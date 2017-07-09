Ralphie is surely the most heinous piece of shit in the show? "she was a HOOO-ER"

Although to be honest, Paulie must be close, we see much more of what makes him tick and he's utterly repugnant to the core.



Bobby the least? Still a murderer like



to continue what Lobo was saying about these characters, I've found it interesting how I dislike Tony more and more every time I rewatch it. he really is a fucking horrible c*nt, but he has plenty of likeable traits that seduce you in a way (an aspect of his character much more artfully addressed in the show itself!), and as the show is so centred around him and his family you can't help rooting for him against his equally shitty adversaries