video with Phil Leotardo on Youtube is full of shoeshine box comments.

Such a cult hero.

"There's no scraps in my scrapbook" is my favourite line of his.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 17, 2021, 04:27:45 pm
Quote from: courty61 on December 16, 2021, 03:54:06 pm
Richie was the best villain.

Ralphie was just a prick. An entertaining one at that mind you. You fucking wh-ore

Livia then Richie for me.

Ralphie was a complete price but you can see that, at times, he was justified in his anger. Plus, he had the best one liners in the series.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 17, 2021, 06:54:25 pm
Ralphie is surely the most heinous piece of shit in the show? "she was a HOOO-ER"
Although to be honest, Paulie must be close, we see much more of what makes him tick and he's utterly repugnant to the core.

Bobby the least? Still a murderer like

to continue what Lobo was saying about these characters, I've found it interesting how I dislike Tony more and more every time I rewatch it. he really is a fucking horrible c*nt, but he has plenty of likeable traits that seduce you in a way (an aspect of his character much more artfully addressed in the show itself!), and as the show is so centred around him and his family you can't help rooting for him against his equally shitty adversaries
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:11:36 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 15, 2021, 10:07:14 pm
Started listening to Michael Imperiolis Podcast based on the recommendations in here and its addictive listening. Michael himself is hugely insightful and has a seemingly encyclopaedic knowledge of all things acting and film history. Very impressive.

Annoyed at myself for putting all my DVDs into the attic when we moved. Will have to dig the ladders out and fish the box sets out when Ive some time off between Christmas and New Year.

Me too, I'm only upto episode 8 but there are some great laugh out loud moments in the podcast. (The Ellen DeGeneres at the Emmy's resonates after recent events) Micheal seems to have a great recollection of everyone in the industry and a fair bit of musical knowledge too. I enjoy hearing his take on scenes from a writer/director point of view too.

They are also available to watch on YouTube by the way.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:45:22 am
Quote from: gary75 on Yesterday at 08:11:36 am
Me too, I'm only upto episode 8 but there are some great laugh out loud moments in the podcast. (The Ellen DeGeneres at the Emmy's resonates after recent events) Micheal seems to have a great recollection of everyone in the industry and a fair bit of musical knowledge too. I enjoy hearing his take on scenes from a writer/director point of view too.

They are also available to watch on YouTube by the way.

Been meaning to check it out for a while and this has given me the push to get started. We have nothing but time atm right!
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:48:50 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 15, 2021, 10:07:14 pm
Started listening to Michael Imperiolis Podcast based on the recommendations in here and its addictive listening. Michael himself is hugely insightful and has a seemingly encyclopaedic knowledge of all things acting and film history. Very impressive.

Annoyed at myself for putting all my DVDs into the attic when we moved. Will have to dig the ladders out and fish the box sets out when Ive some time off between Christmas and New Year.

Listened to some of these and they're great. I'm going to save the rest of them for next time I re-watch the series.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
Yesterday at 10:45:23 am
Imperioli is a red too.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
Yesterday at 12:28:08 pm
Been rewatching having got back into it with the podcast.

I'd never really appreciated just how good it was straight from the off. The general level of acting is brilliant across the cast too. Gandolfini and Imperioli are particularly fantastic. As is Lorraine Bracco - who they originally wanted for Carmela but didn't want to be typecast as a mob wife.

What impresses me is Chase's eye for detail in every little thing. Indeed - Imperioli said the scripts and screenplays were super specific in their detail.

Interesting that the fine three for Tony were Gandolfini, Stevie Van Zandt and Michael Rispoli, who all ended up in the show in one guise or another. Tony Sirico auditioned for Junior Corrado Soprano, but wasn't quite right. David Chase loved him so offered him a character created for him. Sirico's only condition was that Paulie was never a rat.

The Wire is an incredible show, The Sopranos might be that bit better.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
Yesterday at 02:11:14 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:28:08 pm
Been rewatching having got back into it with the podcast.

I'd never really appreciated just how good it was straight from the off. The general level of acting is brilliant across the cast too. Gandolfini and Imperioli are particularly fantastic. As is Lorraine Bracco - who they originally wanted for Carmela but didn't want to be typecast as a mob wife.

What impresses me is Chase's eye for detail in every little thing. Indeed - Imperioli said the scripts and screenplays were super specific in their detail.

Interesting that the fine three for Tony were Gandolfini, Stevie Van Zandt and Michael Rispoli, who all ended up in the show in one guise or another. Tony Sirico auditioned for Junior Corrado Soprano, but wasn't quite right. David Chase loved him so offered him a character created for him. Sirico's only condition was that Paulie was never a rat.

The Wire is an incredible show, The Sopranos might be that bit better.

When I initially watched it, I would say The Sopranos is fantastic but not the best show I have ever seen, and not my choice for best show ever made.

I still wouldn't say it's the best ever made, but it has grown on me even more on the rewatch. I wouldn't have put it quite on the level with The Wire or Mad Men before, now I'd say it's comfortably ahead of Mad Men and giving The Wire a real fight.

As you say, Chase was so specific that they didn't even ab lib. It was as written.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
Yesterday at 03:03:17 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 02:11:14 pm
When I initially watched it, I would say The Sopranos is fantastic but not the best show I have ever seen, and not my choice for best show ever made.

I still wouldn't say it's the best ever made, but it has grown on me even more on the rewatch. I wouldn't have put it quite on the level with The Wire or Mad Men before, now I'd say it's comfortably ahead of Mad Men and giving The Wire a real fight.

As you say, Chase was so specific that they didn't even ab lib. It was as written.
I'd say that's a fair ranking, I can see why The Wire outranks The Sopranos for some, given the sheer scope and quality of that too. It's the reason so many hold it up as the best. Personally I felt it had weak (by it's standards) 2nd and 4th seasons whereas I felt The Sopranos was more consistent (and more intentionally funny, though The Wire had it's moments).

They're both phenomenal shows, probably the best TV we've ever been treated to. Mad Men I loved, and really enjoyed at the time - the only one that I was old enough to watch when it originally aired. It dipped in quality for a few seasons though and served towards caricature towards the end. Still great TV though and John Hamm as Don Draper is iconic. Great sense of setting and wardrobe too.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
Today at 07:37:48 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:03:17 pm
I'd say that's a fair ranking, I can see why The Wire outranks The Sopranos for some, given the sheer scope and quality of that too. It's the reason so many hold it up as the best. Personally I felt it had weak (by it's standards) 2nd and 4th seasons whereas I felt The Sopranos was more consistent (and more intentionally funny, though The Wire had it's moments).

They're both phenomenal shows, probably the best TV we've ever been treated to. Mad Men I loved, and really enjoyed at the time - the only one that I was old enough to watch when it originally aired. It dipped in quality for a few seasons though and served towards caricature towards the end. Still great TV though and John Hamm as Don Draper is iconic. Great sense of setting and wardrobe too.

Yeah, I think Mad Men dipped hugely. I do think The Sopranos did as well, during the end, but stuff I thought came out of the blue in that final season, I saw had a bit more context when I rewatched it.

You are right in that comedic aspect though. No show combined heavy drama with hilarious comedy quite like Sopranos did.
Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
Today at 08:03:05 am
Mad men is perfectly watchable and entertaining.

But please, it's not even close to The Sopranos or The Wire.
