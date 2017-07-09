« previous next »
Author Topic: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.

Re: 'Sopranos' fans- S6 and general gubbins in here. No Spoilers.
December 15, 2021, 05:34:17 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 15, 2021, 05:17:09 pm
We should have teamed up..

Hugo "Hugh"

Carms mum played Karen's mum in Goodfellas. Can't remember her name mind

First couple times through the series, I always thought Carm's mom was even more of a bitch than she actually was because she didn't call her husband by name, just yelled "You!"  ;D
December 15, 2021, 10:07:14 pm
Started listening to Michael Imperiolis Podcast based on the recommendations in here and its addictive listening. Michael himself is hugely insightful and has a seemingly encyclopaedic knowledge of all things acting and film history. Very impressive.

Annoyed at myself for putting all my DVDs into the attic when we moved. Will have to dig the ladders out and fish the box sets out when Ive some time off between Christmas and New Year.
December 15, 2021, 10:26:13 pm
You should check out Mafia podcast on Spotify, it has some amazing backstory episodes on the likes of Lucky Luciano, John Gotti and the former bosses of the five families at their height, Lansky, Rothstein, Bugsy, The Chicago Outfit.

https://open.spotify.com/show/3uNk8DeySL3E3ftNd1ZfAf

A few months back i was listening to the wiretaps of Donnie Brasco on Youtube, they are also essential listening.
December 16, 2021, 09:31:37 am
Quote from: Dench57 on December 15, 2021, 05:11:17 pm
would anyone have got Carmela's dad's full name without googling? i couldn't! would be a good one

I think the best I got was Eugene Pontecorvo. And Gloria Trillo obviously.
December 16, 2021, 10:02:17 am
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 16, 2021, 09:31:37 am
I think the best I got was Eugene Pontecorvo. And Gloria Trillo obviously.

No way Gloria was in 50 (Eugene for that matter). I doubt Gloria was in many more than 5
December 16, 2021, 10:14:07 am
Nah it defo wasn't 50 episodes!
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 16, 2021, 10:02:17 am
No way Gloria was in 50 (Eugene for that matter). I doubt Gloria was in many more than 5
Yeah not a chance, she was only in one season wasn't she, then popped up later once if I recall correctly? Be surprised if it was any more than 5-10. Very good looking lady. There was only 86 episodes so there's no chance she was in such a substantial portion of them.

Who was everyone's favourite 'villain' (amidst a cast of villains?) Ralph Cifaretto did a great job of being tremendously unlikeable to be fair.
December 16, 2021, 12:18:56 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 16, 2021, 12:13:10 pm
Who was everyone's favourite 'villain' (amidst a cast of villains?) Ralph Cifaretto did a great job of being tremendously unlikeable to be fair.
Ralphie was a scumbag but Richie Aprile wins, in my book.
December 16, 2021, 12:20:08 pm
Ahhh see.....I quite liked Ralphy :boxhead

Its tricky, you can't have all these great actors portraying pretty 'cool' gangsters and not like most of them. Like Tony himself was a proper c*nt, probably the worst of the lot. Maybe Mikey Palmice? He was always a bit of a twat and not really around long enough to have any 'cool' storylines involving him. And was always a prick.

Edit: Oh yeah Richie too, he played a great bellend.
Quote from: MadErik on December 16, 2021, 12:18:56 pm
Ralphie was a scumbag but Richie Aprile wins, in my book.
He was a special sort of psycho but Ralph has his funny moments alongside the darkness, so I went with him.
Richie wins for best villain, i hated that character at first especially with what he did to Beansie, but when you watch on repeats later he was such a fantastic character and the Actor playing him was amazing.

When he keeps repeating that story about Rocco Di Meo. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wurP8X3b9cI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wurP8X3b9cI</a>
Livia. She was absolutely vile
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 16, 2021, 12:54:28 pm
Livia. She was absolutely vile

Was about to say the same. The ultimate villain on the show, still living in Tony's head years after she died.

Didn't think much of him at the time but on rewatch Phil Leotardo is great.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 16, 2021, 10:02:17 am
No way Gloria was in 50 (Eugene for that matter). I doubt Gloria was in many more than 5

Think the poster said it was top 50 characters, not characters that had been in 50 episodes. Obviously Gloria hadn't, checked and she was only in seven episodes and three of them were after she'd died during dream sequences.

In terms of Pointless answers, could you cheat and go with Corrado Soprano? Most wouldn't remember his actual name and only go with Junior. In terms of other ones, maybe Hesh Rabkin - loads of episodes but never that significant. Or someone like Rosalie Aprile.
Phil Leotardo, I was glad when he got his head ran over
Phil Leotardo definitely. There's no scraps in my scrapbook. Some great performances in Sopranos but Phil turning into a house was incredible.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 16, 2021, 12:21:14 pm
He was a special sort of psycho but Ralph has his funny moments alongside the darkness, so I went with him.

Ralphy was fucking great. A perfect blend of psychopath mixed with brains and humour. A superbly well thought out character and played brilliantly by Joe Pantoliano. Some of his one-liners were fucking great.

In reply to Paulie calling him out for being late for a meeting, he said 'Well tomorrow I could be on time, but you'll be stupid forever'.    :D


Ralphie definitely had some great lines - when Johnny Sack was on the warpath - Who does he think he is? Sir Walter Raleigh?

Makes no sense but  :lmao
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 15, 2021, 04:22:20 pm
They had a 'Pointless' final a few weeks ago where you had to name Sopranos characters. Its the cleverest I've ever felt

Is there a list of the pointless answers?
Richie was the best villain.

Ralphie was just a prick. An entertaining one at that mind you. You fucking wh-ore
Yeah Livia was absolutely horrendous, zero redeeming qualities. Brilliantly played. Interesting that she was one of very few actors on the show not with Italian heritage - they auditioned loads for Livia but only Nancy Marchand nailed it.
Quote from: courty61 on December 16, 2021, 03:51:32 pm
Is there a list of the pointless answers?

Nah I've tried searching for it today as well, and there's apparently been 1300 odd episodes of it!
Quote from: courty61 on December 16, 2021, 03:54:06 pm
Richie was the best villain.

Ralphie was just a prick. An entertaining one at that mind you. You fucking wh-ore

It's spelled "who-er..." ;D
Phil Leotardo cracks me up. Constantly going on about 20 years in the can. The line he says from 1:34 in still makes me chuckle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtJdjmDJbmc

Quote from: mkferdy on December 17, 2021, 12:24:13 pm
Phil Leotardo cracks me up. Constantly going on about 20 years in the can. The line he says from 1:34 in still makes me chuckle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtJdjmDJbmc

he's so good. David Chase said he knew he wanted to bring in Frank Vincent from the start, but he wanted to put more distance between Goodfellas and The Sopranos so he wasn't introduced until late in the series

Phil: "You know that fat cocksucker says I look like the Shah of Iran?"  :lmao
Every video with Phil Leotardo on Youtube is full of shoeshine box comments.

Such a cult hero.

"There's no scraps in my scrapbook" is my favourite line of his.
Quote from: courty61 on December 16, 2021, 03:54:06 pm
Richie was the best villain.

Ralphie was just a prick. An entertaining one at that mind you. You fucking wh-ore

Livia then Richie for me.

Ralphie was a complete price but you can see that, at times, he was justified in his anger. Plus, he had the best one liners in the series.
Ralphie is surely the most heinous piece of shit in the show? "she was a HOOO-ER"
Although to be honest, Paulie must be close, we see much more of what makes him tick and he's utterly repugnant to the core.

Bobby the least? Still a murderer like

to continue what Lobo was saying about these characters, I've found it interesting how I dislike Tony more and more every time I rewatch it. he really is a fucking horrible c*nt, but he has plenty of likeable traits that seduce you in a way (an aspect of his character much more artfully addressed in the show itself!), and as the show is so centred around him and his family you can't help rooting for him against his equally shitty adversaries
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 15, 2021, 10:07:14 pm
Started listening to Michael Imperiolis Podcast based on the recommendations in here and its addictive listening. Michael himself is hugely insightful and has a seemingly encyclopaedic knowledge of all things acting and film history. Very impressive.

Annoyed at myself for putting all my DVDs into the attic when we moved. Will have to dig the ladders out and fish the box sets out when Ive some time off between Christmas and New Year.

Me too, I'm only upto episode 8 but there are some great laugh out loud moments in the podcast. (The Ellen DeGeneres at the Emmy's resonates after recent events) Micheal seems to have a great recollection of everyone in the industry and a fair bit of musical knowledge too. I enjoy hearing his take on scenes from a writer/director point of view too.

They are also available to watch on YouTube by the way.
Quote from: gary75 on Today at 08:11:36 am
Me too, I'm only upto episode 8 but there are some great laugh out loud moments in the podcast. (The Ellen DeGeneres at the Emmy's resonates after recent events) Micheal seems to have a great recollection of everyone in the industry and a fair bit of musical knowledge too. I enjoy hearing his take on scenes from a writer/director point of view too.

They are also available to watch on YouTube by the way.

Been meaning to check it out for a while and this has given me the push to get started. We have nothing but time atm right!
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 15, 2021, 10:07:14 pm
Started listening to Michael Imperiolis Podcast based on the recommendations in here and its addictive listening. Michael himself is hugely insightful and has a seemingly encyclopaedic knowledge of all things acting and film history. Very impressive.

Annoyed at myself for putting all my DVDs into the attic when we moved. Will have to dig the ladders out and fish the box sets out when Ive some time off between Christmas and New Year.

Listened to some of these and they're great. I'm going to save the rest of them for next time I re-watch the series.
Imperioli is a red too.
