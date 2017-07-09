When I initially watched it, I would say The Sopranos is fantastic but not the best show I have ever seen, and not my choice for best show ever made.



I still wouldn't say it's the best ever made, but it has grown on me even more on the rewatch. I wouldn't have put it quite on the level with The Wire or Mad Men before, now I'd say it's comfortably ahead of Mad Men and giving The Wire a real fight.



As you say, Chase was so specific that they didn't even ab lib. It was as written.



I'd say that's a fair ranking, I can see why The Wire outranks The Sopranos for some, given the sheer scope and quality of that too. It's the reason so many hold it up as the best. Personally I felt it had weak (by it's standards) 2nd and 4th seasons whereas I felt The Sopranos was more consistent (and more intentionally funny, though The Wire had it's moments).They're both phenomenal shows, probably the best TV we've ever been treated to. Mad Men I loved, and really enjoyed at the time - the only one that I was old enough to watch when it originally aired. It dipped in quality for a few seasons though and served towards caricature towards the end. Still great TV though and John Hamm as Don Draper is iconic. Great sense of setting and wardrobe too.